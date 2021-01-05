Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Target

If you haven't had the pleasure of watching a hot cocoa bomb (like this adorable snowman one) melt into a delicious drink before your own eyes, you're in for a real treat. Target's new festive hot cocoa bomb comes in the shape of a faceted heart and is made from rose-colored white chocolate and naturally flavored with strawberries and cream. All you have to do is drop the hot cocoa bomb into two cups of hot milk and slowly stir. Prepare to be impressed by the marshmallows that pop to the top as the chocolate heart melts.

These tasty, heart-melting treats are selling fast, so add one to your online grocery cart for delivery or pickup, or head to your local Target stat. If they're sold out at Target and you really have your heart set on getting one of these strawberries and cream delights, you can also snag a heart-shape cocoa bomb from Amazon for a premium price with free shipping.