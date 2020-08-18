Easy Mediterranean recipes do exist! One of the biggest hurdles those on the Mediterranean diet face is the time it takes to shop for and prepare food. So we rounded up our best quick Mediterranean diet recipes with an eye on calories (all are 550 or less), sodium, protein, fiber, and quality ingredients. Try our fast Mediterranean breakfasts, lunches, and dinners (including easy Mediterranean diet recipes for beginners). Each 30-minute-or-less meal is a cinch and makes it easier to stick to this heart-healthy eating style.