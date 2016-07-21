If you’ve tried hummus, you're familiar with tahini’s nutty flavor. But you might not know what gave it that flavor. Mystery solved: The creamy texture and savory, nutty flavor in a hummus recipe or baba ghanoush comes from tahini, also called tahini paste, sesame tahini, or tahini sesame paste.

Image zoom Jason Wilde

What Is Tahini?

Tahini is a thick paste made of ground sesame seeds most commonly used in Middle Eastern dishes like tahini sauce. Though also a sesame seed paste, if your recipe calls for sesame seed paste, it's likely referring to an ingredient more commonly used in Chinese cooking, a paste of roasted sesame seeds. Tahini is made from raw (uncooked) seeds.

Where to Find Tahini

With the boom in hummus popularity and global cuisines, tahini paste can now be found in most large supermarkets; check by the condiments near gourmet olives or in the ethnic foods department. There's no set rule on where to stock tahini so each store will shelve it where they have space and it makes the most sense for them. If you struggle to find tahini at your grocery store, just ask; they'll happily point you in the right direction. Smaller grocery stores may not carry it. Many online retailers carry the paste so you don't even have to worry about where to find tahini in the grocery store if you have time to wait for delivery.

With so many uses for tahini and places you can find it, there's no reason not to grab a jar on your next grocery run. For further encouragement, take a look at these Tahini Rainbow Cookies (yes, it works in desserts too) and Tahini-Ginger Noodles. See? There's good reason to make this ingredient a pantry staple.