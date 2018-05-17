Spiked Sparkling Water

Have you tried the spiked sparkling water trend yet? Multiple brands are selling spiked seltzer and sparkling water, and we can’t get enough of it. We love these light, fizzy cocktails so much, we just had to create our own versions! Try these spiked seltzer and sparkling water cocktail recipes whenever you’re craving a cool, refreshing, boozy drink this summer.

Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Image zoom

Fruity? Check. Fizzy? Check. This drink is quickly making its way to number one on our must-try list! Muddled raspberries (or blackberries) plus a splash of apple cider vinegar give it a signature flavor, while sparkling water makes it refreshing and fizzy. Our original recipe isn’t spiked, but you can easily make this drink a little bit boozy by adding an ounce or two of vodka or gin.

Get the recipe: Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Guava Lemonade Fizz

Image zoom

Cherries, lemonade, and sparkling water—we couldn’t dream up a more refreshing drink if we tried! Spiking each glass with a splash of vodka doesn’t hurt, either. Fans of sweet drinks will love that this recipe also has a generous dose of guava nectar. When mixed with the tartness of the lemonade, this simple sparkling drink just can’t be beat.

Get the recipe: Guava Lemonade Fizz

White Cucumber Sangria

Image zoom

Cucumber water, meet sangria. With two summer favorites combined into one refreshingly delicious drink, this pitcher recipe will definitely become your go-to cocktail for any warm weather get-together. Top off the white wine punch with cucumber slices, fresh herbs, and plenty of sparkling water to really make this drink shine. If you really want to play up the freshness, garnish each glass with a few extra sprigs of mint.

Get the recipe: White Cucumber Sangria

Grilled Peach Whiskey Smash

Image zoom

​​Don’t worry whiskey lovers, you can try this trend, too! Start by throwing a couple of summer peaches on the grill, and finish with a generous pour of club soda or seltzer. In between, this addictive summer cocktail recipe gets mixed up with grilled lemon, fresh basil, honey, and a couple ounces of your favorite bourbon. One sip is all the proof you need that whiskey can be just as refreshing as any other spirit.

Get the recipe: Grilled Peach Whiskey Smash

Raspberry Lemonade Spritzers

Image zoom

Lemonade, sparkling water, and fresh raspberries? Count us in! We’ve always thought lemonade could be a little fizzier, so making frozen lemonade with sparkling water instead of plain is right up our alley. If you want to include the kids, you can make this drink non-alcoholic, but you can also make it for adults only by adding a splash of vodka to the pitcher.

Get the recipe: Raspberry Lemonade Spritzers

White Wine Spritzer

Image zoom

We’re always happy with a chilly glass of white wine, but sometimes we want something a little more dressed up. Enter this easy cocktail recipe that mixes sweet white wine with grape juice and sparkling water. That’s all you need to transform plain Pinot Grigio into a refreshing warm-weather treat. If you want to make the fruity flavor more prominent, try garnishing with fresh berries or fruit slices.

Get the recipe: White Wine Spritzer