Healthy Drinks
Orange-Mango Agua Fresca
Agua fresca is a traditional Mexican fresh-fruit drink that's energizing and ideal for cooling down. You'll love how the refreshing fruits in this drink recipe add natural sweetness all on their own.
Carrot Lemonade
Fresh carrots and pineapple juice amp up the fruity flavor in this no-sugar-added healthy lemonade. Plus, it's packed with vitamins A and C (and only 107 calories per serving!).
Minted Iced Tea
Lemon and orange juice find a home alongside orange pekoe tea and fresh mint in this healthy drink recipe. Garnish with added mint for a beautiful presentation.
Summerberry Cooler
Just five ingredients pull this nonalcoholic drink together in no time! Raspberries, strawberries, and apple juice add bursts of natural fruity sweetness to every sip.
Lemon-Orangeade
Just three ingredients for a sweet and refreshing healthy drink recipe? Count us in! Frozen orange juice contentrate, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a dash of sugar create a pretty, summery drink.
Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Simmering blackberries with fresh rosemary makes a lightly tart syrup that's delicious with bourbon. Learn how to make this healthy drink.
Ginger Beer Shandy
Ginger ale and crystallized ginger bring the sweetness to this fresh take on classic lemonade shandies. Simply pick your favorite lager or pilsner beer and get mixing!
Honeydew-Basil Nojitos
When the temperature rises, cool off with this skinny drink recipe. Carbonated water and fresh ingredients such as basil and honeydew melon keep this summery alcohol-free mojito under 70 calories per serving.
Pomegranate Fizzes
Using carbonated water instead of syrupy mixers keeps this delightfully tasty drink recipe light. Mint leaves complement juicy pomegranate seeds for the ultimate summer mocktail.
Classic Lemonade
You won't find a drink recipe more beloved than classic ice-cold lemonade. Our version of the nonalcoholic drink features a cup of natural lemon juice and fresh lemon slices, so you know you're getting the real deal.
Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade
Sweetened with agave nectar and fresh fruit, this fresh lemonade is lower in sugar than most, provides a serving of fruit, and packs a dose of vitamins A and C. Try this healthy powerhouse of a drink for your next backyard barbecue or summer get-together.
Tropical Getaway Smoothie
If you're a smoothie-lover, you won't be able to get enough of our banana-mango combination. Just one sip of this all-natural healthy drink will have you imagining palm trees and ocean waves.
Mint Strawberry Crush
Enjoy fresh ingredients like strawberries, mint, and lemon in your drinks -- they add a boost of flavor without all the calories.
Gingered Framboise Martini
Change up the classic martini recipe by adding fresh raspberries and cilantro -- and enjoy a perfectly refreshing cocktail under 200 calories. Ginger liqueur adds a warming spice to this healthy drink.
Apple on the Rocks
With a warm, spiced kick from hard cider and applejack (an apple-flavor liquor), this healthy drink tastes like fall in a cup. Thin apple slices or wedges make a gorgeous garnish.
Hot Orange Sipping Tea
This healthy drink recipe gets its warmth from low-calorie cinnamon tea and liquors including Grand Marnier and vanilla vodka. It's just the thing for a chilly afternoon.