12 Delicious Ways to Enjoy Rosé That Think Outside the Bottle

By Karla Walsh
Updated June 18, 2020
Melanie Acevedo
Stock up on a case! These 12 recipes will inspire you on how to drink rosé wine and how to eat it too. With rosé drinks for happy hour, wine-infused cakes, frosé cocktails, and even rosé-spiked jelly, these refreshing recipes offer a taste of summer any time of year.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 12

Strawberry-Rhubarb Frosé

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Frosé, aka a frozen rosé drink, is a popular drink trend of the 21st century for good reason. It’s like the best aspects of a glass of wine and a freezer pop or sorbet in one spirited package. This homemade frosé ups the ante by inviting strawberries (which echo the rosé flavors) and frozen or fresh rhubarb to the party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Honey-Rosé Plum Cobbler

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have your wine and eat it too. Instead of sipping on a solo rosé drink, enjoy it alongside a honey-scented fruit cobbler that’s spiked with ⅔ of a cup of rosé. If it’s not plum season, try the same concept with thawed frozen peaches.

3 of 12

Peach-Basil Rosé Sangria

REBEKAH PHOTOGRAPHY
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh basil isn’t just for Caprese salads and margherita pizzas. It’s a key ingredient in one of our best examples of how to drink rosé wine. The herb plays nicely with the apricot, berry, and citrus notes in this tasty serves-a-crowd cocktail.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Almond Cake with Fruit and Rosé Drizzle

Melanie Acevedo
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a beautiful complement to the nutty notes in the almond flour and extract, top this easy cake recipe with a citrusy and sweet rosé wine glaze. Enjoy it as a dessert after dinner, then save leftovers to devour the next day with rosé mimosas for brunch. Weekends have never looked better.

Buy It: Made By Design Round Cake Pans, ($15, Target)

5 of 12

Sparkling Wine and Roses Cocktail

Victoria Pearson
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a pink rosé cocktail recipe that won’t leave you with a headache tomorrow, try this low-alcohol option. The wine is amplified with grapefruit juice and a lovely rosewater syrup so each ounce of rosé stretches further in the drink. Garnish the easy-drinking cocktail with grapefruit twists and edible flower petals.

6 of 12

Rosé Wine Jelly with Pink Peppercorns

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a rosé wine cocktail party snack, spread crostini with this wine jelly, then top with a slice of hard cheese (salty Parmesan works wonderfully) and garnish with fresh herbs like thyme or sage. The homemade jelly recipe calls for 28 ounces of rosé, so what you do with the rest of the second bottle of vino is up to you. (Might we suggest adding it to one of these other rosé wine recipes or, you know, pouring it in a glass?)

Buy It: Nachtmann White Wine Glasses, ($70, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Rosé Cucumber Cooler

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cucumbers are what your sangria has been missing. This rosé drink recipe is proof. Uber-refreshing and the ideal Rx for warm weather, the secret ingredient to this 10-minute pitcher cocktail is a cup of elderflower liqueur to add just enough floral flavor.

Related: 3 Things to Look for on a Wine Label to Choose the Best Rosé

8 of 12

Blackberry Sangria

Alison Miksch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure it looks like a standard sangria. But this rosé drink recipe is actually a taste of summer in a glass. OK, it’s both, in a cognac-spiked stone fruit, citrus, and berry mixed drink. (P.S. For the uninitiated, cognac is a French brandy.)

Related: How to Host a Summer Sangria Party

9 of 12

Rosé Poached Peaches

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have you run out of ideas for how to drink rosé wine? (We say that’s pretty much impossible after all the cocktails using rosé wine we’ve rounded up here. Oh, and remember you can drink it as-is straight from the bottle.) But if that day comes, make poached peaches using about a glass of wine, a spoonful of sugar, and some peppercorns as the simmering mix that infuses each wedge of peach with an extra punch of summer flavor. Try them instead of strawberries over ice cream or on shortcake .

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Sweet Cherry Sangria

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here’s exactly how to drink rosé wine when you’re in the mood for something that tastes more like juice, just with some spirit. Our go-to summer sangria recipe starts with rosé, brandy, cherry juice, and orange juice and ends with simple syrup, two more liqueurs (so this is one party drink you will want to pace yourself with!), and fresh cherries and orange slices.

11 of 12

Raspberry Rosé Cake with Vanilla Bean Buttercream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pair your rosé wine cocktail with a slice of this booze-infused cake. For one of the easiest layer cakes ever (shh ... it’ll be our secret that it’s semi-homemade) start with a boxed cake mix and replace the water with rosé. Then coat it in a healthy schmear of frosting; we like to jazz up canned frosting with real vanilla seeds and food coloring that matches the season or the party decor.

12 of 12

Sparkling Cranberry Rose

Colleen Duffley
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who says rosé is just for summer? Say cheers to the New Year or any winter holiday with this fizzy rosé wine spritzer. While we call for cranberry juice and cranberries, this sparkling rosé cocktail would work beautifully with pomegranate juice and arils too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com