Have you run out of ideas for how to drink rosé wine? (We say that’s pretty much impossible after all the cocktails using rosé wine we’ve rounded up here. Oh, and remember you can drink it as-is straight from the bottle.) But if that day comes, make poached peaches using about a glass of wine, a spoonful of sugar, and some peppercorns as the simmering mix that infuses each wedge of peach with an extra punch of summer flavor. Try them instead of strawberries over ice cream or on shortcake .