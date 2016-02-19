The Best Fall Cocktails to Cozy Up with as the Weather Cools
Cider Mulled Wine
Just because the temperatures are dropping outside doesn't mean you have to ditch your favorite summer white wine. Add in cardamom and allspice, plus touches of honey and brandy. The resulting simple slow cooker sip makes for a rich fall cocktail recipe drink that hits all the right comforting notes.
Blushing Maple Cocktail
You’re just 10 minutes away from having this beautiful fall bourbon cocktail in hand. The rosemary and maple syrup cocktail gets its "blush" (and its flavor) from sliced kumquats and fresh cranberries. Muddle those ingredients with a splash of your favorite brown spirit, then cozy up to this sunset-colored cocktail to make happy hour even happier or enjoy as an after-dinner refresher.
Burnt-Orange Anejo Sour
Tip-toe into fall tequila cocktail territory with this unique twist on quite possibly the most popular cocktail in Mexico: the paloma. The original version is made with grapefruit soda, fresh lime, and regular tequila. This vibrant variation takes the citrus soda (here, blood orange) and fresh lime and combines them with a few special touches. Anejo tequila—a smokier aged version of the spirit—is the star, and then we add one element of a classic sour cocktail: pasteurized egg whites, which whip into a light and lovely foam topping as you shake the mixed drink.
Cinnamon-Pumpkin Toddy
Here’s a warm fall cocktail that’s inspired by one of the best seasonal holiday pies. This slow cooker hot toddy feels even more autumnal thanks to canned pumpkin and homemade cinnamon whipped cream. Whiskey and apple-cinnamon schnapps lend even more pumpkin pie vibes.
Cranberry Orange Rosemary Cocktail
Cranberry juice? Check. Fresh rosemary? Present! All that's left is topping these frozen drinks with bubbly Prosecco—and sharing a round of this best fall alcoholic drink with your friends at a seasonal soirée, of course.
Stout and Stormy Beer Cocktail
If you’re in the mood for a beer cocktail when there’s a nip in the air, pop open a stout. The bold, creamy, and rich brew will lend seasonal appeal to any fall mixed drink. Stout stands in for some of the ginger beer you might expect in a classic dark and stormy cocktail, but don’t worry, the ginger flavors still make an appearance in the easy homemade simple syrup.
Hot Cranberry Punch
Cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fresh cranberries make this hot punch recipe scream “fall!” The rum is optional, but we think a splash of it acts as a comfy antidote to a chilly fall night. Master this rum drink for fall, then keep it on deck for winter; the festive wreath-like garnishes make this drink fitting for all of the above.
Make-It-Mine Mulled Wine
Scented with mulling spices as it simmers low and slow, mulled wine is one of the best hot fall drinks. The actual drink is not only steamy after slow cooking for 4 hours, but also warming thanks to those aforementioned spices (cinnamon, star anise, cloves, allspice, and/or cardamom). Make this customizable cocktail your own by selecting your favorite wine variety, fruit, fruit juice, and liquor.
New Fashioned
The autumn hues from bourbon, an orange slice, and the essential cherry garnish make this classic-with-a-twist one of the best fall cocktails for sipping on a crisp fall evening. Ginger kombucha makes an old thing new—and even more autumnal. (Psst...here’s how to make kombucha, or feel free to snag some of the gut health-boosting beverage at the supermarket.)
Pear-Ginger Toddy
We’re sweet on this honey-sweetened easy fall cocktail that’s the perfect complement to the other seasonal flavors, including a triple-play of pear (fresh, nectar, and brandy). Fresh ginger adds unexpected sharpness and spice to make this slow cooker drink even more warming.
Hot Orange Sipping Tea
Keep your hands nice and toasty while warming up from the inside out. Simply brew up a kettle of tea as you pour Grand Marnier (an orange-flavored liqueur), lemon juice, vodka, simple syrup, and bitters into a mug. Top with steaming tea, and garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange slice. We can speak from experience—this is one fall vodka cocktail that is best enjoyed while sitting near a crackling fireplace.
Quick Horchata Cocktail
Searching for a replacement for that frozen margarita on cooler-weather taco nights? This vanilla- and cinnamon-infused horchata recipe—a nod to the classic Mexican rice-based beverage—is a prime choice. Our big-batch, 10-minute pitcher cocktail fits in beautifully when you're hosting a fiesta or just seeking a cozy rum drink for fall.
Mulled Cider and Pineapple Cocktail
Don't let the summery pineapple fool you. With rum, cinnamon, and star anise, this apple cider cocktail is all fall. Not convinced? Add a cinnamon stick as a garnish to make this even more of an autumn drink.
Blood Orange Bourbon
Essentially a blushing old-fashioned, this pretty-in-pink bourbon drink for fall capitalizes on in-season citrus. Fresh blood oranges create an autumn cocktail that mimics the color of a fall sunset, while bourbon and bitters lend complexity. Serve over ice, or for a pro-mixologist move, enjoy over one large rock. Here’s how—and why!
Manhattan
Channel your inner Don Draper with this high-ABV cool-weather classic. The Manhattan is one fall cocktail recipe that’s made for slow sipping. With no mixers in sight, this fall whiskey drink features a four-to-one ratio of bourbon to sweet vermouth, a botanical-infused fortified wine, plus a dash of bitters and a cherry.
