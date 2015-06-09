Our Favorite Quesadilla Recipes for the Ultimate Comfort Food
Sweet Potato Quesadillas with Cucumber Relish
For a protein-packed vegetarian quesadilla recipe, this one's for you! A blend of navy beans and sweet potatoes make the hearty filling here. Top these spicy-sweet quesadillas with our crunchy cucumber relish. Or you could just eat the relish with a spoon.
Pork and Black Bean Quesadillas
Switch up your quesadilla game with a delicious combination of pork and black beans. The Cuban pulled pork recipe is so good, you'll want to make it for other meals (sandwiches would be delicious!). To really achieve that nice crusty exterior, be sure to wait until the oil is super hot in the pan before adding the assembled quesadilla.
Fajita-Style Quesadillas
This quesadilla recipe contains everything you love about fajitas but with lots and lots of melty cheese. (And who can say no to that?!) With more than 600 positive ratings so far, it ranks as one of our best quesadilla recipes to date. We use corn tortillas here, making it a perfect meal option for gluten-free eaters as well.
Buy It: Amazon Basics Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Inch Skillet ($27, Amazon)
Cajeta Quesadillas with Fruit Salsa
Cajeta is a thick caramel popular in Mexican desserts. It's similar to dulce de leche but made with goat's milk instead of cow's milk. So when you could use a little something sweet, opt for this delicious dessert quesadilla recipe. The fresh fruit salsa and bananas help balance out the sweetness.
Barbecue Chicken and Cheddar Quesadillas
One thing we've learned about making quesadillas: It's always OK to add more cheese! A bit of barbecue sauce doesn't hurt either. Make a batch of the shredded chicken base to keep on hand for quick and easy meals like this one throughout the week.
Buy It: OXO, Black Good Grips Nylon Flexible Turner ($8, Amazon)
Brie-Apple Quesadillas
Bring your favorite charcuterie board paring to the dinner table. This dessert quesadilla is a little savory thanks to melty Brie cheese and a lot sweet thanks to apples, brown sugar, and caramel sauce.
Chorizo Quesadillas
This baked quesadilla recipe is perfect for a weeknight family dinner. The spicy chorizo and cheese-filled quesadillas get nice and melty in the oven without having to stand over the stove flipping your tortillas. Serve with sour cream to help tame the heat.
Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa
Want to show off at dinner tonight? These easy yet sophisticated smoked salmon quesadillas totally fit the bill. The salmon is accompanied by a fresh blend of bell peppers, spinach, and onions. Cream cheese holds the whole-grain quesadilla together and pairs perfectly with our avocado salsa.
Related: Tasty Salmon Recipes That Will Inspire You to Add Fish to Your Meal Plan This Week
Pizza Quesadilla
Can't decide between pizza or a quesadilla? Cure both of those comfort food cravings by combining them into this incredible food mash-up. It can serve as a quick after-school snack for the kids or become a delicious meal when paired with a salad.
Cheesy Chicken-Chile Quesadillas
For an upgrade to the classic chicken quesadilla, add chiles! Don't worry, the green chiles have a very mild flavor so the spice level isn't bad. If you don't want to fire up the grill to make your homemade quesadilla, use a grill pan to still achieve those beautiful char marks!
Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan ($20, Amazon)
Edamame, Black Bean, and Corn Quesadillas with Lime Crema
This vegetarian quesadilla recipe will please plant-based eaters and carnivores alike. Each handheld meal comes with a filling blend of fiber- and protein-rich edamame, black beans, and corn. Make them even better with our quick and zesty lime dipping sauce.
Breakfast Quesadillas
Add this quesadilla recipe to your next brunch menu. Corn tortillas serve as the vehicle for a simple blend of scrambled eggs and Chihuahua cheese (or use a Mexican-style blend). Top with Pico de Gallo for a fresh, spicy finish. To up the protein count and Mexican inspiration, try spreading a layer of refried beans into the quesadilla.
Barbecue Quesadillas
Beat the boring weeknight dinner blues. A few shortcuts like bottled salsa and purchased barbecue chicken (or toss some rotisserie chicken with your favorite BBQ sauce!) make this the perfect easy dinner. Once you've tried the main quesadilla recipe, try the variations for bacon, tomato, and avocado or turkey-Havarti quesadillas.
Roasted Veggie Quesadillas with Melon-Cucumber Salad
This is a meatless meal done right. With double the cheese and triple the veggies, it's a quesadilla recipe that is easy to love. The real fun happens when topping your quesadilla with our homemade salsa made with a surprisingly delicious combo of cantaloupe, cucumber, arugula, and lime.
Ham and Cheese Quesadillas with Mango Salsa
Ham plus cheese is always the way to go. Our quesadilla version of the classic sandwich gets a bit of Mexican-inspired flavor by seasoning the ham and cheese filling with smoked paprika and chili powder. Every bite is especially delicious when topped with our tasty mango salsa.
Related: 31 Healthy Sandwich Recipes to Try
Roast Beef Quesadillas
Don't feel like cooking tonight? This 5-ingredient recipe is so easy, it practically makes itself. Purchased roast beef, salsa, peppers, and plenty of cheese are all you need for this all-in-one meal. Use nonstick cooking spray to easily coat your quesadilla and get a nice golden-brown finish.
Buy It: Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil Spray, 2-Pack ($10, Amazon)
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Buffalo chicken in a quesadilla? Absolutely! Low-fat mozzarella and whole wheat tortillas help keep this chicken quesadilla recipe on the lighter side. Serve with plenty of carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.
Related: 10 Ways to Make Buffalo Chicken Healthier So You Can Keep Noshing on Game Day