How to Make Ranch Water + 4 More Tequila Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Summer

A drink called ranch water might not sound very good—but it's actually a delicious cocktail made with tequila, lime, and Topo Chico (sparkling mineral water). Its name has nothing to do with the stuff you dip your buffalo wings in; it's actually inspired by a Texas rancher that supposedly created the drink in the 1960s. Known as the "unofficial cocktail of West Texas" ranch water is now becoming increasingly popular beyond the state. In fact, you might start seeing it sold in a can with the rest of the trendy hard seltzers at your grocery store. Super simple to make, this easy tequila cocktail will be your new go-to for summertime sipping. Here's how to make it, plus a few more lesser-known, summer-ready tequila cocktail recipes crafted by experts.

Image zoom NithidPhoto/Getty Images

How to Make Ranch Water

The beauty of ranch water is there's no exact science to perfecting this drink, so feel free to adjust it to your taste preferences. If you want a spicier take, try the aleppo-pepper and salt rim featured in the batch recipe (serves 8!) on our sister site, MarthaStewart.com.

Ingredients

1½ to 2 ounces of tequila

½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

4 ounces Topo Chico (You can use another sparkling mineral water brand here, but Texas natives will argue nothing else compares. Look for it in the sparkling water or Mexican section of your grocery store.)

Lime wedges, for garnish

Lots of ice

Method

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add your tequila and lime juice, then top it off with your Topo Chico. Sip away!

Tequila Cocktail Recipes (Beyond Margaritas)

While enjoying a margarita with taco night is a classic pairing, there's so much more the agave-based spirit can do for your cocktail game. Thanks to some experts in the mixology (and tea!) industry, we got a few special tequila cocktail recipes to try.

Colibrí Rubi Tea

Created by mixologist Caer Ferguson, this cocktail recipe for Don Julio Tequila gets a refreshing twist with the addition of floral hibiscus tea and strawberries.

Ingredients

1½ ounces silver tequila, such as Don Julio Blanco

2 ounces hibiscus tea

½ ounce lime Juice

¼ ounce simple syrup

Strawberry halves, to garnish

Method

1. Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, hibiscus tea, lime juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker ($40, Sur La Table) with ice. Shake gently.

2. Strain contents into a tall glass over fresh ice and garnish with half a strawberry.

Tequila Añejo Old Fashioned

If your go-to drink is an old-fashioned, consider swapping the bourbon for a barrel-aged tequila.

Ingredients

1½ ounces tequila añejo, such as Don Julio

1 tsp. agave nectar

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Orange peel

Method

Combine tequila añejo, agave nectar, and aromatic bitters in a mixing glass over ice. Stir thoroughly until chilled. Strain contents into a fresh glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

CharGrill Tequila

If you haven't grilled fruit before, now's you're chance! Certified tea master Lisa Marie Gennawey, the founder and owner of J’enwey Tea Co., enjoys freezing chopped grilled fruit with juice to make ice cubes (so plan ahead to enjoy!) to make this refreshing grapefruit-infused tequila cocktail.

Ingredients

1 cup grilled fruit, chopped (Pineapples, watermelon, and peaches would be delicious, but use whatever you've got!)

2 cups (at least) grapefruit juice

2 ounces tequila

4 ounces grapefruit iced tea, such as Jenwey White Grapefruit

Method

Place chopped grilled fruit in large square iced cube trays ($8, Crate & Barrel) and cover with grapefruit juice. Freeze 3 to 4 hours or until solid. Make your grapefruit tea by steeping 2 tsp. loose leaf (or 2 bags) in 8 ounces of water for 5 minutes. Or cold brew 1 ounce of tea to 1 liter of water. Keep in the fridge for several days. Fill a tall glass with your fruit ice cubes, top with tequila & grapefruit tea. Watch as they melt and change the tequila flavor game.

Electric Coconut

The folks at PATRÓN were kind enough to share this tropical tequila cocktail featuring coconut water and pineapple juice. Serve it over crushed ice and a little umbrella to make you feel like you're on a beach.

Ingredients

2 oz. silver tequila, such as PATRÓN

1 oz. coconut water

¾ oz. pineapple juice

½ oz. lemon juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Angostura bitters, for garnish

Pineapple leaf, for garnish

Method