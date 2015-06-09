Picante means "spicy" in Spanish, and this tomato salsa recipe delivers the heat. Use a couple of jalapeño or serrano peppers if you really want to set your mouth on fire. All the salsa ingredients are chopped super tiny, making it even easier to scoop up a big bite with your chips.

Test Kitchen Tip: Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.