Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes That Will Make You Forget All About Takeout
Garden Stir-Fry
Come farmers market season or peak garden harvest, this is the best stir-fry recipe to put all those fresh picks to delicious use. A whopping 6 cups of veggies are in this Asian chicken stir-fry recipe! Choose your own adventure with 3 cups of sturdy veg (carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms) and 3 cups of tender produce (snow peas, bell peppers, summer squash) to toss with garlic, chicken, peanuts, and stir-fry sauce for a 30-minute meal.
Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry
Make the chicken in this stir-fry recipe even more flavorful by marinating it in chicken stir-fry sauce including soy sauce and rice vinegar. Besides the thick, garlicky sauce, our favorite part of this dinner is the fact that it cooks in just 6(!) minutes. Try this Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry with rice or noodles, whatever you have handy or your family prefers works well as a base.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Take a break from beef and try beef and broccoli using chicken instead. It’s proof that chicken breast dinners can be far from boring or bland. A combination of soy sauce, hoisin sauce, fresh ginger, and toasted sesame oil make this chicken and broccoli stir-fry one of your new go-to 30-minute meals.
Chicken and Pasta in Peanut Sauce
Have leftover spaghetti noodles from an Italian pasta party? Set aside 20 minutes and grab 4 more ingredients (chicken, red bell pepper, peanut sauce, and broccolini) and you’ll have a slurps-so-good Asian noodle entrée that has 20+ well-deserved 5-star reviews.
Test Kitchen Tip: Try this with whole-wheat spaghetti for slightly more fiber and protein than regular pasta, or swap in rice noodles ($4, Target) for a gluten-free meal.
Korean-Style Chili-Garlic Chicken Stir-Fry
Cabbage and carrots transform into a tempting topping for this easy stir-fry chicken and vegetables during a 30-minute quick pickle. (It’s easier than it sounds, and adds so much tangy goodness!) Once those have reached briny perfection, toss them with green beans, red bell peppers, chicken, and a flavor-layered stir-fry sauce for a rainbow-hued meal that tastes amazing. Top with a sprinkle of sesame seeds just before serving.
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Turn up the heat! This green curry chicken stir-fry packs the just-right amount of spice. The green curry sauce is balanced out beautifully with a cup of slightly sweet coconut milk. Aromatic ingredients including lemongrass and garlic stack on even more Thai vibes.
Related: Want to Grow Your Own Garlic for a Nearly Endless Supply?
Sesame Chicken and Noodles
Start with a base of chicken and pasta, toss with the bold sauce, then make this 20-minute chicken stir-fry your own. “Excellent recipe; the stir-fry sauce was perfect! I didn't have any bell peppers handy, so I went with broccoli and edamame,” one BH&G home cook reviewed. Top with cilantro and sweet, crunchy peppers before serving.
Pineapple-Chicken Meatball Stir-Fry
If you want to practice with your chopsticks, the chicken meatballs in this recipe will probably be easier to pick up than the usual shredded or chopped chicken. Pineapple juice, rice wine vinegar, and ground ginger flavor the sauce. This is the best chicken stir-fry recipe if you’re short on time; it takes just 15 minutes total!
Mediterranean Chicken-Pomegranate Stir-Fry
Nope, not all chicken-vegetable stir-fry recipes are Asian-inspired. When you’re in the mood for a taste-bud trip, try this Mediterranean twist that relies on cumin, coriander, and paprika to give it a boost of flavor. Similar to some of our favorite Asian entrées, this recipe is a little sweet and savory thanks to fresh pomegranate seeds.
Chicken with Apple-Vegetable Slaw Stir-Fry
A chicken thigh (or two), adds 12 ounces of flavorful protein to this chicken-cabbage stir-fry recipe that packs in 20 grams of protein per serving. It's also full of shredded cabbage, mushrooms, asparagus spears, and even apple slices, so your stomach won't growl through the night.
Chicken Pad Thai
Only order Pad Thai at restaurants? Try your hand at the simple chicken stir-fry with noodles; it’s actually quite easy to DIY while offering a lovely combination of light and fresh flavors. Lime juice, green onions, and cilantro brighten it, while chicken, chopped peanuts, and bean sprouts add delicious crunch and texture.
Spicy Chinese Chicken and Noodles
Take ramen from plain ol’ packaged noodle to spicy chicken stir-fry that will have everyone begging for the recipe. Impactful ingredients like rice vinegar, red chiles, and Asian chile paste (sambal oelek) make basic noodles and poultry pop. Rice wine, soy sauce, honey, and chicken broth round out the affordable yet complex-tasting chicken stir-fry sauce.
Mango-Chili Chicken Stir-Fry
A couple jars of flavor-packed ingredients make all the difference in this sweet-and-spicy supper. Mango chutney and chili-garlic sauce team up to take chicken breasts from “been there, done that” to “can I have seconds?”. The easy chicken stir-fry recipe gets an extra dose of sweet, bold flavors from hot chile peppers and fresh mango.
Sesame Chicken with Broccoli
Say good-bye to takeout! Make restaurant-quality sesame chicken and broccoli stir-fry by investing in a few Asian pantry ingredients that you can use again and again. This full-flavor dish has a good mix of salty from the soy sauce, a hint of sweet from the honey, and a kick of heat from chili paste.
Sesame Chicken and Greens Stir-Fry
Naturally gluten-free and fairly low in sodium, this is one stir-fry chicken and vegetables you have our full permission to eat every single week. Toasted sesame oil, ginger, and tamari (a wheat-free swap for soy sauce) are the dream team on the short ingredient list. Those staples infuse the chicken and mustard greens with nutty, salty notes that make it feel like a treat to eat your veggies.