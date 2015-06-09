Have leftover spaghetti noodles from an Italian pasta party? Set aside 20 minutes and grab 4 more ingredients (chicken, red bell pepper, peanut sauce, and broccolini) and you’ll have a slurps-so-good Asian noodle entrée that has 20+ well-deserved 5-star reviews.

Test Kitchen Tip: Try this with whole-wheat spaghetti for slightly more fiber and protein than regular pasta, or swap in rice noodles ($4, Target) for a gluten-free meal.