Shrimp tacos are usually one of our first choices whenever we're eating out, and it's super easy to make these seafood tacos at home too. To keep your homemade tacos healthy, load up on the fresh toppings. For this recipe, we used plenty of shredded cabbage combined with a smear of guacamole (make your own to make it even healthier) to complement cilantro-marinated shrimp.