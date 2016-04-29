27 Healthy Italian Recipes That Don't Skimp on Flavor
Pressure Cooker Ziti with Italian Chicken Sausage
Bye-bye, baked ziti. We’ve moved on to Instant Pot ziti. “Baking” the healthy Italian sausage recipe in the handy appliance means you can have the easy, cheesy meal ready to dish up in less than 30 minutes.
Zoodle Bowls with Tomato Sauce and Sausage
Paleo-friendly pasta does exist. Swap zucchini noodles for regular spaghetti and, voila, a carb-smart base that will hold all the tasty toppings, including chicken sausage, tomatoes, and lots of fresh herbs. For a twist to this healthy Italian recipe, try it with beans, shredded chicken, or shrimp instead of the sausage.
Italian Barley and Sausage Casserole
Scoop up a Sunday dinner-worthy dish any night of the week. Instead of white rice or pasta, whole grain barley is the base of this vegetable-rich healthy Italian sausage recipe. Because each casserole serving cooks in a ramekin, portion control is automatic.
Buy It: Sur la Table 12-Ounce Round Gratin Dish, $10.00, Sur la Table
Ravioli Lasagna with Baby Kale and Italian Sausage
Reduce prep time and infuse even more flavor into your next lasagna dinner by substituting cheese-filled ravioli for standard lasagna noodles. The puffy pillows are a breeze to layer with satisfying chicken sausage and piles and piles of kale (we see you, vitamins). Pair the healthy Italian pasta recipe with a side salad for a well-balanced restaurant-quality meal.
Lightened-Up Spaghetti Pie
Indulge your carb cravings with a slice of this healthy spaghetti pie. Each slice clocks in at only 256 calories! Three key steps lighten the healthy Italian pasta recipe: folding in lots of veggies, choosing lean ground turkey over regular beef, and topping the savory pie with reduced-fat cheese. Easy as (spaghetti) pie!
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Looking to cut the calories and carbs from your pizza? Try a cauliflower and cheese crust as the base of your healthy Italian meal; the texture is surprisingly like regular pizza dough. Top with marinara, plenty of vegetables, and a light sprinkle of cheese.
Italian-Style Turkey and Penne Toss
Penne, you've never looked better. Toss the multigrain noodle with herb-packed tomato sauce, iron-rich baby spinach, and lean turkey breast for a healthy Italian dinner in 35 minutes. Even more tempting news than that speedy timeline? A generous 2-cup serving of the easy, healthy Italian recipe weighs in at only 301 calories.
Buy It: Barilla ProteinPlus Multigrain Penne Pasta, $8.19 for four 14.5-ounce boxes, Walmart
Lemon Scallops
If you have 15 minutes, you have time to cook this fancy-looking (yet simple-to-execute) healthy Italian meal. The crisp-seared scallops are coated in a white wine-citrus sauce. Close your eyes, take a bite, and you’ll feel transported to an Italian coast.
Zoodle Pizza Casserole
When you hear pizza and casserole, you’re probably more likely to think of comfort food than calorie conscious. But this spiralized zucchini recipe satisfies all those wants. The easy, healthy Italian recipe features the perfect ratio of melty cheese topping, mini pepperonis, and pastalike zoodles.
Meatballs, Greens, and Orrechiette
It can be our little secret: No one needs to know that these lean meatballs are hiding zucchini (for nutrition and moisture). To give this healthy Italian pasta recipe more fiber, opt for whole wheat pasta.
Italian Meatball Rolls
These aren't your regular meatball subs. They're better! Chow down on fresh cremini mushrooms, protein-packed turkey meatballs, and Italy's quintessential duo of balsamic and mozzarella. Loads of flavor comes from herbs, garlic, and vinegar—not fat and salt.
Italian Roasted Chicken and Veggie Toss
A gluten-free Italian entrée is possible. Load up a sheet pan with chicken and veggies, roast, and pile the toasty ingredients on a bed of leafy greens. Drizzle with a simple balsamic vinaigrette, and the healthy Italian chicken recipe is done.
Chicken Saltimbocca
With a remarkable 42 grams of protein per plate, this skillet chicken recipe will satisfy even the heartiest appetites. But don't worry, at 375 calories, this healthy Italian recipe saves enough room in your diet for a scoop of gelato for dessert.
Mini Spaghetti and Meatball Pies
Go ahead, enjoy a double fix of spaghetti. This healthy Italian pasta recipe calls for reduced-fat Italian cheese and a lighter, sugar-free version of your favorite tomato-basil sauce so you can feel good about going back for seconds. Two mini pies come in under 300 calories.
Italian Pesto Pasta Salad
Stretch four servings of pasta to serve 10 people (yes, 10). The secret to this healthy Italian meal lies in fiber-filled, tasty ingredients. Mix the mac with hearty canned beans, punchy basil pesto, and peppery arugula for quite possibly the freshest pasta salad recipe you’ll ever taste.
Buy It: Bialetti 5.8-Quart Pasta Pot with Strainer Lid, $29.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Roasted Salmon with Broccoli and Tomatoes
So much flavor for 276 calories per serving! Basil and parsley infuse this sheet-pan supper’s finishing sauce with fresh Mediterranean flavors. Make a double batch of the light lemon drizzle. Use one portion in this healthy Italian recipe and the second drizzled over tomorrow’s lunch salad.
Tutto (Everything) Pizza
What do we love about this good-for-you pizza? Everything! The healthy Italian recipe starts on a hearty whole grain crust and is like the best supreme pie you’ll ever taste. A whole lot of marinara, artichokes, olives, and banana peppers balance out a bit of pepperoni and sausage.
Spring Minestrone
Prep your spoons. After seeing how easy it is to make a big batch of this soup, you’ll want to add it to every week's meal plan. With a healthy dose of fiber from the green veggies and plenty of protein from beans, each 300-calorie serving will keep you full for hours.
Mushroom Melts Stuffed with Chicken Sausage
Instead of toasting another tuna melt, consider this healthy Italian dinner built on a vitamin-rich base: portobello mushroom caps. Stuff with chicken sausage, veggies, and cheese, then bake to ooey-gooey perfection. Scale the healthy Italian recipe as desired: One makes an excellent appetizer; two or three make a meal.
Gazpacho Shrimp Salad
This seafood supper is half salad, half soup, and completely delicious. Everyone around your table will agree: The light and refreshing shrimp recipe is a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. If you have fresh parsley, basil, or marjoram on hand, use them to garnish the healthy Italian dish.
Make-Ahead Chicken-Spinach Calzones
Snag some refrigerated pizza dough and roll it out into a party-worthy Italian dinner: calzones! These nutrition-packed versions ooze with melty (skim) mozzarella, seasoned chopped chicken, and garlicky spinach. Plus, the healthy Italian baked chicken calzones can be made up to a month ahead and frozen until a craving hits.
Lasagna Rolls al Forno
Single-serving pasta spirals for the win! Creating individual rolls with lasagna noodles makes portion control so easy, and they taste like the classic casserole. Roll each noodle around a scoop of our veggie-loaded sausage Bolognese for a healthy Italian recipe.
Whole Grain Panzanella
Calling all carb fans: This healthy Italian recipe includes bread and potatoes. And yes, it’s good for you. Instead of white bread, this entrée salad calls for cubes of whole wheat baguette and diced potatoes to pack more nutrition into every bite. To make it more of a meal, toss in a handful of protein-rich leftover grilled chicken.
Mini Margherita Pizzas
Pizza party? Yes, please! Guests will gobble up these bite-size margherita pizzas before the main course of the healthy Italian meal. Each low-calorie appetizer features a sweet and savory stack of creamy mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil.
Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach
Olive oil, garlic, spinach … this healthy Italian pasta recipe is jam-packed with Mediterranean diet delights. Plus, it can be made in minutes with ingredients you probably have on hand. Cut mushrooms into thick slices for a meaty texture in the vegetarian entrée.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Meatballs
A few simple swaps—like using spaghetti squash instead of pasta—cut calories and fat to transform traditional spaghetti and meatballs into a totally healthy Italian dish. Multitask by roasting the “noodles” as you make the meaty topping. For better-for-you meatballs, incorporate a scoop of fiber-rich bulgur and opt for lean ground beef.
Vegetable Lasagna
Go on, give in to your love of lasagna. Our veggie-packed version features all the melty mozzarella you love, and the layers of fresh mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli keep it low-cal and full of vitamins. To cut down on prep time for the healthy Italian dinner, we call for a mix of fresh and frozen vegetables.
Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare ingredients and assemble the lasagna over the weekend or on an evening you have some extra time, then refrigerate for up to two days before baking (and devouring).