11 Smoothie Recipes Inspired by Your Favorite Desserts

Ever wish you could have your cake and extra protein at the same time? Well, now you can! These dessert smoothie recipes can be whipped up in a flash and taste like some of your favorite sweet treats. Sip a frosty smoothie that packs the same flavors as a delicious pumpkin pie, birthday cake, cheesecake, or even peanut butter cup. Bonus: the dessert smoothies also pack in extra protein, probiotics, and nutrients thanks to additions of yogurt, nuts, oats, and more.

01 of 11 Birthday Cake Batter Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen Start your birthday (or just a Tuesday) with a sweet smoothie that tastes like cake! Instant vanilla pudding is the secret ingredient to achieving a dessert smoothie with the consistency of birthday cake batter. Add in an scoop of vanilla protein powder to boost the protein count. Give your glass a celebration-worthy finish by coating the rim with sprinkles.

02 of 11 Key Lime Pie Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen If you enjoy a slice of a perfectly sweet-tart key lime pie, just wait until you take a sip of this dessert smoothie. Greek yogurt brings the tang while coconut milk adds a creamy, tropical twist. Add a graham cracker to your dessert smoothie for that same texture and taste as that sweet crunchy crust.

03 of 11 Almond-Carrot Cake Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen Prepare to be amazed by how close this dessert smoothie tastes to a real carrot cake. The smoothie recipe utilizes Greek yogurt, oats, nut butter, shredded carrots, and reduced fat cream cheese to really reminisce the flavors of the springtime-favorite cake and cream cheese frosting in a healthier take.

04 of 11 Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen I'm drawn to any dessert featuring chocolate and peanut butter, so this candy-themed smoothie recipe that tastes like my favorite candy is one I will make on repeat. The peanut butter cup smoothie includes banana to add natural sweetness, but it's also a fruit that pairs wonderfully with the two main flavors.

05 of 11 Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen There's nothing like ending a meal with fluffy, rich cheesecake. Instead of whipping up cream cheese and baking it in a graham cracker crust, try blending up this delicious strawberry cheesecake smoothie for dessert. The recipe makes enough for two, so keep this smoothie idea bookmarked for your next date night.

06 of 11 Black Forest Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen This dessert smoothie mimics the traditional black forest cake's signature rich chocolate and tart cherry flavor while sneaking in some healthy ingredients (there's an entire cup of spinach in here!). Use purchased or homemade chocolate milk as the base for this 5-ingredient black forest smoothie. Rolled oats added to the blender give a nice nutty flavor to the smoothie.

07 of 11 Lemon Cream Pie Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen When it comes to traditional cream pies, lemon might be one of the most popular flavors. Freeze milk into ice cubes to achieve a sweet-as-pie lemony smoothie that's rich and velvety just like the original dessert.

08 of 11 Pumpkin Spice Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen Enjoy the taste of fall any time of the year with this sweet-as-pie smoothie recipe. Freezing canned pumpkin in ice cube trays is the key to getting this frosty treat to its thick, velvety texture. Adding pumpkin pie spice and a sprinkle of gingersnap cookies achieves the full pumpkin pie flavors without ever having to turn on the oven.

09 of 11 Peach Melba Smoothie View Recipe Kelsey Hansen The classic French dessert of poached peaches becomes an irresistible flavor base for this smoothie recipe. A hint of almond extract in the blend brings a sweet depth of flavor to every sip. Layer the peach and raspberry mixtures in the glass to make a pretty display for your morning beverage.

10 of 11 Chocolate-Hazelnut Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Jacob Fox If you're known to sneak a taste of the brownie batter before baking, have I got the smoothie recipe for you. This dessert smoothie is full of rich, chocolate flavor thanks to cocoa powder and and chocolate-hazelnut spread. Add some fresh raspberries for tartness or coconut for a nutty finish.