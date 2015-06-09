All you need is five minutes to get this refreshing champagne cocktail recipe together. Here you get to choose the fresh berry combo (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, or blueberries) you want. Pour raspberry syrup into the cocktail glass first, then add champagne to create a gorgeous ombre effect.

Test Kitchen Tip: No need to water down your champagne drink. Use frozen berries to keep your cocktail cold while infusing flavor.