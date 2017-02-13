Mediterranean Dessert Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Turmeric, Ginger, and Honey Affogato
Savor an after-dinner drink and dessert all at once with this Mediterranean dessert recipe. Inspired by the traditional Italian treat of gelato drowned in espresso, this rendition features other regional flavors (and anti-inflammatory elements), including fresh ginger and ground turmeric. Drizzle the unique, golden-hue homemade ice cream with strongly brewed coffee for the ultimate pick-me-up.
Spiced Roasted Fruit
Here’s one Mediterranean diet dessert that’s totally appropriate to eat for breakfast. Top a bowl of ricotta or Greek yogurt with a generous spoonful of cinnamon-scented roasted fruit for a treat that even the most ardent ice cream fans will admit is delicious. For crunch, garnish with a handful of granolalike crispy oats.
Chocolate Almond Butter Fruit Dip
If you like hummus, you’ll probably love this sweet scoopable dessert. In only 15 minutes with only five ingredients (including Greek yogurt and heart-healthy almond butter), you can whip up this Mediterranean dessert recipe that can feed a crowd. It’s delicious by the spoonful, but we recommend dunking slices of sturdy fruit, like pears, apples, and strawberries.
Lemon Cream Pavlova with Berries
True, egg white-based Pavlovas were created in Russia, but we included this with our best Mediterranean desserts due to the toppings. Fresh raspberries team with chopped pistachios and a lemon curd cream for a light and luscious Mediterranean treat. For a single-serving version, follow our directions for mini pavlovas. (Psst, these will steal the show at your next dinner party.)
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
This is no ordinary cake recipe. Fruity Italian olive oil accentuates the lemon flavor in this indulgent Mediterranean dessert while making the texture remarkably tender. Instead of frosting, serve this cake topped with a mix of seasonal fresh fruits, such as blood oranges, berries, or sliced plums.
Strawberry Frozen Greek Yogurt
Strawberry ice cream is good, sure. But do you know what’s even better? A Mediterranean diet dessert recipe that tastes as decadent with far fewer calories and a satisfying 4 grams of protein per scoop. This Greek frozen yogurt is full of naturally sweet fresh strawberries, making it the perfect creamy dessert on a hot day.
Cider-Poached Pears in the Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker
Choose your own adventure with this slow cooker- and Instant Pot-friendly creation: Make it fast or slow, depending on your schedule and appliance availability. With honey, cardamom, and crystallized ginger in the apple cider poaching liquid, loads of sweet-spicy regional goodness infuse this Mediterranean diet dessert. Chopped pistachios and Greek yogurt top things off with fitting Mediterranean flair.
Lavender-Honey Lemon Tart
Think fresh! With loads of crisp citrus and sweet honey, this Mediterranean dessert reminds us of a dish we dream of ordering at a Greek seaside café. The buttery pastry crust will please traditional tart fans. Aromatic lavender buds lend lovely complexity and a modern touch.
Mint Frozen Greek Yogurt
Love Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies or mint chocolate chip ice cream? Give this super-refreshing Mediterranean dessert recipe a try. Fresh mint infuses the Greek frozen yogurt for a double dose of cool in each bite of this creamy, rich-tasting yogurt.
Triple-Chocolate Tiramisu
Don't stress about dessert. This classic caffeinated Italian recipe makes enough to satisfy a crowd and requires only 30 minutes of prep time. Plus, this Mediterranean sweet has plenty of cocoa to keep any chocolate-lover happy.
Sweet Ricotta and Strawberry Parfaits
Perhaps you’ve layered this unripened soft cheese from Italy in a gooey lasagna casserole. But one of the many reasons we’re so fond of ricotta is that it stuns in both sweet and savory dishes. Take ricotta into dessert territory by stirring in honey, vanilla, and lemon zest then layering it between fresh strawberries. Voila, the pretty parfaits are ready to party.
Melomakarona (Greek Honey-Dipped Cookies)
Made with a variety of warm baking spices and olive oil (instead of butter), these almond-topped cookies are sure to impress. They’re traditionally served during the Christmas season in Greece, but we’re firm believers that the cookies are far too tasty to limit to one month per year. Before serving the Mediterranean sweets, dip the cookies into a cinnamon- and clove-infused honey glaze for an irresistible coating that will have everyone begging you for the recipe.
Rosé-Poached Peaches
Yes way, rosé! This is one of the best Mediterranean desserts to try during the transition between summer and fall, when pears are coming into season but French rosé is still totally fitting—and great to sip because you’ll have about four glasses left in the bottle after making this quick and easy fruit dessert.