Sipping hot tea doesn't have to be saved for high tea or special occasions. Browse our top hot tea recipes made with fresh fruit, spices, and more for your most soothing cup yet. We've even got hot tea recipes with booze added and slow cooker hot teas to try.

No matter the season, I always enjoy winding down after a long day with a steamy mug of hot tea. But once cooler weather hits, it feels even more fitting to brew hot tea drinks that warm me from the inside out. Instead of opting for the plain black tea bag in the cabinet, there are plenty of hot tea ideas waiting for you to try this season. It's actually really easy to learn how to make homemade hot tea using fresh herbs, fruit, and more. You can even reap extra health benefits when making tea at home by adding immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as fresh ginger, cinnamon and pomegranate. So grab your blanket, a good book, and cozy up with one of these delicious hot tea drink recipes from our Test Kitchen.

1. Slow Cooker Spiced Green Tea

When the whole family is in the mood for tea or you're having a gathering, make this delicious hot tea recipe. Brewed green tea is infused with the flavors of dried fruit (your choice of peaches, apricots or pears), cinnamon, crystallized ginger and orange. After a few hours in the slow cooker, your kitchen is going to smell amazing.

2. Citrus Tea with Tarragon

The fennel-like flavors from fresh tarragon fuse with Earl Grey tea ($6, Target) in this homemade hot tea. A boiled citrus mixture of lemon, lime and orange get blended together and strained through a fine-mesh sieve ($9, Bed Bath & Beyond) for a clean cup and citrus flavors that really shine.

3. Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric is a vibrant orange root that's become trendy in the culinary and health worlds the past few years but is far from new to the spice scene. The peppery, earthy root contains high levels of the antioxidant compound curcumin (which makes it so bright in color) and is commonly consumed for its anti-inflammatory properties. Here turmeric, ginger (a relative to turmeric), and cinnamon all come to play in this healthy hot tea recipe.

4. Spiced Apple Tea

If you really want to bring in some fall and winter flavors to your beverages, try this hot tea drink. Black tea is simmered with apple juice and fragrant warm spices such as cloves and cardamom. Maple syrup is also added to the mix for a bit of extra sweetness that feels especially fitting for cool nights.

5. Steaming Pomegranate-Ginger Tea

Here's another hot tea recipe you can make in your Crock-Pot ($40, Target). Featuring nutrient-rich pomegranate and ginger, this homemade hot tea is perfect for sipping while sitting near a warm fire. Don't forget to take the tea bags out, leaving them in too long will cause the flavor to become bitter.

6. Ginger Tea

Leave it to ginger to be the standalone star of making hot tea without any teabags. All you have to do is steep fresh ginger slices, a sprig of rosemary or mint, and a bit of honey together in a cup of hot water for five minutes and you've got a steamy mug ready for drinking. Use freshly boiled water from your kettle ($40, Crate & Barrel) to ensure the best flavor.

7. Chamomile Toddies

Chamomile tea isn't just for helping you sleep anymore. Our Test Kitchen created this delicious spiked hot tea recipe featuring the soothing herb along with white wine and rum. It's also made after a long simmer in the slow cooker so the flavors can all meld nicely before landing in your mug.

8. Matcha Green Tea Latte

You might have seen this drink in your favorite coffee shop, but you can just as easily make this hot tea drink at home. Matcha green tea powder ($13, World Market) is not only delicious when combined with milk and honey in this homemade hot tea, but it's also healthy. Enjoy your drink while getting some antioxidants and maybe even a brain-boost.