Sausage is a spicy, hearty filling for more than hearty hoagies and homemade pizzas. (Although we love it for those too.) Cook Italian sausage with fresh spinach, stir in creamy ricotta cheese, and add some sage to make hearty ravioli filling. A pinch of nutmeg adds subtle sweetness to this meat ravioli filling.

Test Kitchen Tip: Chill this classic ravioli filling as you prepare the dough so it’s easier to stuff your pasta.