Frozen Drink Recipes
Grapefruit-Gin Cocktail Shake
Make a shake with pink grapefruit juice and sweet raspberry sorbet even better by adding a splash of your favorite gin. The result is a tangy, refreshing blended drink that's ready to party when you are. Top each glass with a lemon slice for a cute, summery look.
Make it nonalcoholic: Swap pink grapefruit juice for the gin.
Ginger-Peach Margarita
Fresh peaches and zippy ginger team up for a juicy twist on the classic frozen drink. A quick and easy ginger simple syrup brings a little extra spice into the mix. Zesty lime adds a hint of classic margarita flavor.
Chocolate Stout Shake
Thanks to vanilla ice cream and a rich chocolate fudge topping, this irresistible stout beer shake tastes like the cocktail version of a root beer float. Create a tasty topper by dunking a chocolate-and-nut-covered pretzel rod into each drink.
Pina Colada
In 10 minutes you can have a classic pina colada. Bottoms up!
Summer Fruit Daiquiri
With four of summer's juiciest fruits and a generous helping of light rum, these pretty frozen daiquiris might be the sweetest thing you'll sip this season. You can make a batch in just 15 minutes, making them the perfect blended drink for summer parties and barbecues.
Make it nonalcoholic: Substitute orange juice for the rum.
Snow Cone Martini
Snow cones are all grown up in this fun frozen drink recipe. We've swapped the traditional sugar syrup for Midori and vodka, and a watermelon wedge garnish hints at the drink's big fruit flavor.
Very Raspberry Frappe
Looking for a new way to beat the heat? Fresh raspberries, raspberry jam, gelato, and raspberry liqueur add up to a gorgeous frappe that definitely delivers. Top each drink with dark chocolate bars for a truffle-inspired finishing touch.
Grilled Peach Frappe
Peach fans, meet your new favorite frozen cocktail. Grilling the fruit creates an irresistible smoky-sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with Southern Comfort and a hint of vanilla.
Make it nonalcoholic: Use three peaches instead of two, and add additional water if necessary.
Caramel-Nut Frappe
Give in to your sweet tooth. Caramel, hazelnut liqueur, and vanilla ice cream add up to a decadent frappe that's delicious as an aperitif or a chilly dessert on hot summer nights.
Icy Cranberry Margarita
Go ahead, indulge in that margarita: These icy, slushie-style sippers have under 150 calories and a dose of vitamin C. The secret is in the cranberry-raspberry juice and citrus liqueurs, which add flavor without all the sugar and calories of traditional syrups.
Strawberry Daiquiri
Juicy, red strawberries are the stars of these classic frozen drinks. With just five ingredients, including frozen strawberries and rum, they're surprisingly easy to make, too -- you'll be mixing daiquiris like a pro in no time.
Frozen Strawberry-Mango Margarita
Sweet strawberries and ripe mangoes are at their best in this fruity and refreshing margarita recipe. You'll love the way the orange liqueur and lime juice balance the peppery tequila.
Pink Lemonade Slush
Frozen raspberries and pink lemonade put a tangy, grown-up spin on slushies. Save party prep time by making a batch in the morning and freezing until you're ready to serve.
Make it alcoholic: Add raspberry-flavor liqueur or raspberry vodka to individual servings.
Mocha Cream Shake
Skip the calories (and the price tag) of coffee shop frappes and keep cool with your own quick and easy frozen drink. Low-fat vanilla yogurt and sugar-free chocolate syrup team up for a better-for-you take on the icy mochas you know and love.
Coconut-Doughnut Shake
Turn delicious donuts into fun nonalcoholic frozen drinks when you blend them with vanilla ice cream and cream of coconut. With a frosted donut on top, these chilly shakes are the perfect addition to a summer birthday party or a warm afternoon get-together.