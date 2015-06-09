Fresh Salsa Recipes to Shake Up Taco Night
Black Bean Salsa
Heartier than your average salsa recipe, this appetizer features fiber-rich black beans. The zip is courtesy of green onion and cayenne pepper; the chill comes from chopped cucumber and tomato. You can stir together this simple salsa recipe in just 20 minutes, but it's most flavorful if it chills for a few hours before serving.
Salsa Verde Cruda
If you want to put a twist on a classic Mexican salsa, make salsa verde! This blender salsa recipe gets its signature green color from tomatillos and ripe avocado. Have your chips handy, because this homemade salsa recipe takes only 15 minutes to make.
Salsa Picante
Picante means "spicy" in Spanish, and this tomato salsa recipe delivers the heat. Use a couple of jalapeño or serrano peppers if you really want to set your mouth on fire. All the salsa ingredients are chopped super tiny, making it even easier to scoop up a big bite with your chips.
Test Kitchen Tip: Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Chunky Tomato Salsa
This tomato salsa works just as well with green tomatoes as it does with ripe ones. Big veggie chunks give it great looks and bold flavor with less chopping. And you'll get 5 to 6 pints out of this salsa recipe for canning, so you can enjoy this tasty appetizer all year round.
Roasted Corn Salsa
Love the flavors of skillet-roasted veggies? Get your fix with this corn salsa recipe, which starts with corn, peppers, and garlic roasted on your stove top. We can't get enough of this homemade salsa recipe piled onto fish tacos, but there are loads of other ways to use it. Find your favorite!
Pico de Gallo Salsa
This zippy salsa is a favorite for good reason. Pico de gallo is usually a little less spicy than classic Mexican salsa recipes, which makes it great for topping taco recipes, quesadillas, and burritos. This simple salsa recipe calls for just four ingredients, making it a cinch to chop and toss together just before dinner.
Pineapple Salsa
Give classic salsa a sweet spin by swapping juicy pineapple for tomato. You still use the other classic salsa ingredients like onion, cilantro, and jalapeño, but pineapple makes it fruity and appealing to any of the tomato-adverse people in your life. To make this easy salsa recipe even easier, use canned diced pineapple to eliminate one step of the prep.
Avocado-Feta Salsa
Though we wouldn't call this salsa recipe Greek, there's definitely some Mediterranean inspiration among the ingredients. Feta cheese, red onion, and plum tomatoes all play a role in this juicy, flavorful salsa. It's maybe our best salsa recipe for fans of zero spice, too, because there are no hot peppers included.
Chunky Homemade Salsa
If you want to learn how to make salsa for the first time, this classic tomato salsa is the ticket. It's chunky, packed with peppers, and makes a big batch so there's plenty to go around. This homemade salsa recipe is actually cooked on the stove top to really get the flavors developed. It looks and tastes just like what you'll find in the jar at the store.
Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa
This fire-roasted salsa recipe comes from the grill! Grilling salsa ingredients like your tomatoes, jalapeños, and onion before blending them together for your dip give each bite a hint of smoky flavor. Make sure you have some water handy because this recipe uses three jalapeño peppers (so it's hot, hot, hot!).
Melon with Fruit Salsa
You might think of fresh salsa recipes as appetizers, but this fruity version can be a dessert accompaniment, too. Light as summer, this fruit-heavy salsa is best served on a juicy slice of watermelon. We recommend lime or lemon sorbet to go with it, but you could also try making some fresh watermelon sorbet to go with this far-from-basic salsa recipe.
Grilled Corn Salsa
Find a new use for fresh corn! Whole grilled kernels add health and heartiness to this garden-inspired salsa. Bonus: This corn salsa recipe is easy to make ahead. Toss it together a day before taco night as it gets better with chill time.
Strawberry Rhubarb Salsa
Utilize in-season produce in this vibrant red fruit salsa. Sweet and a bit tangy, this salsa recipe makes six half-pint jars so can them now and enjoy later. Try dipping them with the sweet cinnamon variation of this baked pita chip recipe for a perfect pre-dinner snack.
Mango Salsa
This fresh mango salsa recipe introduces exotic fruits to your family in an approachable way. They may not even notice the mango in the mix until they taste its tropical sweetness, and it just may be their new favorite salsa recipe. As a bonus, this homemade salsa gets more delicious as the flavors meld, so it's an ideal make-ahead party dip.
Sonoma Harvest Salsa
Adding fruit to salsa is a common twist, but it's so delicious that we'll never get tired of it. For a unique fruit combination, this salsa recipe throws some cantaloupe and apple to the mix. The sweetness of melon balances the heat in this spicy tomato salsa recipe that we'll be making all summer long.
Roasted Tomato Salsa
With lots of garlic, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro, this chunky salsa recipe is brimming with flavors of classic Mexican salsa. Make sure you leave yourself a few hours to let this salsa recipe chill before serving it. Giving it just a few extra hours in the refrigerator helps the flavors blend together.
Mango Basil Salsa
If you happened to grow a bunch of basil in your herb garden (or you're not keen on cilantro), it adds great flavor to this simple salsa recipe. With its fresh tropical flavors, try using this mango salsa recipe as a topping for grilled chicken or pork.