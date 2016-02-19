Cooling Cocktail Recipes
El Perro Salty Cocktail
"Top Chef" judge Hugh Acheson knows how to party. His stylish salty dog-mojito hybrid starts with gin and a can of fizzy grapefruit soda, then finishes with fresh mint and candied fruit peel.
Grapefruit-Gin Cocktail Shakes
Cool off with a cocktail that's as delicious as it is pretty. Raspberry sorbet and grapefruit juice give the spiked shake its sweet pink hue, while a generous splash of gin adds serious party cred.
Cherry Sangria
Roll out the bar cart -- it's fiesta time! Stir together a chilled bottle of Zinfandel, cherry syrup, and freshly squeezed orange juice to make a refreshing red sangria. Cherry-orange skewers make gorgeous garnishes.
Rosé Cucumber Cooler
Refresh with a sweet, summer cooler. Fresh cucumber pairs beautifully with a sweet rose wine, while lemon juice delivers a citrus zing.
Sparkling Golden Sangria
Calling all white sangria lovers! Shake up the flavors of summer with a batch of ultra-fruity sparkling sangria. From nectarines and navel oranges to fresh cherries and red raspberries, it has everything but the kitchen sink!
Sunrise Sippers
No waiting till happy hour here! This better-than-mimosa morning cocktail features OJ, rum, triple sec, and sour lime juice. A rosy pour of grenadine gives it a rise-and-shine look.
Watermelon-Basil Daiquiri
Strawberries are so last spring. Embrace summer's bounty by muddling crisp watermelon into your next daiquiri, alongside lime juice, fresh basil, and a splash of light rum.
Editor's Tip: Get creative by using frozen watermelon wedges as both a garnish and cooling ice spear.
Pineapple-Cinnamon Margaritas
It's not a fiesta without the margaritas! Put a spin on the classic Mexican drink by swapping out face-scrunching lime for candylike pineapple. Cinnamon-sugar rims lend sweetness to every icy sip.
Blackberry Sangria
Hot summer day? Beat the heat with delicious sips of sangria. Soft, juicy blackberries take over in a mix of rose wine, lemon juice, and sliced summer fruits. Garnish with a few sprigs of basil for added flavor.
Pepinos
Cucumber cocktails are hot right now. The garden veggie adds invigorating crispness to any cool drink, including pepinos! Make the Mexican specialty drink by tossing cucs in with agave nectar, jalapenos, tequila, and pineapple juice.
Bloody Marias
Meet Bloody Mary's fiery cousin: Bloody Maria. The Mexican cocktail trades vodka for tequila, hot pepper sauce for chipotle, and celery sticks for blazing jalapenos. Cool it down with fresh lemon wedges.
Rose Collins
Keep it crisp and light with an icy Rose Collins. A swig of bittersweet Campari liqueur tames the floral notes of rose in this garden-perfect cocktail.
Palomas
Use blanco (white) or reposado (aged) tequila in this south-of-the-border speciality drink. Shake it up with fresh lime juice and carbonated grapefruit soda such as Jarritos or Squirt. A pinch of salt gives it authentic Mexican appeal.
June Bug
Chill poolside with this refreshingly fruity drink. Mix ginger ale, grenadine, and orange juice, then add a few scoops of orange sherbet. This drink is fun for both kids and adults. To make it alcoholic, add white rum.
Bananas Froster
This frosty drink is a wild twist on warm bananas foster dessert. A splash of sweet banana liqueur and yummy rum make this a fun party drink. Drizzle caramel ice cream topping in glasses for a fancy look.
Pisco Sour Drink
Take a trip to South America with the help of Peru's national drink. Pisco, made from grapes, has a tart-sweet taste with lime juice and guava nectar.
Strawberry Sangria
Serve strawberry sangria at any backyard barbecue. Our version adds strawberries and white wine for a sweet sipper that's perfect for cooling down on a steamy day.
Mixed Berry Limoncello Sangria
Embrace your sweet side with fruity sangria. We've added an Italian twist with citrus-infused limoncello, a cool lemon liqueur. Be sure to chill the mix for at least 4 hours to allow the flavors to blend.
Mimosas
A combination of orange juice and limeade gives a tasty twist to this champagne-spiked cocktail that's ideal for brunch. Strawberry slices make naturally sweet garnishes.
Blueberry Mojitini
Trendy mojito meets classic martini in this sophisticated blueberry cocktail. Acai-berry vodka makes it extra fruity, while muddled mint leaves give it a fresh herbal touch.
Ginger Tom Collins
Add a bit of spice to summer's most refreshing drink! Ali of Gimme Some Oven uses a fresh ginger simple syrup to add bold flavor to this classic drink.