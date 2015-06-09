17 Delicious and Easy Champagne Cocktail Recipes Fit for Any Celebration
Prosecco-Peach Champagne Punch
Pureed peaches put a surprising spin on the traditional mimosa recipe. Our version makes a big batch of champagne cocktails, so it's a perfect drink recipe to serve at summer cookouts or gatherings.
Cranberry Orange Rosemary Cocktail
For a tasty champagne drink perfect for a holiday gathering, look no further than this festive cocktail. The 4-ingredient cocktail (plus some water) is made with a base of cranberry juice, rosemary, and Triple Sec. After the base is frozen, simply scoop and top with Prosecco or champagne for a refreshing sip.
Buy It: SALT Toasting Flutes, Set of 12 ($10, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktails
Bursting with tart pomegranate flavor, this bubbly beverage is one of our most popular champagne mixed drinks. Plus, the super simple cocktail recipe calls for only three ingredients, so you'll be sipping on these fruit-filled drinks in no time. Save some of the pomegranate seeds for a pretty garnish.
Sparkling Cotton Candy Cocktail
How fun are these champagne drinks?! Pour dry champagne over your favorite sugary-sweet cotton candy for a pretty (and delicious) cocktail twist. For a kid-friendly alternative, substitute a nonalcoholic sparkling drink, such as lemon-lime soda or sparkling water.
Buy It: Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 4 ($23, Macy's)
Champagne Float
A delicious homemade raspberry-infused syrup goes into these beautiful champagne and fruit cocktails. For the "float" part of these chilly sippers, use lemon or peach sorbet. Oh, and don't let that delicious syrup go to waste! Save any extra syrup in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
Related: Host a Chic Champagne Brunch
Raspberry Sipper
Raspberry lemonade gets a bubbly boost when made into a champagne cocktail. Garnish the sweet-tart drink with lemon slices and fresh raspberries for an impressive presentation. Try making your own lemonade instead of opting for store bought.
Peach Bellinis
Change-up your drink game at your next brunch with quick, colorful cocktails like these peach mimosas. Make 12 delicious champagne cocktail servings in just 15 minutes. Garnish with raspberries for a pop of bold color.
Mixed-Berry Limoncello Sangria
Looking for a sweet alcoholic drink? Lemonade and champagne are a hit (there are 100+ positive reviews to prove it!) when combined in this unique sparkling sangria recipe. Simply infuse lemonade and limoncello with fruit, add Prosecco or another sparkling wine, and serve.
Buy It: Glass Round Pitcher with Handle ($13, Target)
Sparkling Sangria
For anyone that prefers savory cocktails (bloody mary, anyone?) over sweet, here's a winning combination for you. Fresh cucumbers, ginger, and radishes keep this champagne cocktail crisp and cool, making it a great drink recipe for hot weather.
Buy It: Stemless Champagne Flutes, Set Of 4 ($8, World Market)
Classic Mimosas
We couldn't make a list of champagne cocktails without a classic mimosa recipe. Whether you stick with the classic orange mimosa or try something new, such as a pineapple mimosa or cranberry mimosa, we've got you covered with delicious bubbly variations.
Related: Our Complete Guide to Champagne: Selecting, Serving, and Sipping
Raspberry-Champagne Fizz
All you need is five minutes to get this refreshing champagne cocktail recipe together. Here you get to choose the fresh berry combo (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, or blueberries) you want. Pour raspberry syrup into the cocktail glass first, then add champagne to create a gorgeous ombre effect.
Test Kitchen Tip: No need to water down your champagne drink. Use frozen berries to keep your cocktail cold while infusing flavor.
Sparkling Golden Sangria
Make fruity sangria with sparkling white wine in one of our top-rated wine cocktail recipes. This champagne cocktail recipe calls for basil and mint leaves for touches of green color and fresh flavor. It'll pair perfectly with all the delicious favorite finger foods at your next gathering.
Sparkling Margarita
Put a twist on classic margaritas by adding sparkling wine to your next batch. This simple champagne cocktail will have you wondering why you didn't always make margaritas bubbly in the first place. Have some extra limes on hand for additional flavor and use the peels for garnish.
Blood Orange Punch
Here's a mouthwatering champagne cocktail recipe for your next gathering. Steep your make-ahead punch mixture of vodka, maraschino liqueur, blood orange juice, and lemon juice for at least two hours to let the flavors meld. When ready to serve, top-off your glass with chilled Prosecco.
Buy It: Open Kitchen Large Straight Tumblers, Set of 6 ($30, Williams Sonoma)
Orange-Ginger Pomegranate Punch
Because orange, ginger, and pomegranate echo the warm flavors of the winter season, this champagne punch is a perfect drink recipe to serve during the holidays. Garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs and orange slices for a fabulous finishing touch.
Sparkling Cranberry Rose
A sugar cube helps add the right amount of sweetness to tart fresh cranberries in this pretty pink cocktail. If you don't have champagne, up the pink factor with some sparkling rosé wine instead. Skewer cranberries onto a bamboo skewer for a cute drink topper.
Cognac-Marmalade Champagne Cocktail
If you haven't added bubbles to brandy yet, do yourself a favor and make this champagne fruit cocktail asap. Orange marmalade pairs perfectly with smooth cognac in this 10-minute cocktail made with just three ingredients.