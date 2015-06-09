The coldest months of winter are actually prime time for blood oranges. With that in mind, we use the vitamin C-packed citrus, along with fresh lemon juice, to brighten up these winter vodka cocktails. Cherries crank up the sunset-like color even more (who cares if it gets dark at 5 p.m. when you have this in your hand, right?!), while sparkling wine adds a hint of sweetness and some celebratory effervescence.