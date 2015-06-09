A cross between a cake and a custard, a clafoutis is one of those easy French desserts that’s more often made in the home than in the professional pastry kitchen. It’s also one of the best ways to serve fruit. If you’re not sure whether to choose blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries, do what a French home cook would do: Head to the market and see what’s showing up at its freshest, most in-season best.

Related: Clafoutis Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like a Fancy French Cook