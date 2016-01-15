Delicious Mardi Gras Recipes to Celebrate Carnival Season
Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya
A New Orleans feast isn't complete without a bowl of steaming hot jambalaya. The traditional dish features meat, rice, and veggies along with a blend of Creole spices. Here we used shrimp and chicken for a slow cooker version that will have you shouting "yum!" after every bite. In a hurry? Try our one-pot jambalaya recipe that's ready in 30 minutes.
New Orleans-Style Muffuletta
Piled with Italian meats and cheese, a muffuletta is the ultimate deli sandwich to serve at your Mardi Gras gathering. What sets this sandwich apart from the rest is the homemade olive salad, which is the staple ingredient that defines this New Orleans classic.
Shrimp and Sausage Boil
To really pay tribute to the Cajun south on your Mardi Gras menu, put on a delicious seafood boil. Here shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn get amazing flavor thanks to concentrated shrimp boil and Old Bay Seasoning. Line the table with butcher paper and simply throw your seafood on the table so everyone can grab and eat with ease. (The cleanup is a breeze, too.)
French Market Beignets
These fried dough pastries are a New Orleans tradition commonly enjoyed with a café au lait (coffee with hot milk). While they may not be quite like Café Du Monde's famous beignets, our homemade dough fries to perfection before getting topped with powdered sugar. They're best eaten fresh, so come get 'em while they're hot!
Red Beans and Rice Soup with Cajun Chicken
Red beans and rice get the soup treatment here. The chicken and smoked sausage as the protein become one of the most delicious one-pot meals you'll ever taste. Serve with a side of corn bread for a bit of sweetness to accompany the Cajun spices.
Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
Gumbo is usually chock-full of seafood and/or meat, but this Mardi Gras vegetarian recipe of the thick, heavily-spiced soup is a BH&G favorite. Thanks to the tons of black beans, stir-fry veggies, and okra, you won't even notice there's no meat. Bonus: This gumbo's flavor develops beautifully in your slow cooker.
Red Beans Creole
Red beans and rice is a New Orleans staple dish any time of the year, but especially comforting on cool days. After simmering all day in the slow cooker, the beans and rice combo get a spicy Cajun kick.
Baked Cajun Seafood and Rice
Shrimp, crab, green bell pepper, onion, rice, and classic Cajun flavors all combine into one dish for an easy and delicious dinner. To keep your meal budget-friendly, use refrigerated lump crabmeat. It's delicious and cheaper than fresh crab. Look for it at the meat and seafood counter of your supermarket.
Shrimp Po' Boy
A po' boy is a traditional sandwich of meat or fried seafood. It's served on New Orleans-style French bread, which is known for its crusty exterior and chewy interior. Our fresh take on the sandwich features shrimp and a hint of tropical flair including lime, papaya or mango, and coconut.
King Cake
Decorated in traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and yellow, king cake is first served on January 6, the Twelfth Night. If you want to follow the Carnival tradition, whoever gets the hidden token (usually a mini plastic baby, but in this case a pecan) in their piece becomes the king or queen for the week and bakes another king cake. This festive ritual continues each week until Mardi Gras, the day before Lent.
Black-Eyed Pea Jambalaya
If you haven't had your lucky black-eyed peas to celebrate the new year yet, make this hearty jambalaya. The filling dish is full of Cajun-spiced veggies, andouille sausage, chicken, and stewed tomatoes. Serve with hot cooked rice.
Lemon Icebox Pie
New Orleans restaurant Clancy's is known for its signature lemon icebox pie. So if you can't make it to Louisiana, make your own. The tangy citrus-infused custard pie will help cool you down after eating all that spicy Mardi Gras food.
Jambalaya
Here's a more traditional take on jambalaya for your Mardi Gras meal. Add more of the red pepper or chili pepper (or both) if you like your food extra spicy. Luckily the easy Mardi Gras recipe only requires a handful of ingredients and less than an hour of your time.
Cajun Sausage-Potato Soup
Looking for an easy Mardi Gras soup idea? Look no further. This six-ingredient soup features andouille sausage and Cajun seasoning, and it takes 30 minutes from start to finish.
Cajun Snapper with Red Beans and Rice
Cajun seasoning, lemon peel, and parsley spice up fresh snapper for a slightly more sophisticated Mardi Gras meal. Red beans and long grain rice complete the dish. The quick-cooking fish and pre-cooked rice allow this dinner to come together in a flash.
White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Hard Sauce
Bread pudding served with a smooth, rich whiskey sauce is a New Orleans classic and therefore a great Mardi Gras dessert option. Prepare this indulgent bread pudding recipe up to a day in advance to allow the bread to soak up all that delicious vanilla and white chocolate flavor.
Cajun-Stuffed Baby Peppers
How cute are these mini stuffed peppers?! Instead of chopping bell peppers, fill them with crab and cream cheese. Voila! Traditional Mardi Gras flavor served in a nontraditional way.
Pralines
Pralines are a rich, sugary confection made from cream, pecans, and butter popular in the South. The sweet treats are the perfect way to end your seafood meal. Work quickly to drop the pralines onto parchment or wax paper once the mixture is at the correct temperature because it tends to harden fast.
Cajun Crawfish Étouffée
Étouffée means "smothered" in French, which is a Cajun and Creole tecnique of cooking veggies or meat in a small amount of liquid in a covered pan. So this crawfish Étouffée is not just delicious, but also a traditional Mardi Gras food recipe.
Bananas Foster Crisp
Back in the 1950s, bananas Foster was first created in New Orleans. Now the dish inspires all sorts of recipes, like this rich crisp. Split the recipe into two ramekins or one pie dish to suit your serving preference.
Cajun Shrimp and Corn Bread Casserole
Shrimp and corn bread combine in this simple, yet delicious Mardi Gras recipe. The casserole recipe must be a keeper because it's currently set at 5 out of 5 stars in our ratings. Black-eyed peas hold the dish together and add an extra boost of fiber.
Cajun Chicken Lasagna
If a classic lasagna frequents your regular family dinner menu, just wait until you try our Cajun version. This comforting dish is a perfect way to celebrate Mardi Gras while getting creative with those boneless chicken breasts sitting in the fridge.
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
This jazzy gumbo is great for any Mardi Gras menu. A deep, coppery-brown roux and slices of okra are the secret to the dish's rich flavors and its signature thick texture.
Gluten Free Creole-Style Shrimp and Grits
This gluten-free version of shrimp and grits is an excellent Mardi Gras recipe for anyone with allergy restrictions. If you don't have gluten-free flour on hand, try our unbeatable homemade mix.
Hurricane
Whether you're at home or in the French Quarter, you can't celebrate Mardi Gras without this classic cocktail. The fruity drink features both dark and light rum along with orange juice, passion fruit juice, and grenadine. Once Carnival season is over, plan on this becoming a new go-to summer drink as well.
Cajun Pot Roast with Maque Choux
Don't let a fancy-sounding term like maque choux scare you away from making this delicious pot roast for your Mardi Gras meal. A maque choux is a Louisiana dish made up of sauteéd bell peppers, onions, and other veggies. The beef roast is prepared in the slow cooker recipe, which is a great (mostly) hands-off way to get the celebration started.
Creamy Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Dumpling Pie
For a quality Mardi Gras meal made in one-pot, this Cajun-infused dumpling pie is hard to beat. If you're out of Cajun seasoning, swap it out for Creole seasoning or mix up your own batch using our Test Kitchen's recipe at the bottom of the recipe.
Doberge Cake
Ingenious New Orleans bakers took the famous European dobos torte and fashioned this super-rich dessert. The doberge (pronounced DO-bash) cake is a tall confection constructed of many thin layers of moist cake separated by creamy custard and iced with any number of different frostings. The traditional homemade cake makes a perfect Mardi Gras recipe to finish your meal.
Cajun Turkey Sliders with Spicy Remoulade
Lighten-up your Mardi Gras menu with these delicious (and adorable) Cajun-spiced sliders. Measure the doneness of your turkey burgers with a thermometer to ensure it's properly cooked (160°F is the safe internal temp).
