Calling all chocolate-lovers. This is the warm fall drink you’ll make time and time again all fall (and winter) long. Start with our classic hot chocolate recipe in your slow cooker, then dress it up a new way every batch. Try raspberry when you’re in the mood for sweet, or peanut butter or almond when you want to go nuts. And adults will go wild for our coffee-infused, pumpkin-spiced, and straight-up-spicy versions!