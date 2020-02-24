10 Girl Scout Cookie Wine Pairings This Sommelier Swears By

Can’t get enough of those seasonal, Scout-sold cookies? Same. I've been known to hide a sleeve of Thin Mints in the far corner of the freezer (you know, for safekeeping) and have bookmarked the page to order Girl Scout cookies online—just in case the Girl Scouts don’t come to my door. This year, it's time for a new annual tradition: A Girl Scout cookie wine pairing party! Using the training that helped me pass the level one Guild of Sommeliers exam, I put together these Girl Scout cookie wine pairing ideas to act as your template. Then you can make it your own by selecting an exact bottle online (and have it delivered to your door today!).

Keep reading for drink pairing ideas for the 10 most popular Girl Scout cookies this year, and once you’ve picked your perfect pairings, know you can recreate the sweet soiree all year long with these copycat Girl Scout cookie recipes.

Image zoom Cookie images courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA, wine glasses Sabine Scheckel/Getty Images

Thin Mints

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Primitivo

While the chocolate-mint combo is nearly impossible to pair well with any wine (milk is your best choice, honestly!), this Italian cousin to Zinfandel is full-bodied and juicy to bring out the dark chocolate qualities of these cookies.

Lemon-Ups/Lemonades

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Rosé

Aim for a citrus-forward Provencal rosé to amplify the lemon flavor of these springy Girl Scout cookies. (Psst...here are 3 things to look for on a bottle to choose the best rosé for your buck.)

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Sauternes

The beautiful balance of acidity and sweetness in this French dessert wine make it a lovely after-dinner drink. The caramel and baking spice flavors work well with these chocolate-striped coconut cookies.

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Tawny Port

See, swirl, sniff, and sip (the four steps to tasting wine like a pro!), and you’ll find the prevailing flavor notes in this Portuguese fortified wine are chocolate, berries, and caramel. Enjoy tawny port alongside your Peanut Butter Pattie and you might just feel like you’re enjoying a grown-up dessert twist on PB&J.

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Oloroso sherry

Nutty and sweet, this Spanish fortified wine offers a luscious caramel-like flavor that complements the hint of ooey-gooey goodness in the Girl Scout cookie. (Don’t miss this crazy-good DIY rendition!)

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Chardonnay

Hiding behind the most prominent flavors of this white wine (lemon, pineapple), you might notice the taste undertones that make chardonnay a beautiful partner for these new buttery cookies with toffee bits: coconut, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Do-Si-Dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Prosecco

Bubbling over with excitement over the oat and peanut butter sandwich cookies? Then you’ll be in good company with the Italian sparkling wine I suggest pairing with them. Nutty and apple flavors prevail in many Proseccos, and this Girl Scout wine pairing combo reminds me of the popular snack idea of apple slices and nut butter.

Thanks-a-Lot

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Châteauneuf du Pape

Decadent fudge-dunked shortbread deserves an equally decadent wine pairing. Try Châteauneuf du Pape, a French red wine with dark berry, clove, cinnamon, cocoa, and vanilla elements that will make the chocolate-side shine.

Shortbread/Trefoils

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Riesling

Riesling, a sommelier-favorite white often grown in Germany, smells like honey and tastes like peaches and apricots. Its acidity will cut through the ample amounts of butter in the logo-adorned shortbread cookies.

Girl Scout S'mores

Girl Scout cookie wine pairing: Viognier

With a medium amount of sweetness and a pleasant hint of baking spices, this rich white wine has a creamy quality that plays nicely with the marshmallow in the cookie.

To make this Girl Scout cookie wine pairing party even easier to host, assign a wine style and cookie variety to each guest.