24 Margarita Recipes Ready to Toast
Classic Margaritas
Few drinks put a zing in your mouth like the lip-smacking taste of a classic margarita. Use fresh-squeezed lime juice for truly authentic flavor. It's quick, simple, and a classic, all of which make it our best margarita recipe.
Mango-Coconut Margaritas
Treat your taste buds to a trip abroad with this sweet-and-spicy mango margarita. Coconut rum gives the cocktail tropical flavor and a chili powder-dusted rim provides the heat. All that's missing is a tiny paper umbrella.
Pom-Berry Margarita
Pomegranate juice and liqueur infuse this warm-weather beverage with icy-cool flavor. Make and freeze a big batch of the fruity mixture up to a month in advance for quick party cocktails. Trust us, this margarita mix recipe is much better than anything you'll find at the store.
Spicy Margarita
When chips and salsa just aren't enough to satisfy your cravings for spice, serve up this jalapeño-infused margarita recipe to set your mouth aflame. It starts by muddling two jalapeño peppers in the bottom of a pitcher, and you can easily make your own glass even hotter by adding a few extra slices as a garnish. Grab a few other spice-lovers to split the pitcher with and enjoy the heat this recipe brings to happy hour.
Blackberry Margaritas
Fans of sweet and fruity cocktails, turn to this easy margarita recipe. Blackberry brandy and pureed frozen berries add two layers of fruity flavor to classic margarita mix. Trade kosher salt for coarse sugar to decorate the glass rim and keep things sweet.
Avocado Margaritas
When you're making your homemade guacamole, save an avocado to make this new twist on a margarita recipe. Avocado will make your margarita extra creamy, like a scoop of guac. If you want to give each sip some kick, toss in a few slices of jalapeño pepper when you blend up the pitcher.
Make-Ahead Frozen Margaritas
You'll be ready for any impromptu fiesta when your freezer is stocked with this make-ahead margarita recipe. Give 'em a quick shake and serve! Or, if you're feeling fancy, transfer to margarita glasses before serving.
Strawberry Margarita
This summery sipper is too good to resist. Toss whole strawberries into the blender to create this juicy and irresistible drink. Serve this strawberry margarita recipe on the rocks with a salted rim and strawberry garnish for the finishing touch.
Margarita Cocktail Cubes
Far from a classic margarita recipe, this drink goes off the beaten path by turning a thirst-quenching sip into fun gelatin cubes. These juicy cubes are made with tequila, strawberry (or lime) gelatin, lime juice, and orange liqueur. They'll taste just like a margarita, but look even more fun.
Cherry Tomato Margarita
Tomatoes in a margarita? We had doubts, but one sip erased those. The juice of muddled cherry tomatoes adds savory flavor to classic margaritas and the skewered vegetable makes a simple garnish.
Grilled Pineapple Margarita
Now here's the margarita recipe you're looking for if you want to impress and really switch things up. Grilled pineapple, jalapeño, and fresh cilantro add unexpected flavor to the popular patio drink.
Strawberry-Banana Margaritas
Strawberries and bananas, two smoothie-favorite flavors, get new life when mixed into your favorite margarita recipe. Simply blend the two ingredients until smooth, then stir into your drink for a fruity fusion.
Pineapple-Cinnamon Margaritas
Try life on the tropical side with our sweetly spiced margarita. Pineapple juice and a cinnamon-sugar-rimmed glass give this creative margarita recipe a punch of refreshingly sweet flavor.
Blood Orange Margarita
Make margarita magic in minutes by pouring the classic ingredients—tequila, triple sec, and lime juice—into a pitcher along with blood orange juice. Serve over ice with a slice of fresh lime.
Tip: Substitute pomegranate or orange juice if you can't find blood orange juice at your supermarket.
Tequila Sunrise Margarita
Enjoy two drinks in one by adding tangy orange juice and a touch of grenadine to traditional margaritas. Use red decorating sugar on the rim to spice up your presentation.
Mango Margarita
Margarita mavens will love the silky-smooth pureed mangoes in this tropical margarita recipe. Use coconut rum instead of triple sec for an added burst of island flavor.
Watermelon Margarita
Frozen watermelon cubes add a splash of fun to our lush margarita recipe. We combined the ingredients you love with fresh watermelon juice for even more summer flavor.
Tip: Frozen watermelon works even better than ice in this watermelon margarita recipe so it doesn't get watered down on a hot day.
Guava Margarita
Sugary guava nectar gives a delicious flavor contrast to tart lime juice. Garnish this elegant margarita with a few slices of guava (a tropical fruit that grows in Mexico and Central America). Check for guava nectar in the Mexican and beverage aisles at your grocery store.
Coconut Margarita
Creamy coconut margaritas bring a taste of the tropics to any party. Add toasted coconut flakes on the rim for a fun final touch. The only thing this tropical margarita recipe is missing is a coconut to sip it out of!
Icy Cranberry Margarita
Few drinks are more refreshing than an icy-cold blended margarita. Tart cran-raspberry juice concentrate complements the mellow melon liqueur in this margarita, and the cranberry flavor makes it great for sipping in the winter months, too.
Frozen Strawberry-Mango Margaritas
Frozen fruit is an easy addition to any blended margarita recipe. We used mangoes and strawberries for an extra fruity concoction. No need to serve it on the rocks—this frozen margarita recipe will be chilly enough straight out of the pitcher.
Sparkling Margarita
Bring something bubbly to your next fiesta. The crisp, lively taste of champagne or sparkling wine is the margarita ingredient you never knew you were missing.
Ginger-Peach Margaritas
You can use fresh or frozen peaches in this margarita recipe (though we recommend a fresh peach slice on the rim). The unexpected combination of peppery ginger and juicy pureed peaches will wow your guests.
Margaritas Fresca
Plain-Jane margaritas stop here: Thinly sliced jalapeños take this margarita recipe to spicy new levels, while fresh cilantro adds a bit of zip. But the cilantro and jalapeño are optional, so if a classic margarita is closer to what you're craving, you can leave out one or both and still have a delicious drink.