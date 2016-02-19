Lasagna Recipes
Weeknight Ravioli Lasagna with Chianti Sauce
Save a spot in your weeknight menu for our new favorite lasagna. Instead of traditional lasagna noodles, we swapped in cheese-filled ravioli and stacked them with chicken sausage and a homemade sauce featuring full-bodied Chianti. You'll be lucky if there are leftovers!
Rolled Lasagna Florentine
Traditional lasagna gets all rolled up in this easy recipe. The cheese mixture -- ricotta and spinach -- fills rolled lasagna noodles, while savory homemade meat sauce coats the top and bottom.
Greek-Style Lasagna
Give ordinary lasagna a Mediterranean makeover with a few favorite Greek ingredients, like wine-simmered ground lamb and sliced olives. Crumbled feta teams up with white cheddar cheese to top it off.
Your Lasagna Is Missing Something
Add a rich and creamy layer to your next lasagna dish with our recipe for creamy bechamel sauce. Learn to make the rich upgrade in our step-by-step video.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Your fork will be heaping when you bite into all the cheese-covered veggies in this vegetarian lasagna recipe. Zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, and sweet peppers make a tasty statement when they pile in with saucy noodles and Italian herbs.
Bolognese Lasagna with Porcini-Ricotta Filling
This lasagna recipe features a rich pancetta-studded Bolognese sauce and decadent Parmesan filling, dotted with light porcini mushrooms and snips of fresh herbs.
Lasagna Recipe Tip: To save your lasagna for another night, prepare the recipe until baking. Cover the pan with foil and chill for up to 24 hours. Then bake as directed.
Spicy Brunch Lasagna
The brunch-ready layers of Italian sausage, shredded hash brown potatoes, and scrambled eggs in this lasagna recipe prove you can eat pasta at any time of day. You may want to save some leftovers -- smothered in Alfredo sauce and seasoned with fresh chives and Italian herbs -- for dinner.
Creamy Artichoke Lasagna
Lightly tangy artichokes and bubbly ricotta cheese fill this vegetarian lasagna recipe with tons of gooey goodness. The basil-laced concoction also features mildly sweet pine nuts and a bold dose of garlic.
Vegetable-Polenta Lasagna
Savory polenta is more flavorful than pasta, so it helps make up for the lack of meat in this vegetarian lasagna. Our unique recipe features a layer of the creamy cornmeal under tender mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and a sprinkling of mozzarella.
Lasagna Rolls al Forno
Homemade Bolognese sauce stars in these luscious lasagna rolls. The key to truly authentic sauce is fresh ingredients: juicy roma tomatoes, Italian sausage, and a blend of fresh basil, oregano, and marjoram.
Chicken-Andouille Lasagna
Spicy Cajun seasoning and smoky Andouille sausage meet creamy Alfredo and tender chicken in our bayou-inspired lasagna recipe.
Vegetable Lasagna
Fill a plate before it's gone -- our veggie-packed lasagna recipe is cheesy, filling, and healthy, too. One reader suggests adding shrimp for an even heartier version.
Lasagna Recipe Tip: To save time on your lasagna, use no-boil noodles.
Chicken Caesar Lasagna
This easy lasagna recipe features roasted chicken, spinach, and roasted red sweet peppers, all bathed in a light Alfredo sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses.
Weeknight Lasagna
With layers of portobello mushrooms, lean seasoned beef, and melt-in-your-mouth cheeses, this easy lasagna has everything you love. Best of all, you won't feel guilty about indulging your pasta craving: Each serving is under 200 calories.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Even meat-eaters will love the hearty slices of butternut squash in this vegetarian lasagna recipe. Smothered in rich rosemary cream sauce, the sweet and nutty veggie transforms into a delicious comfort food.
Smoked Salmon Lasagna
With six kinds of cheese and layers of smoked salmon, mushrooms, and tomato sauce, this elegant twist on classic lasagna is ideal for entertaining.