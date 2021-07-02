Ina Garten Just Shared a Delicious Rosé Sangria Recipe That's Perfect for Summer
The beloved cookbook author says, "It's really light, it's refreshing, it's fruity—and everybody will love it." So grab a big pitcher and enjoy.
Ina Garten inspired a lot of home cooks (myself included) on social media throughout the days stuck at home over the past year. She shared delicious seasonal recipes, essential kitchen tips, and kept us entertained with giant cocktails. In her latest Instagram post approaching the Fourth of July Weekend, the Barefoot Contessa notes how everyone is "starting to come out of their caves" and is ready to celebrate. And what better way to get the party started than with a very large pitcher of fruity sangria? (Emphasis on large because guests can actually come over now!)
Sangria is an alcoholic mixed drink popular in Spain that contains wine and fresh fruit. Instead of the usual red or white wine in more traditional Spanish sangria, Garten made her summer drink with pink-hued rosé wine. She then added a mouthwatering blend of fresh strawberries, raspberries, red plums, and lemon juice. As soon as the 2-minute video was over, I knew I had to get my hands on the ingredients to make the drink immediately.
How to Make Ina Garten's Summer Rosé Sangria
The Summer Rosé Sangria recipe shared in her video comes from Garten's hit cookbook Make It Ahead ($17, Target). Here's how to make it:
- 1 (750 ml) bottle good rosé wine
- ½ cup pomegranate juice
- ⅓ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (3 lemons)
- ¼ cup superfine sugar
- 3 Tbsp. Grand Marnier ($42, ReserveBar) or orange liqueur
- 1 Tbsp. Cognac or brandy
- Water and ice, plus extra ice for serving
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
- 8 large fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 2 red plums, pitted and sliced ¼-inch thick
Combine the rosé, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, sugar, Grand Marnier, Cognac, 1 cup of water, and 1 cup of ice in a large glass pitcher ($13, Target). Stir in the raspberries, strawberries, and plums, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight. When ready to serve, fill wine goblets or highball glasses halfway with ice. Pour the sangria over the ice, spooning some of the macerated fruit into each glass.
It's time to start your sangria party! And of course, fruity drinks like this deserve an excellent spread of finger food to serve alongside. If you're having a 4th of July gathering, enjoy with some of our best holiday recipes.
