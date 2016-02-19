12 Delicious Ways to Enjoy Rosé That Think Outside the Bottle
Strawberry-Rhubarb Frosé
Frosé, aka a frozen rosé drink, is a popular drink trend of the 21st century for good reason. It’s like the best aspects of a glass of wine and a freezer pop or sorbet in one spirited package. This homemade frosé ups the ante by inviting strawberries (which echo the rosé flavors) and frozen or fresh rhubarb to the party.
Honey-Rosé Plum Cobbler
Have your wine and eat it too. Instead of sipping on a solo rosé drink, enjoy it alongside a honey-scented fruit cobbler that’s spiked with ⅔ of a cup of rosé. If it’s not plum season, try the same concept with thawed frozen peaches.
Peach-Basil Rosé Sangria
Fresh basil isn’t just for Caprese salads and margherita pizzas. It’s a key ingredient in one of our best examples of how to drink rosé wine. The herb plays nicely with the apricot, berry, and citrus notes in this tasty serves-a-crowd cocktail.
Almond Cake with Fruit and Rosé Drizzle
For a beautiful complement to the nutty notes in the almond flour and extract, top this easy cake recipe with a citrusy and sweet rosé wine glaze. Enjoy it as a dessert after dinner, then save leftovers to devour the next day with rosé mimosas for brunch. Weekends have never looked better.
Buy It: Made By Design Round Cake Pans, ($15, Target)
Sparkling Wine and Roses Cocktail
For a pink rosé cocktail recipe that won’t leave you with a headache tomorrow, try this low-alcohol option. The wine is amplified with grapefruit juice and a lovely rosewater syrup so each ounce of rosé stretches further in the drink. Garnish the easy-drinking cocktail with grapefruit twists and edible flower petals.
Rosé Wine Jelly with Pink Peppercorns
For a rosé wine cocktail party snack, spread crostini with this wine jelly, then top with a slice of hard cheese (salty Parmesan works wonderfully) and garnish with fresh herbs like thyme or sage. The homemade jelly recipe calls for 28 ounces of rosé, so what you do with the rest of the second bottle of vino is up to you. (Might we suggest adding it to one of these other rosé wine recipes or, you know, pouring it in a glass?)
Buy It: Nachtmann White Wine Glasses, ($70, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Rosé Cucumber Cooler
Cucumbers are what your sangria has been missing. This rosé drink recipe is proof. Uber-refreshing and the ideal Rx for warm weather, the secret ingredient to this 10-minute pitcher cocktail is a cup of elderflower liqueur to add just enough floral flavor.
Related: 3 Things to Look for on a Wine Label to Choose the Best Rosé
Blackberry Sangria
Sure it looks like a standard sangria. But this rosé drink recipe is actually a taste of summer in a glass. OK, it’s both, in a cognac-spiked stone fruit, citrus, and berry mixed drink. (P.S. For the uninitiated, cognac is a French brandy.)
Related: How to Host a Summer Sangria Party
Rosé Poached Peaches
Have you run out of ideas for how to drink rosé wine? (We say that’s pretty much impossible after all the cocktails using rosé wine we’ve rounded up here. Oh, and remember you can drink it as-is straight from the bottle.) But if that day comes, make poached peaches using about a glass of wine, a spoonful of sugar, and some peppercorns as the simmering mix that infuses each wedge of peach with an extra punch of summer flavor. Try them instead of strawberries over ice cream or on shortcake .
Sweet Cherry Sangria
Here’s exactly how to drink rosé wine when you’re in the mood for something that tastes more like juice, just with some spirit. Our go-to summer sangria recipe starts with rosé, brandy, cherry juice, and orange juice and ends with simple syrup, two more liqueurs (so this is one party drink you will want to pace yourself with!), and fresh cherries and orange slices.
Raspberry Rosé Cake with Vanilla Bean Buttercream
Pair your rosé wine cocktail with a slice of this booze-infused cake. For one of the easiest layer cakes ever (shh ... it’ll be our secret that it’s semi-homemade) start with a boxed cake mix and replace the water with rosé. Then coat it in a healthy schmear of frosting; we like to jazz up canned frosting with real vanilla seeds and food coloring that matches the season or the party decor.
Sparkling Cranberry Rose
Who says rosé is just for summer? Say cheers to the New Year or any winter holiday with this fizzy rosé wine spritzer. While we call for cranberry juice and cranberries, this sparkling rosé cocktail would work beautifully with pomegranate juice and arils too.