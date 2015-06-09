Daiquiris
Love daiquiris but never knew how to make them? Look through and pick your favorite to enjoy at home!
Advertisement
Pineapple gives this tropical slush impossible-to-resist flavor.
Strawberry Daiquiri Punch
Make a nonalcoholic version of this punch by choosing the pineapple juice instead of rum.
Watermelon Daiquiris
Save yourself a lot of time by using a seedless watermelon when you make this refreshing rum drink.
Peach Daiquiri Ice
This refreshing ice takes only 10 minutes of effort.
Lime Daiquiris
No need to dirty a measuring cup -- fill the 6-ounce limeade can to measure the rum.
Frozen Cranberry Daiquiri
This frosty, rum-flavored drink is a refreshing change from the more traditional strawberry libation.
Papaya-Mango Ice Cream Daiquiri
A creamy blend of mango juice, papaya, ice cream, and rum.
Comments