Add Bold Flavors to Your Meals with These Indian-Inspired Vegetarian Recipes
Are you reducing your meat intake, vegetarian, or looking for new meatless Monday ideas? These Indian vegetarian recipes are about to become your new favorites. Adding bold, aromatic spices such as curry and garam masala to your meals is a great way to keep your taste buds excited. Try one of these delicious vegetarian Indian dishes (many of them are vegan!) for a globally-inspired meal at home.
Chickpea Tikka Masala
Normally made with chicken, our vegetarian tikka masala features chickpeas and veggies. In less than an hour, you'll be at the table digging into your one-bowl meal. Serve over hot cooked rice with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.
Tofu Tikka Masala with Green Chutney
Low in calories and naturally gluten-free, tofu has way more benefits than just serving as a plant-based protein option. Here the neutral-flavored soybean curd develops amazing flavor after marinating in a mixture of lime juice, yogurt, masala spice, ginger, and garlic. A quick go on the grill (or your indoor grill pan) adds a nice smoky char to the vegetarian Indian dish.
Kadai Paneer
Paneer is a fresh cheese that serves as the star ingredient in Indian vegetarian recipes. Combined with a tomato-based sauce seasoned with masala, ginger, and garlic, you'll be craving paneer all the time. Swap-in pressed tofu to make this a vegan Indian recipe.
Indian Dal Soup
Dal is your friend when it comes to cooking up an easy Indian vegetarian recipe. It's the Indian term for dried pulses that do not require soaking before cooking. This one-pot dinner is simple to prepare has delicious aromatic flavors thanks to the toasted spice blend of mustard seed, cumin seed, black peppercorns, and fennel seed.
Chana Masala
This vegetarian Indian dish is a takeout favorite, and now you can make it at home. It's an easy dump dinner that is so delicious, no one will believe it only took 25 minutes to make. Instead of buying cans, save money by stocking your pantry with dried chickpeas.
Priya's Dal
Cookbook author Priya Krishna's dal is a super easy Indian vegetarian recipe you have to try. It gets a kick from red chili pepper and a nice tangy finish from fresh lime juice. Try making your own naan bread for scooping up every last bite.
Indian Chickpea and Vegetable Curry
A steamy bowl of this chickpea curry really hits the spot after a long day. Make this vegetarian Indian dish in your slow cooker to allow the flavors to develop. We also have directions to make this a speedy weeknight meal in your pressure cooker.
Indian Cauliflower and Potato Soup (Aloo Gobi)
This slow cooker soup is the creamy, sippable version of aloo gobi, an Indian vegetarian dish made with cauliflower and potatoes. Jalapeño provides a kick of heat but is tamed by a dollop of plain yogurt to your bowl. To keep the dish more traditional, you can omit the step that blends it into a soup and enjoy the veggies in their whole form.
Saag Paneer
Saag is a leafy green-based dish popular in Indian cuisine. When combined with chewy paneer, you've got one comforting vegetarian dinner. If you can't find paneer cheese at your local international store, make your own using the easy recipe we include after the main saag recipe.
Roasted Indian Cauliflower
This Indian vegetarian recipe is a must for your globally-inspired menu. Cauliflower and carrots are roasted to perfection in a seasoning of cumin, turmeric, mustard seed, and ginger. It'll pair nicely alongside a spicy curry, dal, or another delicious vegetarian recipe on this list.