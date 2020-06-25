Throw a Party with a Punch: This Flavorful Luncheon is Full of Surprising Spices

A pinch of this, a pinch of that—in our national culinary melting pot, there's lots of room for innovation. These global spices and herb blends go beyond their areas of origin. If you've ever wondered what gives zing to Middle Eastern cuisine or what gives Swedish Christmas cookies their distinctive taste, try spicing up your favorite American classics. A good piece of advice: Season with a pinch, adding more until you find a spice level that pleases you.

Here's a guide to the spice blends used in our collection of recipes (clockwise from top left).

Green cardamom pods Cardamom is native to India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nepal. Today, Guatemala is the biggest producer of the triangular pod and its seeds. It is the world's third most expensive spice, after vanilla and saffron. Through the Renaissance trade routes, cardamom became a treasured commodity from Scandinavia to South Africa.

Cardomom has a flowery, pungent aroma, and a eucalyptus-like flavor. It lends itself equally to sweet and savory combinations. Incorporate it into shortbread cookies, puddings, and cakes, or try it as a spice rub for steaks or chicken.

Dukkah spice blend Dukkah is an Egyptian blend of ground hazelnuts, sesame seeds, coriander, cumin, peppercorns, and very often, mint. The word dukkah is a derivative of the Egyptian word meaning "to pound"; therefore, the mixture is rarely powdered or paste-like but more like ground oats.

Try dukkah sprinkled on roasted vegetables or on toasted bread drizzled with olive oil. Sprinkle it over pizza, pasta, or grilled chicken.

Za'atar, a Middle Eastern favorite spice mixture, is like a garden blend: dried thyme, basil, oregano, and sumac mixed with sesame and salt. Along with ancient culinary associations, it was considered a medicinal aid.

Use za'atar to season ground meats such as beef and lamb meatballs, as a rub for grilled items, or combined with plain yogurt and olive oil to use as a dip. It can also be stirred into hummus.

Baharat The warm spices in baharat—a combination that can include coriander, cumin, allspice, cardamom, cinnamon, black peppercorns, cloves, paprika, and nutmeg—make this Greek/Middle Eastern spice blend particularly suitable for jazzing up desserts.

It's a good match for adding some heat to chocolate, as we did in this chocolate bites recipe, but you can also stir some into brownies or chocolate cake or recipes that include coffee or espresso. Spoon it into softened vanilla bean ice cream or cook it into the syrup for a red-wine-based sorbet. On the savory side, grilled meats, particularly steaks, benefit from a rub of baharat.

Ceylon cinnamon Use Ceylon cinnamon for any recipe in which you would use less expensive varietals such as Indonesian or Malaysian, which are "cousins" to true cinnamon called cassia. You’ll get a much subtler flavor from this hand-harvested and handcrafted cinnamon without the burn cinnamon often has. As with anything, a subtle touch requires a light hand, so start with a lesser amount and add more as you go.

Ground Ceylon cinnamon can lose flavor quickly. For best results, purchase Ceylon cinnamon sticks. The hand-rolled rods are fragile and crumble easily, so use a spice grinder and grind only what you need.

Star anise (center) Because of its festive star shape, star anise pods are popular garnishes during the holiday season. But don't let this licorice-laced seed pod languish in the spice cabinet the rest of the year. For the freshest ground star anise, grind whole pods in a spice grinder and grind only what you need.

Steep star anise pods in tea, or reduce it into a simple syrup for cocktails. Cook it into mild barbecue sauces for grilled pork or fish.