Our Hearts Are Melting for Target's New Strawberries and Cream Hot Cocoa Bombs
The delicious (and adorable) pink cocoa drink is made of white chocolate and filled with tiny marshmallows.
A steamy mug of hot chocolate is one of my favorite drinks of choice around the holidays. Now Target is here to extend my love for cocoa into Valentine's Day season with a Strawberries & Cream Hot Cocoa Bomb by Maud Borup. That's right, the hot cocoa bombs that took over the internet during the holiday season are now in a (literally) heart-melting shape. The adorable pink-hued hearts are only $3 each, making it the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your mom, significant other, or to treat yourself.
If you haven't had the pleasure of watching a hot cocoa bomb (like this adorable snowman one) melt into a delicious drink before your own eyes, you're in for a real treat. Target's new festive hot cocoa bomb comes in the shape of a faceted heart and is made from rose-colored white chocolate and naturally flavored with strawberries and cream. All you have to do is drop the hot cocoa bomb into two cups of hot milk and slowly stir. Prepare to be impressed by the marshmallows that pop to the top as the chocolate heart melts.
These tasty, heart-melting treats are selling fast, so add one to your online grocery cart for delivery or pickup, or head to your local Target stat. If they're sold out at Target and you really have your heart set on getting one of these strawberries and cream delights, you can also snag a heart-shape cocoa bomb from Amazon for a premium price with free shipping.
Once you've got that hot cocoa bomb ready to go, put together a Valentine's Day snack board to munch on while you sip. You can also try making your own hot chocolate from scratch to hold you over until your trip to the store.
Comments