Our Best Fall Drink Recipes to Sip on All Season (and Beyond)
Hot Chocolate 7 Ways
Calling all chocolate-lovers. This is the warm fall drink you’ll make time and time again all fall (and winter) long. Start with our classic hot chocolate recipe in your slow cooker, then dress it up a new way every batch. Try raspberry when you’re in the mood for sweet, or peanut butter or almond when you want to go nuts. And adults will go wild for our coffee-infused, pumpkin-spiced, and straight-up-spicy versions!
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Latte
Made popular by Starbucks, pumpkin spice fall coffee drinks have become a harbinger of fall weather. (Especially since they’re added to the menu in August!) You can whip up our DIY PSLs any day of year, although we think they’re at their comforting peak come chilly autumn mornings. Sweetened with maple syrup and made with real canned pumpkin, we bet you’ll never go back to the chain store version after mastering this simple slow cooker recipe.
Golden Wassail
Get the party started with this sparkly yet easy fall punch recipe, nonalcoholic-style. Pineapple, apple, apricot, and orange juices team up and taste terrific alongside warm baking spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Line the punch bowl rim in gold decorating sugar and this spirit-free drink can double as your table’s centerpiece.
Apple-Beet Cooler
Harvested all summer through late fall, earthy beets lend a lovely ruby hue to this cool fall holiday drink. Seasonal apple juice, fresh ginger, and lime round out the starting line-up. With the complexity of a cocktail minus the liquor, this lovely spirit-free drink will have those who are steering clear of alcohol not feel like they’re missing a thing.
Horchata Latte
Horchata, a traditional rice-based, cinnamon-spiced Mexican drink, is the inspiration for this fall coffee drink. We love to stir together a batch in our slow cooker during a crisp fall morning so the comforting scent can waft through the house all day. If you like cinnamon dusted over your coffee, you’ll love this simple big-batch latte recipe.
Harvest Spice Smoothies
If you crave all things pumpkin but are not a huge fan of coffee, blitz up this fall drink recipe for a breakfast or snack. In addition to pumpkin pie spice, this fruit and vegetable smoothie also features canned pumpkin, plus cooked winter squash (simply thaw the frozen kind), apricots, and honey. Tofu thickens the consistency and bumps up the protein without impacting the flavor.
Slow Cooker Spiced Green Tea
A good book, a cozy pair of slippers, and this fall-themed drink is pretty much the definition of our ideal fall Sunday afternoon. It’s like a mash-up of ginger tea, green tea, and fruit tea all in one comforting slow cooker package. Orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and crystallized ginger infuse loads of fall flavor into each and every mug.
Ginger Citrus Cold Brew
If you fall into the “iced coffee always” camp, even when the temperatures drop, then this fun fall drink idea is for you. It takes the concept of trendy cold brew coffee and tip-toes it into autumnal territory with seasonal elements like citrus, honey, and fresh ginger. Stir together a big batch of the citrus syrup to spike your cold brew; it lasts for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
Hazelnut-Pumpkin Spiced Lattes
For a festive fall drink that will have everyone begging for the recipe at your next party, set-and-forget a batch of nutty PSLs. Inspired by the coffee shop drink, this pumpkin pie spiced coffee drink can stay warm for up to 2 hours in your slow cooker. Simply opt for the hazelnut syrup instead of the liqueur to keep these spirit-free yet flavorful.
Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothie
For a superfood-filled start to the day, we crave this vibrant smoothie all season long. To blend together the almost-too-pretty-to-sip fall drink, you need just a handful of produce picks. Boiled beets join forces with frozen berries, pomegranate juice, honey, and (shh...don’t tell the picky eaters and they’ll never guess!) fresh kale.
Autumn Punch
When it comes to fall party drink recipes, we suggest this plum-packed punch. A split vanilla bean and its aromatic seeds, plus whole cloves flavor every drop. Fresh sliced plums act as a showy garnish for the blend of apple-cranberry juice. (By the way, this punch calls for white wine, but we love it just as much with ginger ale instead of the vino.)
Cinnamon-Pumpkin Toddy
This autumn-inspired take on a toddy features cinnamon and pumpkin. Top with cinnamon whipped cream to warm up guests at your next party. Bonus: You can make a batch of these comforting fall cocktails in your slow cooker!
Ginger Soda
Ginger is the warming star of this super-refreshing homemade soda. It’s become one of our go-to fall tailgate drinks when we’re not in the mood for a beer or spiked seltzer. Since this easy DIY soda recipe starts with a bottle of club soda—along with fresh ginger root, lemon juice, and sugar—it requires zero special equipment.
