Garden Cocktail Recipes: Cheers to Fresh Produce
Carrot Mexican Mule
Grab a copper mug and make your own mule cocktail with a veggie twist. Our carrot juice cocktail can be made with freshly juiced carrot or purchased juice. When combined with fresh rosemary, tequila, lime juice, and ginger beer, it will transform you from a Moscow mule person to a Mexican mule drinker.
Spanish Gin Tonic
A Spanish-style gin tonic (no"and" here) is the perfect customizable cocktail. Use whatever fresh herbs you have in the garden along with some citrus, cucumber, and spices. For a traditional cocktail experience, serve this up in a balloon glass so your nose gets the herbal aroma with the first sip.
Strawberry-Basil Smash
Strawberries and fresh basil scream summer. This fresh fruit cocktail drink recipe by cookbook author Gaby Dalkin can be used with vodka, tequila, or white rum. Alcohol-free? Skip the booze and just use sparkling water.
Raspberry Mojito
The only thing that can make a mojito better for those sweltering summer days? Raspberries! Fresh berries add the perfect tart punch this cocktail that also uses the overflowing mint herb in your yard.
Whiskey-Beet Cocktail
That’s right: a beet cocktail! The (almost) too pretty to drink whiskey cocktail starts with a homemade beet and sage shrub. Muddle in some fresh sage to your shaker for even more herbal flavor.
Summer Fruit Daiquiri
The best part about this easy fruit cocktail recipe is that it can go any way you like. Craving a strawberry daiquiri recipe? Or maybe a peach daiquiri is more your speed. No matter your route, this summer drink is the refreshing sip you'll be craving all season.
Celery Tonic
It’s easy being green with this gorgeous garden cocktail in hand. Five ingredients (including homemade celery juice) tossed in a cocktail shaker create this fresh cocktail recipe.
Tomato-Bacon Sipper
Forget the canned tomato juice. You can muddle fresh tomatoes to pack a bigger tomato punch in your cocktail recipe. Garnish with tomato slices and a lettuce leaf to add even more garden goodness to the drink recipe. We added a strip of bacon to make it the ultimate brunch cocktail!
Grilled Peach Whiskey Smash
If you haven't been grilling fruit at your summer cookouts, this cocktail will definitely convince you it's worth your while. Fresh peaches take on a whole new level of flavor after getting charred on the grill. Pair them with lemon, fresh mint, honey, and bourbon for a refreshing whiskey cocktail.
Lavender Lemonade Sparklers
If it sparkles, we’re in! This floral cocktail is no exception. Make a simple four-ingredient (including water) lavender syrup, and combine with vodka and sparkling water. You'll definitely want to keep a pitcher of this by the pool.
Kale Daiquiri
Kale: It’s not just a healthy leafy green for salads and health nuts. Here, we whirl it with lime juice and rum for a blended cocktail recipe that has some actual nutritional value. How many other cocktails have you had pack 3 grams of fiber?
Mango Margaritas
Sure, we all love a lime or strawberry margarita, but a mango margarita recipe is our current crush. In case you're not a fan of cutting into those tricky fruits, opt for purchased refrigerated slices. But if you’re mango savvy, definitely go the fresh route for that intense mango flavor.
Strawberry and Sage Shrub
If you're new to the shrub world, it's a syrup made of fruits, aromatics, sugar, and vinegar. Our homemade strawberry shrub gets some champagne for a bubbly cocktail recipe with fresh garden herbs.
Cucumber Sangria
This cooling cucumber drink recipe might be your new favorite sangria recipe. Allow this garden cocktail ample time to chill so the wine can take on plenty of honeydew and cucumber flavor.
The Porcupine
If you prefer beer over fruity drinks, this cocktail recipe is worth a try. We've combined a pale ale with a rosemary-infused pineapple juice for a perfect tropical sip. Serve with extra sprigs of rosemary for a pretty (and aromatic) finish.
Melon-Basil Sparkler
Cocktails with garden herbs are fantastic for making the most of your herb garden. This one uses honeydew melon and a generous handful of fresh basil leave. It would be the perfect refreshing drink pairing for a summer salad. Top with some prosecco for a bubbly version,