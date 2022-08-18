Watermelon is a great summer snack and it also makes a great addition to a cocktail. Watermelon cocktails are delicious and stunning with their bright pink hue. Watermelons are versatile and easy to pair with different spirits, herbs, and fruits. Here are our favorite watermelon cocktail recipes.

01 of 11 Watermelon Shrub View Recipe Jacob Fox Adding a shrub to a cocktail adds a tangy depth like in this watermelon mint cocktail. Make the shrub with watermelon, red wine vinegar, lime juice, water and sugar. You'll add that to the cocktail along with rum, club soda, and plenty of ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and drink up.

02 of 11 Watermelon-Cucumber-Lime Refresher View Recipe Jason Donnelly With watermelon and cucumber having such a high water content, this refresher quenches your thirst. It also makes a great cocktail. Just add a shot of vodka to turn this into a watermelon vodka cocktail, or really any spirit of your choice.

03 of 11 Watermelon Margarita View Recipe Andy Lyons On a hot day there is nothing like a frozen watermelon cocktail. This magenta-hued margarita is a crowd pleaser with Triple Sec, tequila, lime juice, and sugar. Put in a few frozen watermelon cubes, rim with salt and garnish with limes and you have something truly special.

04 of 11 Watermelon-Berry-Basil Blend View Recipe Carson Downing Drink the best of summer with this beverage filled with juicy watermelon, tangy raspberries and basil. Make sure to pour through a fine mesh sieve to eliminate the seeds. Drink as is or make this a watermelon basil cocktail with a few ounces of gin or vodka.

05 of 11 Watermelon-Berry Lemonade View Recipe Andy Lyons Elevate traditional lemonade with fresh strawberries and watermelon. It'll sure to keep you quenched in the heat. Make it a watermelon vodka cocktail by adding vodka making it a deliciously sweet and tart vodka lemonade.

06 of 11 Watermelon Cooler View Recipe Andy Lyons This thirst-quenching watermelon cooler punch is perfect for a crowd as it makes 9 servings. It would also make a great watermelon cocktail recipe. Simply make as is and pour in your spirit of choice before serving.

07 of 11 Big-Batch Margaritas View Recipe Karla Conrad Take a twist on your traditional margarita with the addition of watermelon! These big batch watermelon cocktails are sure to appease any crowd. Serve with your favorite Mexican food or sip on as is poolside. You'll be making these all summer long.

08 of 11 Cucumber-Watermelon Sangria View Recipe Courtesy of Jessica Merchant This cucumber watermelon sangria is the perfect watermelon cocktail recipe. It is bright and refreshing, an ideal sipper on a summer afternoon. Watermelon juice and watermelon balls, tons of fresh mint, cucumber and lime juice plus white wine, honey and carbonated water make up this delightful sangria.

09 of 11 Watermelon-Berry Limeade View Recipe Andy Lyons Watermelon, berries and coconut water make up this hydrating mocktail you can sip on all day long. It all comes together quickly in a blender. Enjoy sans alcohol or add in a little gin for a watermelon gin cocktail you're sure to love.

10 of 11 Watermelon-Mint Coolers View Recipe Andy Lyons This watermelon mint cocktail closely resembles a mojito, a Cuban rum-based cocktail. Serve with or without alcohol. To make it a cocktail simply add 2 cups of white rum to the watermelon mint base and top with club soda before serving.