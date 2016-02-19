Tip-toe into fall tequila cocktail territory with this unique twist on quite possibly the most popular cocktail in Mexico: the paloma. The original version is made with grapefruit soda, fresh lime, and regular tequila. This vibrant variation takes the citrus soda (here, blood orange) and fresh lime and combines them with a few special touches. Anejo tequila—a smokier aged version of the spirit—is the star, and then we add one element of a classic sour cocktail: pasteurized egg whites, which whip into a light and lovely foam topping as you shake the mixed drink.

