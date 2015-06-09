Daiquiris

Love daiquiris but never knew how to make them? Look through and pick your favorite to enjoy at home!

June 09, 2015
Advertisement
Daiq-Attack

Pineapple gives this tropical slush impossible-to-resist flavor.

View this recipe

Strawberry Daiquiri Punch

Make a nonalcoholic version of this punch by choosing the pineapple juice instead of rum.

View this recipe

Watermelon Daiquiris

Save yourself a lot of time by using a seedless watermelon when you make this refreshing rum drink.

View this recipe

Peach Daiquiri Ice

This refreshing ice takes only 10 minutes of effort.

View this recipe

Lime Daiquiris

No need to dirty a measuring cup -- fill the 6-ounce limeade can to measure the rum.

View this recipe

Frozen Cranberry Daiquiri

This frosty, rum-flavored drink is a refreshing change from the more traditional strawberry libation.

Papaya-Mango Ice Cream Daiquiri

A creamy blend of mango juice, papaya, ice cream, and rum.

View this recipe

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com