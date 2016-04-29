Go on, give in to your love of lasagna. Our veggie-packed version features all the melty mozzarella you love, and the layers of fresh mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli keep it low-cal and full of vitamins. To cut down on prep time for the healthy Italian dinner, we call for a mix of fresh and frozen vegetables.

Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare ingredients and assemble the lasagna over the weekend or on an evening you have some extra time, then refrigerate for up to two days before baking (and devouring).