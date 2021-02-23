It's a rarity to start my morning with anything other than a steaming cup of French press coffee. But when it comes to gut health, the acid from drinking multiple cups of coffee isn't always a smart choice for me. Enter: yaupon tea, an energizing beverage brewed from the leaves of a native tree grown right here in America. Indigenous people figured this out long ago, eventually gaining traction with early colonizers. Yaupon tea lost traction for nearly 200 years, getting overshadowed by coffee and other imported teas. Today, it's making a comeback as a daily brew thanks to harvesting in Southern states (Texas and Florida) where the native plant grows. Read on for all the delicious, healthy details of drinking yaupon tea.

What Is Yaupon?

Yaupon (pronounced like yo-pon) comes from the plant known as Ilex vomitoria, a relative to the holly family. It grows (abundantly like an annoying weed, for some) in warm Southern states and is the only caffeinated native plant grown in America that is turned into a drinkable tea. (Though there is another relative of the plant called Ilex cassine that may be caffeinated, yaupon is the only known native caffeinated plant consumed in North America.) The tree's leaves are harvested and can be brewed like you would traditional green or black teas (usually made from the plant family Camellia sinensis).

What Does Yaupon Tea Taste Like?

If you've ever had yerba mate tea, the two teas have a similar earthy flavor since they both come from the same holly plant family. The difference with yaupon is the flavor variations from preparation methods (i.e. fermenting, oxidizing, drying, roasting). For example, the wild yaupon harvests at CatSpring Youpon in Texas are turned into three different varieties: green, medium, and dark roast. According to one coffee-loving reviewer turned yaupon tea fan on Amazon, the dark roast "is quite mild and just a little smoky."

Yaupon Tea Benefits

According to Abianne Falla, co-founder of CatSpring Yaupon, the tea has a unique combination of caffeine and theobromine (linked to having antioxidant properties). Combined with some bonus anti-inflammatory properties, she says "it really makes you feel good." Another reason to love yaupon tea is that it doesn't contain tannins (a chemical compound that gives off a bitter taste in some teas), so you can re-steep the tea multiple times without worrying the flavor will change. And if you're trying to be more sustainable with your consumption, Falla points out choosing yaupon leaves a smaller carbon footprint since it's sourced right here in America rather than imported.

How to Brew Yaupon Tea