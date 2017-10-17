Spicy Seafood Tacos
Dreaming of a trip to the coast? These crabmeat and red snapper tacos will take you there. Two different kinds of seafood add protein to these healthy tacos, and the trio of cabbage, mango, and avocado keep them fresh, flavorful, and a little fruity.
Grilled Okra Tacos
We're willing to bet you've never had tacos like this before. Grilled okra replaces meat for a vegetarian filling, and fresh raspberries and blueberries make a tomato-free salsa topper. Rather than eating veggies as a healthy taco topper, this recipe makes them the star of the show!
Korean Chicken Tacos
Add Korean flair to your usual chicken tacos by cooking the chicken with soy sauce, ginger, and chili-garlic sauce. A scoop of kimchi (and maybe a few sprigs of cilantro, if you're a fan) is the only topper you'll need!
Mushroom, Kale, and Egg Tacos
Meatless Monday, meet taco night. Scrambled eggs, fresh kale, and meaty mushrooms make up the filling for these healthy tacos which would be right at home on your breakfast or dinner table. If you want, you can turn up the heat with a few extra toppings, too—a dab of hot salsa or a few slices of fresh jalapeño pepper will bring the fire for any spice-lovers at your table.
Chopped Salad Taco
Veggies galore! These chopped salad tacos are loaded with fresh sweet corn, zucchini, and dollops of guacamole and salsa for flavor. Pinto beans make these vegetarian tacos hearty enough for a satisfying dinner.
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp tacos are usually one of our first choices whenever we're eating out, and it's super easy to make these seafood tacos at home too. To keep your homemade tacos healthy, load up on the fresh toppings. For this recipe, we used plenty of shredded cabbage combined with a smear of guacamole (make your own to make it even healthier) to complement cilantro-marinated shrimp.
Jackfruit and Spinach Tacos
Using fruit for filling your tacos instead of meat might sound a little unusual, but when you cook jackfruit, it takes on a meat-like texture that's similar to pulled pork. In this case, it makes a tasty and easy filling for vegetarian tacos. Pair spinach and pico de gallo with the jackfruit for healthy tacos that even meat-lovers will devour.
Vegan Tempeh-Walnut Tacos
Tempeh (made with soy) and walnuts replace traditional ground beef in this vegan taco recipe. You won't find this healthy taco combo on a menu anywhere, but when you dress them up with toppings such as fresh lettuce, guacamole, and salsa, this homemade recipe tastes restaurant-worthy. The fun filling might even inspire you to experiment with other meatless recipes!
Chorizo-Calabaza Tacos
What's calabaza, you ask? It's a Spanish word that includes a few different types of squash, but in this case, it means sliced zucchini cooked alongside the chorizo to tender, juicy deliciousness. The filling is also cooked with just a dash of cinnamon, so you'll taste a hint of sweet flavor in each bite.
Garlic Shrimp and Crab Tacos
A mixture of shrimp and crabmeat sounds like a decadent filling, but we added enough fresh ingredients to keep these tacos from becoming overly indulgent. Mango, avocado, and red cabbage make a fruity and tangy slaw for topping on these seafood tacos.
Pork Tacos with Spicy Watermelon Salsa
We're not done with fruity salsa just yet. Toss together fresh watermelon, banana peppers, and cilantro for the fastest salsa ever, then spoon the mix over grilled pork ribs in crunchy taco shells.
Spice-Rubbed Chicken and Poblano Tacos
With more than a pound of fresh poblanos, these tacos are for serious pepper-lovers only. Even if you're used to piling your taco with toppings, spice-rubbed chicken and broiled poblanos are all you need for this recipe. The simplicity is part of what makes them so delicious.
Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle Cream
We made fish tacos a little healthier by grilling the fish instead of frying, so you can turn to this healthy taco recipe when you need a seafood fix. Avocado slices and romaine lettuce make healthy and tasty toppers.
Fajita-Style Beef Tacos
Skip the restaurant trip and create your own fajitas at home. Broiled steak mimics classic fajita meat, and skillet-cooked onions add the signature sizzle. Top with cilantro and mango for a burst of freshness.
Shrimp Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Just hearing the words "shrimp tacos" is enough to make us hungry. The addition of fresh green beans and homemade tomato salsa makes this healthy taco recipe utterly irresistible and different from any other out there.
Chicken and Bean Tacos
We didn't think 25-minute chicken tacos were possible, but this recipe proved us wrong (use leftover chicken to speed the process along). We topped with lettuce, but if you want a little more garden freshness, try adding slices of juicy tomato. You can't go wrong with either topper for these yummy and fast tacos.
Cherry-Kissed Tacos with Feta Cheese Salsa
When we say cherry-kissed, we aren't talking about cherry tomatoes. For rich, delicious tacos like you've never tasted before, cook dried tart cherries alongside ground lamb, then top with fresh salsa. You can thank us later.
Vegetarian Citrus-Corn Tacos
These tacos might be vegetarian, but they're not lacking in protein. Cook your favorite ground meat substitute in a zesty citrus sauce for the filling and these tacos will clock in at over 20 grams of protein per serving.