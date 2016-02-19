Our Best Classic Italian Recipes to Bring Home the Flavors of Italy

By Karla Walsh
Updated November 27, 2019
Kritsada Panichgul
Calling all spaghetti-lovers and pizza purists! You're going to fall for our delicious Italian recipes. These traditional dishes are our favorite Italian recipes—ones you'll want to share, hand down, and save in your recipe box. Sure, we have classic entrées like chicken Parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti carbonara, and Italian lasagna, but start with minestrone and end with tiramisu for the complete Italian experience!
Fresh Tomato Pizza with Oregano and Mozzarella

Craving a slice? For the most classic Italian recipe for pizza, stick with our traditional margherita-style topped with tomatoes, oregano, garlic, mozzarella, and olive oil. If you’re in the mood for a modern update, garnish with peppery baby arugula leaves and salty prosciutto.

Chicken-Sausage Meatballs with Zucchini

This classic Italian meatball recipe hides a little secret: shredded squash. It lends a tender and moist texture. (It also sneaks in some bonus vitamins—handy if you have some picky eaters at your table.) Pair with your favorite pasta and your go-to sauce, and you’ll have the ultimate Italian meal.

Homemade Pasta

Now is the time to officially retire boxed noodles from your dinner routine. Our DIY pasta base takes only three ingredients. Once you master the method to create this favorite Italian food from scratch, mix things up by incorporating herbs, spinach, or roasted red peppers into the dough.

Roasted Tomato Garlic Sauce

Step 1: Roast fresh tomatoes and garlic. Step 2: Combine that aromatic mix with red wine, basil, and oregano. Step 3: Savor this homemade marinara in Italian lasagna, on pizza crust, in soups, or with pasta.

Fettuccine alla Carbonara

Part carbonara and part Alfredo, this quick Italian recipe is a true crowd-pleaser. Start the homemade creamy Alfredo sauce with both prosciutto and bacon. (Hey, two types of pork are better than one.) Finish with plenty of Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, then toss with fettuccine noodles for a family-friendly feast. 

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

If you’re seeking a vegetarian twist on Italian chicken Parmesan, we have a solution here. Use a jar of homemade sauce (or purchased, we won't tell) to top the panko-breaded eggplant slices that star in this sheet-pan supper. Then serve the marinara- and cheese-topped eggplant Parmesan on a mound of spaghetti for Italian comfort food.

Chicken with Marsala Risotto

This comforting risotto is made with Marsala wine, cremini mushrooms, and fresh spinach. The creamy Italian recipe for next-level rice forms the perfect base for chicken breast seasoned with rosemary, thyme, and garlic.

Fettuccine Alfredo

No need to go out. With this recipe you can make restaurant-quality fettuccine Alfredo at home. Serve it meatless or with chicken or shrimp—we've got the recipe for every variation.

Affogato Trifles

Instead of enjoying coffee with dessert, try it on dessert! Affogato—ice cream or gelato topped with espresso—is a classic and cool way to end any Italian recipe feast. Our variation gets a crispy upgrade with crushed biscotti.

Steaks with Roasted Garlic

Heat up the grill to roast the garlic and sear the steaks while keeping your kitchen cool. Rosemary, garlic, and basil make this meat meal taste distinctly Mediterranean. Serve the hearty Italian recipe with a fresh caprese salad and warm loaf of bread (plus olive oil and balsamic for dipping, of course).

Chicken Parmigiana

Crispy on the outside and savory and cheesy … this is one of our most-requested Italian comfort food recipes. And to push it into must-make territory, the breaded chicken, cheese, and tomato dish comes together in less than an hour. Serve the chicken Parmesan over spaghetti for a delicious and easy pasta dinner.

Bresaola-Gorgonzola Panini

The 60-second Red Onion Relish topping in this recipe elevates the cheesy panini from "yum" to "wait, is Ina Garten your sous chef?!" Bresaola, similar to a beefy take on prosciutto, lends an extra salty and savory kick to these pressed sandwiches. Because this recipe takes about 30 minutes, it’s ideal for weeknight family dinners.

Italian Minestrone Soup

Like at that popular restaurant, unlimited breadsticks are optional (but recommended) with this easy Italian recipe. Serve this traditional minestrone soup of fresh vegetables and pasta as your main course. It's full of carrots, celery, and zucchini for a veggie-packed meal.

Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate-lovers, rejoice! In one hour, you can whip up a batch of these creamy and crunchy cocoa cannolis. This Italian recipe is sure to satisfy any chocolate craving.

Potato Gnocchi

Round up the family for a fun kitchen adventure: buttery Parmesan gnocchi. There's always a store-bought option, but you can't top freshly made. A pillowy potato swap for fettuccine Alfredo? Don’t mind if we do. (Or try our Cauliflower Gnocchi if you’re counting carbs.) 

Spaghetti with Best-Ever Bolognese Sauce

We love a good Bolognese sauce, and this version is our pick for the best version ever tasted in our Test Kitchen. Ground beef, chopped carrots, and crushed tomatoes give this sauce its savory Mediterranean flair. While we suggest pairing the sauce with spaghetti, you could also utilize it in other favorite Italian dishes, such as chicken or eggplant Parmesan, lasagna, or manicotti.

Panzanella

Breathe new life into day-old bread with this low-fuss salad. Use bread cubes (whole wheat for a fiber boost), red onion, and fresh tomatoes to make this toss-together dish equal parts filling and good for you. The vibrant panzanella will be a welcome addition to any Italian recipe lineup.

Vanilla Panna Cotta

This Vanilla Panna Cotta, similar to a thick and rich pudding, is the perfect blank dessert canvas for fresh berries, cinnamon-sugar apples, or grilled peaches. Garnish the favorite Italian food dessert with whatever fruit is in season.

Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms

This gluten-free Italian entrée is smokin’ good. Grilled polenta is the base for a savory sauce of cremini mushrooms, roma tomatoes, and red wine. Serve the Italian recipe as an appetizer or as a rich side dish with grilled seafood or chicken.

Ravioli Lasagna with Baby Kale and Italian Sausage

This semi-homemade casserole is the best lasagna recipe for when you’re crunched for time (or not in the mood to stress about stacking layers). Store-bought refrigerated ravioli combines the cheese and the noodles into one ready-to-sauce package. Add our easy homemade marinara, a package of kale, cooked chicken sausage, and some extra cheese, if you please.

Peppery Italian Beef Sandwiches

Take 30 minutes to get this Italian beef recipe started in the morning, then let your slow cooker do the rest of the work to create the succulent sandwich filling as you go about your day. The secret ingredient? Italian salad dressing mix to infuse each ounce of the beef roast with big flavor. Shred that meat, then stack it in hoagie buns alongside plenty of that giardiniera mix.

No-Knead Skillet Focaccia

Here’s a DIY version of focaccia that will convince you that yes, you can make homemade bread! Serve alongside grilled steaks, homemade Italian lasagna, or any of your favorite entrées. Save any extra slices to dunk into shakshuka or poached eggs for breakfast the next day.

Mushroom Risotto

Any concept that transforms an affordable pantry staple into a showy dinner is a winner in our book. That’s one of the many reasons why risotto is one of our favorite Italian dishes. (Also see: The creamy texture, the fact that it tastes incredible fried as an appetizer … we could go on and on.) This version with two types of mushrooms and plenty of garlic trumps them all.

Triple-Chocolate Tiramisu

We love tiramisu! With three times the chocolate, our recipe makes this favorite Italian food dessert better than ever.

Test Kitchen Tip: For an alcohol-free substitute for the chocolate liqueur, simply add an equal amount (⅓ cup) of extra espresso or coffee.

Basil Pesto

It’s time to get saucy. Make this yummy basil pesto to toss with pasta or spread on slices of crusty bread. You can even trade this simple Italian recipe for classic tomato sauce on any of your favorite pizzas.

