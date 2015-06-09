Our Best Mocktail Recipes That Don’t Need Booze to Be Delicious
Honey-Ginger Limeade
The spice is right in one of our best mocktail recipes for parties. Jalapeño and fresh ginger might sound like strange additions to a drink, but these unexpected ingredients add the just-right amount of heat to the cool lime juice-and-honey concoction. Rim the glasses with brown sugar before serving for a sweet touch.
Swap for: Pisco Sour
Sparkling Peach Punch
Stir up a batch of this kid-friendly, nonalcoholic bubbly drink for your next gathering. Sweet peach nectar puree becomes irresistibly slushy when frozen overnight, and a splash of ginger ale brings the sparkle. Try with OJ instead of lemon juice to transform this into a brunch-friendly bellini-mimosa mocktail mash-up!
Swap for: Prosecco-Peach Punch
Pomegranate Fizzes
Juicy pomegranate is the star of this gorgeous and easy mocktail recipe. A simple syrup made with mint leaves and pomegranate juice sweetens as it stands, and sparkling water adds festive fizz for your party. Fresh pomegranate seeds in each glass make a fruity finishing touch.
Swap for: Orange-Ginger Pomegranate Punch
Watermelon Cooler
It'll be love at first sip when you make this easy four-ingredient margarita mocktail. (Psst…each glass has just 44 calories!) Watermelon pieces become clever, fruity "ice" cubes when frozen, and a curly lime peel garnish adds a pretty touch.
Swap for: Watermelon Margarita
Pineapple Margarita Mocktail
Margaritas, made kid-friendly! This summer mocktail recipe is ideal for sharing at all-ages parties, since it’s made simply with pineapple juice, citrus, cinnamon, sugar, and ginger ale. Just add a tiny drink umbrella ($1.99 for 10, Target) and you’ll feel transported to the islands.
Swap for: Grilled Pineapple Margarita
Minted Cucumber No-Jitos
Capture all the refreshing mint and lime flavor of the classic Cuban cocktail in a delicious mojito mocktail. Cucumber slices lend an extra cooling touch to each drink. Omitting alcohol brings calories to just 97 per serving in this drink recipe.
Swap for: Classic Mojitos
Pink Lemonade Slush
Perfect for a barbecue or an afternoon picnic, this so-easy slushy mocktail gets its start from frozen pink lemonade concentrate. The raspberries float to the top of the finished sweet-tart drink after you mix in refreshing lemon-lime soda. Its icy, slushy-like texture makes this one of the best mocktail recipes for sharing with kiddos.
Swap for: Blushing Lemonade
Orange-Mango Agua Fresca
Kick back with a tropical-inspired nonalcoholic drink that evokes memories of relaxing days on the beach. Fresh mangoes sweeten each sip, while orange and lime juice add tart citrus flavor. Top each glass with orange and lime slices to complete the beachy summer mocktail.
Swap for: Tequila Sunrise
Summerberry Cooler
Bring some sparkle to your next get-together with a bubbly mocktail that's bursting with berries. The simple, fresh strawberry-raspberry puree and diet soda help keep the calorie count to 49 per 6-ounce glass. (If you’re not into sugar-free or sugary soda, try this strawberry mocktail with lemon-lime sparkling water instead.)
Swap for: Gingered Framboise Martini
Honeydew-Basil No-Jitos
Stir up a melon-infused play on the mojito for a crowd-pleasing mocktail everyone can enjoy. Muddled basil and lime juice offer refreshing flavor, and a quick honeydew puree saves you precious prep time. Rim glasses with fine sugar for a sophisticated presentation.
Swap for: Watermelon-Basil Daiquiris
Mock Sangria
Say sí to a quick and summery sangria mocktail. A medley of three juices replaces the wine, and lemon-lime soda adds the bubbles. Slice up your favorite fresh fruit and divide among the glasses before pouring.
Swap for: Strawberry Sangria
Cranberry-Pineapple Cooler
Seeking a festive drink to share at holiday gatherings that you can also enjoy all year? Try this cranberry mocktail. Tart cranberry juice gets a sweet lift from homemade simple syrup and three citrus juices in this punch-style mocktail. Float fresh cranberries in each glass to showcase the starring fruit.
Swap for: Sparkling Cranberry Rosé
Ginger Soda
Hop on the Moscow mule trend, minus the alcohol. Made with fresh lemon and ginger root, this ginger beer mocktail recipe is amazing as-is. Or, on nights you’re craving a spiked mule, just add vodka.
Swap for: Summer Storm Cocktail
Easy Tailgating Punch
Because tailgating parties are often family affairs, we're big fans of this nonalcoholic, berry-citrus punch. The sweet-tart flavors of the ginger ale mocktail will surely score a touchdown with your fellow fans. Mix the juice ahead, then add ice and soda once you arrive at the stadium.
Swap for: Raspberry Mojito Punch