How to Make a Manhattan Cocktail

Be your own bartender and make yourself a Manhattan drink to celebrate a special occasion or even just a productive workday. The classic Manhattan cocktail requires just three ingredients and a cherry garnish, so even a novice can figure it out. Use our tips to make your cocktails like a pro!

Make Your Own Manhattan

A Manhattan is a cocktail classic -- and now you can make your own! Just combine bourbon, sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters, and you'll have a picture-perfect Manhattan.

All About Bitters

Bitters are flavor extracts made by infusing plant parts (such as roots, flowers, and bark) with alcohol. Though there are hundreds of different bitters out there, a few broad categories include aromatic bitters, citrus bitters, and spice bitters. A Manhattan generally uses aromatic bitters, of which Angostura is the most famous. If you're not interested in experimenting with your cocktail, Angostura is the classic choice for mixing a Manhattan.

Cherry Garnishes

A cherry is the classic Manhattan garnish, but don't limit yourself to just one kind. Maraschino cherries are often the standard garnish, but feel free to use a fresh cherry for a unique spin, or dress up this garnish with a curl of orange peel. And if you have a sweet tooth, try garnishing with a candied cherry for an extra burst of sweetness.

Serving on the Rocks

No need to stress about your Manhattan presentation -- you can serve this bourbon-based cocktail in a variety of glasses. For serving on the rocks, pour over ice into a lowball glass.

Serving Without Ice

If you're not a fan of ice in your Manhattan, use a martini glass or stemmed glass. Stemmed glasses are ideal for shaken and stirred drinks served without ice because the stem keeps the bowl of the glass away from your hands and helps prevent your drink from getting warm.

