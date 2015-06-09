Classic Mexican Recipes

June 09, 2015
We've put a new twist on the classics, including burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and fajitas, for a fresh dinner idea they'll love.
Pollo Placero

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Easy Cochinita Pibil

In Mexico

Pork al Pastor

Credit: Andy Lyons
Let your slow cooker do most of the work to make the root beer and adobo-sauced pulled pork mouthwatering delicious. All you have to do is chop up the fillings and enjoy!

Guacamole

Just as addicting as the original, this delicious party dip features basil in place of cilantro for an unexpected twist.

Sopa de Albondigas

Credit: Andy Lyons
Beef Enchiladas

Credit: Carson Downing
A refreshin

Tacos de Barbacoa

Huevos con Migas

Credit: Blaine Moats
Pork Empanadas with Jicama Pico de Gallo

Making empanadas is easier than you think! Our golden, crispy pork empanadas are an awesome party appetizer. Jicama, a crisp root vegetable, balances the sweet raisins in our refreshing pico de gallo.

Beef Birria Tacos

Credit: Dera Burreson
For a q

Basic Tamales

Tres Leches Cake

Our version of this Mexican favorite features a fluffy whipped cream frosting and fresh strawberry filling.

Guisado de Res

Huaraches con Carnitas

Credit: Blaine Moats
Mexican street food at home

Torta Ahogada

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Add down-home

Sopapillas with Spiced Honey

Huachibolas

Credit: Jason Donnelly
