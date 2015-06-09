Our Favorite Quesadilla Recipes for the Ultimate Comfort Food

This quesadilla recipe contains everything you love about fajitas but with lots and lots of melty cheese. (And who can say no to that?!) With more than 600 positive ratings so far, it ranks as one of our best quesadilla recipes to date. We use corn tortillas here, making it a perfect meal option for gluten-free eaters as well.

Buy It: Amazon Basics Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-Inch Skillet ($27, Amazon)