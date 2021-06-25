17 Enchilada Recipes Perfect for Your Next Restaurant-Caliber Comfort Food Meal
Tortillas rolled around a hearty filling and smothered with sauce, enchiladas are a favorite Mexican entrée dating back to the Mayan times. Here we've gathered some seriously amazing enchilada recipes to make for dinner tonight. Expect classic chicken and beef enchiladas as well as vegetarian recipes stuffed with beans, cheese, and veggies. Original versions used corn tortillas, but we also include a variety of enchilada recipes featuring flour tortillas. You'll even find some enchilada casseroles to feed a crowd.
Chicken Enchiladas
Leftover rotisserie chicken would be an excellent shortcut ingredient for these tried-and-true chicken enchiladas. The secret to making these enchiladas stand out is adding cream cheese and buttery-toasted almonds to the filling. Topped with a hearty helping of shredded cheese, this is one of the best enchilada recipes you'll ever make.
Pulled Pork Enchiladas
A succulent pork shoulder is slow-cooked to juicy perfection with onion, garlic, cumin, and chipotle chile powder for 10 hours. The pork is shredded and combined with cheese and green chiles for this divine enchilada recipe. Serve with a dollop of sour cream for some creamy tang.
Beef Enchiladas
This delicious beef enchilada recipe is a keeper. Lean ground beef is expertly seasoned with garlic, cumin, and jalapeño (optional for those who like a little bit of heat). Not only do we include directions for beef enchiladas but there are also variations for chorizo-refried bean and three-cheese enchiladas.
Street Enchiladas
Transport to a street food cart in Mexico with this amazing cheese enchilada recipe. Corn tortillas are dipped in enchilada sauce, flash-fried in hot oil, then stuffed with tangy queso fresco. Enjoy the meatless main with a sprinkle of cilantro and chopped onion.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin, Bean, and Chicken Enchiladas
Fortunately (most) corn tortillas are naturally gluten-free, which makes enchiladas perfect for those with wheat allergies. Canned pumpkin is the surprising, yet stellar addition to the filling in this hearty enchilada recipe. Beans and chicken bring the protein count to a whopping 28 grams per serving (two enchiladas).
Turkey Enchiladas in Creamy Green Sauce
This turkey enchilada recipe is about to be a regular comforting dinner request from the family. Our tickle-your-tastebuds creamy green sauce is achieved through the use of chile peppers, tomatillos, and Mexican crema (you can purchase it or use our homemade recipe included).
Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole
Two types of beans (black and pinto) turn up the protein in this healthy enchilada casserole to 19 grams per serving. Use no-salt-added canned beans and tomato sauce to keep this vegetarian dinner recipe light on sodium. If you're not up for the heat from poblanos, simply swap for green bell pepper.
Seafood Enchiladas
Succulent shrimp and your favorite meaty white fish (halibut, cod, tilapia, or sea bass) make this seafood enchilada recipe come to life. We opt for some healthier swaps such as low-carb whole-wheat tortillas and light sour cream to keep the calorie count down on your seafood dinner.
Mushroom and Poblano Vegetarian Enchiladas
Say hello to your new favorite meatless Monday dinner. Cremini mushrooms bring the "meaty" umami flavor to the enchiladas. Tofu adds extra plant-based protein to the dish. You can easily turn the recipe into vegan enchiladas by substituting the cheese for nondairy shreds.
Black Bean and Root Vegetable Enchiladas
Here's a vegetarian enchilada recipe that will have even the meat-eaters reaching for a second helping. The zippy enchilada sauce recipe blends together fire-roasted tomatoes, salsa, spices, and a bit of cocoa powder (it makes the sauce rich and delish!). Choose whatever root veggies you have on hand for the filling. Parsnips, turnips, sweet potatoes, rutabagas, and carrots all work great.
Chicken Enchiladas Adobo
Enjoy an irresistible smoky flair in your next round of enchiladas with the help of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce. The peppers have a bit of spice, but the tangy sauce brings the signature smokiness to homemade enchilada sauce. Prep your chicken enchiladas up to 24 hours in advance so dinner is ready to go as soon as work is over.
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Our top-rated creamy chicken enchilada recipe is hard to beat. Spinach and chicken breast combine with a rich cream sauce (that gets a little heat from green chiles). Feel free to prep this casserole ahead and store it in the freezer for busy weeknights.
Enchilada Casserole
Rice, chicken, cheese, and beans create the irresistible layers of this enchilada casserole. Purple corn tortillas bring a nice contrast to your plate of homemade enchiladas, but any color will do. Top your finished casserole with a colorful blend of spiralized veggies for a unique finish.
Turkey Mole Enchiladas
Mole (pronounced mo-lay) sauce simmers bold flavors such as chocolate and chile peppers for a long period of time before blending. Our quick Mexican-inspired recipe combines warm spices, cocoa powder, onion, and more for a sweet, tangy, and spicy enchilada sauce. Use leftover shredded turkey in this enchilada recipe-or easily substitute beef or chicken.
Bean and Beef Enchilada Casserole
This enchilada casserole is so good, one five-star reviewer says they've "had this on my casserole rotation for several years now." Use your favorite purchased enchilada sauce to get this easy dinner on the table quicker.
Pork Enchiladas in Mulato Pine Nut Sauce
Mulato is a dark dried chile pepper similar to ancho chiles (which you can easily substitute here) popular in Mexican cuisine. Combined with buttery pine nuts, garlic, and fresh rosemary, the flavor of the homemade enchilada sauce is outstanding. One bite with the shredded pork and cheese filling will quickly make everyone react with joy.
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
Sneak in some extra veggies on the kids' plate with this amazing enchilada casserole recipe. Beans, carrots, corn, onions, and edamame are layered between the cheesy, saucy tortillas before baked to perfection. Add some fresh avocado slices for a creamy, cooling finish.
