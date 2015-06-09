Classic Mexican Recipes
Mexican Sombrero Chopped Salad with Creamy Jalapeno Dressing
We've put a new twist on the classics, including burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and fajitas, for a fresh dinner idea they'll love.
Pollo Placero
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Easy Cochinita Pibil
Pork al Pastor
Credit: Andy Lyons
Let your slow cooker do most of the work to make the root beer and adobo-sauced pulled pork mouthwatering delicious. All you have to do is chop up the fillings and enjoy!
Guacamole
Just as addicting as the original, this delicious party dip features basil in place of cilantro for an unexpected twist.
Sopa de Albondigas
Credit: Andy Lyons
Beef Enchiladas
Credit: Carson Downing
Tacos de Barbacoa
Huevos con Migas
Credit: Blaine Moats
Pork Empanadas with Jicama Pico de Gallo
Making empanadas is easier than you think! Our golden, crispy pork empanadas are an awesome party appetizer. Jicama, a crisp root vegetable, balances the sweet raisins in our refreshing pico de gallo.
Beef Birria Tacos
Credit: Dera Burreson
Basic Tamales
Tres Leches Cake
Our version of this Mexican favorite features a fluffy whipped cream frosting and fresh strawberry filling.
Guisado de Res
Huaraches con Carnitas
Credit: Blaine Moats
Torta Ahogada
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Sopapillas with Spiced Honey
Huachibolas
Credit: Jason Donnelly