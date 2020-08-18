Our Fastest-Ever Mediterranean Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
Easy Mediterranean recipes do exist! One of the biggest hurdles those on the Mediterranean diet face is the time it takes to shop for and prepare food. So we rounded up our best quick Mediterranean diet recipes with an eye on calories (all are 550 or less), sodium, protein, fiber, and quality ingredients. Try our fast Mediterranean breakfasts, lunches, and dinners (including easy Mediterranean diet recipes for beginners). Each 30-minute-or-less meal is a cinch and makes it easier to stick to this heart-healthy eating style.
Kale-Quinoa Bowls with Miso Dressing and Tuna
Dark leafy greens, whole grains, heart-healthy seafood—this easy Mediterranean recipe is the epitome of the diet’s best and brightest elements. Stir together the citrus-miso dressing while the quinoa cooks, then sear the tuna. Pile it all together in a single bowl for a 30-minute meal you’ll have on repeat for lunch and dinner.
Skewered Shrimp Scampi
Yes, pasta dinner can be diet-friendly! Give it a twirl with whole-wheat vermicelli and top with fresh herbs, lemon, olive oil, and lean protein. Not so into seafood? Try this same low-calorie pasta dinner topped with a Mediterranean chicken kabob instead of shrimp.
Greek Seasoned Pork with Lemon Couscous
Tired of fish and chicken, but still in the mood for a hearty meal? The Mediterranean diet suggests limiting red meat, so try white meat. Lean pork loin chops are the centerpiece of this surprisingly quick Mediterranean recipe that can be on your table 20 minutes from now; yes, including the veggie-boosted couscous side.
Striped Bass in Tomato Broth
With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, one skillet, and seven ingredients, you can dig into a light yet filling seafood dinner. Tomatoes, fresh herbs, white wine, and white fish rich in healthy fats, make this easy Mediterranean diet recipe for beginners well-balanced nutritionally and layered with complex flavors all at once. (And all within 25 minutes.)
Oatmeal with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Don’t wait until dinner to make your meal plan Mediterranean. This fast Mediterranean breakfast makes it a breeze to start the day smart. Naturally sweeten the fiber-rich whole grain oats with dates and honey, then top with walnuts for crunch and healthy fats, and goat cheese for flavor and a satisfying creamy element. We adore this 15-minute meal so much we sometimes savor it for dessert, too!
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Seeking easy Mediterranean diet recipes for one? Look no further than this high-protein chicken breast recipe stuffed with feta, red pepper, and fresh oregano. The original entrée suggests a side of olive- and parsley-spiked orzo, but you can amp up the fiber by trading that orzo for a whole grain such as quinoa or wheat berries.
Lemon-Ginger Fish
This easy Mediterranean recipe is proof that meals can be full of vitamins and flavor all at once. And did we mention it takes just 17 minutes? Anti-inflammatory all-stars spinach and fresh ginger accent the lemon-scented fish beautifully. Try it for a quick weekend lunch or pair it with a side of whole grain bread for dinner.
Farro, Chickpeas and Greens
With nearly a third of your daily fiber needs covered in one serving, this vegetarian whole grain recipe will keep you full for hours. Regional staples including tomatoes, chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, and feta cheese lend loads of flavor to this easy Mediterranean recipe. Try it with farro or barley as the base, then go green with kale or mustard greens.
Greek Quinoa and Avocados
Vegetarian meals can be super filling, and this easy Mediterranean diet recipe for beginners will convince you that’s the case after just one bite. “Dynamite salad with so few calories. I make this all the time!” raves one BH&G home cook. Rich avocados and hearty quinoa make the spinach, feta, and tomato salad a super satisfying lunch.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Incredible as a fast Mediterranean breakfast or a quick and easy dinner, this frittata recipe coaxes a lot of good taste out of just six ingredients. Crushed red pepper lends a lovely amount of kick, while fresh zucchini and tomatoes bring the freshness. To round out the heart-healthy one-pan meal line-up, layer in some crunchy walnuts (trust us!) and creamy Mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli Rabe Over Polenta
Give pasta a brief break to give this quick Mediterranean recipe a try. The Italian-inspired vegetarian main dish starts with a bed of creamy, quick-cooking polenta and finishes with a garlic-infused broccolini and red pepper blend. To make this completely vegan, just use vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.
Grain and Veggie Bowls
BYOB gets a whole new meaning with this quick Mediterranean diet recipe. We’re talking about “build your own bowl,” which you can do with this 30-minute template as a guide. Start with a schmear of homemade romesco sauce, then top with whatever vegetables and whole grains you have handy. Just don’t forget the jammy egg!
Beet Salad with Salmon
We’re still not over the beet salad trend! They’re well-balanced, painless to make with pre-roasted beets (look in the produce section of the grocery store), and can be customized with your favorite proteins, nuts, and cheeses. For this quick Mediterranean recipe, we call for salmon, pecans, and crumbled goat cheese, but feel free to dress it up as you see fit.
Avocado-Yogurt Spaghetti with Veggies
Greek yogurt, avocado, olive oil, cucumber, fresh herbs...this quick Mediterranean diet recipe is like the greatest hits of all things Mediterranean. Plus pasta (whole-wheat, if you please)! Multitasking makes this meal possible in 30 minutes. As the spaghetti boils, mix up the sauce, and sauté the veggies. Then toss it all together and grab a fork.
Fast Seafood Cioppino
While you can go low and slow, we’re all about making it quick here. Use your Instant Pot and this easy Mediterranean diet recipe can be ready to devour in about 10 minutes. White wine, piles of fresh seafood, and fresh parsley offer major Mediterranean flair with next to no fuss. Since it’s just 169 calories per bowl, we suggest pairing with a big green salad and hunk of hearty bread.