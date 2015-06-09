Our Best Fresh Lemonade Recipes
Classic Lemonade
Start here for the country-style fresh lemonade you grew up with: lemon, water, sugar, and ice. This old-school fruit drink recipe will have you dreaming of being back in Grandma’s kitchen. (While we love lemons, we adore changing things up using limes, too!)
Berry Lemonade
If you have time and the season is right, ditch the concentrate and make this raspberry lemonade with fresh ingredients. Lemons, raspberries, and strawberries give this easy mocktail recipe a triple dose of fruity goodness. For the most true fruit flavor, squeeze the lemons yourself.
Buy It: Yimobra Original Hand Lemon Squeezer, $11.99, Amazon
Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade
Revamp an old-fashioned lemonade recipe using fresh fruit and sparkling water. Our top picks for excellent add-ins? Watermelon wedges and fresh strawberries sweetened with agave.
Guava Lemonade Fizz
Staycations have never tasted better. Your patio can transport you to the beach as you sip this fresh lemonade cocktail from your swinging chair or hammock. Elderflower liqueur and guava nectar help this vodka lemonade taste like a tiki drink.
Basil Lemon Drop
Ready for the next step up from a lemon drop cocktail? Stir up this basil-infused vodka cocktail with an equal ratio of fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. (Recommended dessert pairing: Lemon Drop Cupcakes.)
Coconut Lemonade
Star fruit-studded and full of berries, this coconut-infused fresh homemade lemonade is a surefire winner. Use coconut syrup to add even more island appeal. Come cold-weather season, trade in frozen berries and use this refreshing drink to take your taste buds back to summer.
Lavender Lemonade
Though this fresh lavender lemonade contains a healthy dose of honey, it’s not over-the-top sugary. The secret? Puckery lemon juice, fresh lavender buds, sparkling water—and vodka, if you like!
Pink Lemonade Slush
Enjoy a slushie drink like those you loved as a kid. Ruby raspberries and pink lemonade concentrate marry in this icy-cold sipper. A splash of lemon-lime soda (or lemon-lime sparkling water for less sugar and fewer calories) gives it bubbly appeal.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Lemonade
Strawberry and rhubarb make a dream duo in more than desserts, and this easy drink recipe is proof. Tart rhubarb and sweet berries meet in this farmers market-inspired fresh strawberry lemonade. Add a little vanilla for complexity and stir with a rhubarb “swizzle stick.”
Carrot Lemonade
Think spring! Rich in vitamin C, this poppy-orange drink features fresh, earthy, and slightly sweet carrots alongside tropical pineapple juice. Stir in lemon wedges for a citrus garnish.
Lemon Thyme-Peach Lemonade
Lemon thyme, with its small, dark green leaves and intoxicating citrus aroma, makes this fresh lemonade recipe ideal for gardeners and foodies alike. Blend with peach nectar, lemon juice (fresh-squeezed, ideally), water, and sugar for a summery, party-ready punch. Garnish with peach and lemon slices and bonus lemon thyme sprigs.
Melon and Mint Lemonade
Mint and ripe melon create a fresh honeydew lemonade so delicious we almost guarantee you’ll want to pour yourself a second glass. This fresh lemonade with simple syrup offers a just-right mix of fresh and sweet. Garnish with cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls to hint at the sweet flavors inside.
Tip: Seek out a melon with a strong floral scent for the best results.
Raspberry Lemonade Spritzers
Hot day? Pour yourself a chilly glass of crisp, fresh raspberry lemonade goodness. These party-perfect spritzers take less than 20 minutes to make. For the 21+ crowd, spike each glass with ¼ cup (2 oz.) vodka or rum.
Blackberry-Bourbon Lemonade
Every last sip of this four-ingredient lemonade cocktail is bursting with berry flavor. The homemade blackberry-rosemary syrup gives it dramatic color. Once you’ve mastered the original version, mix things up by trying this as a blueberry lemonade-bourbon blend.
Electric Lemonade Cocktail
Shake up your citrus cocktail routine by mixing sprigs of mint and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Blend those with sugar, ginger ale, and water until thick for a superb slushie. For the adults, layer this icy mocktail over a shot or two of vodka to shift it into happy hour.
Buy It: Ninja Professional 72-Ounce Countertop Blender, $79.99, Amazon
Strawberry Lemonade
If your kids love juice drinks and sodas, slowly step them down to drinking less sugar with this sweet and simple strawberry lemonade. Its vibrant color will lure them in and you can easily add bubbles with sparkling water. Because this pink lemonade includes naturally sweet fruit, you can start with 1 cup sugar and, if needed, add more to taste.
Mason Jar Bourbonade
Bourbon highballs and whiskey sours are common at bars across the globe, so it’s clear the brown liquor pairs wonderfully with lemon. Muddled citrus and bourbon, plus crushed ice and club soda, join forces in this grown-up twist on the traditional lemonade recipe.
Cool-as-a-Cuke Lemonade
Chill out with a crisp glass of cucumber lemonade you can make in less than 10 minutes. All you need is water, an English cucumber (noted for its long, slender shape and thin skin), and frozen lemonade concentrate. After just one sip, you’ll feel like you stepped inside a spa!
Sparkling Basil Lemonade
The secret to this fantastic basil lemonade recipe? Jalapeño. Yes, really! The crunchy pepper adds a slight spiciness to this sweet drink. Fresh basil leaves add a lovely aromatic element.
Blushing Lemonade Cocktail
Transform plain lemonade into a pretty-in-pink cocktail with the help of pink lemonade, vodka, and limoncello. Serve on the rocks with a twist and pretend you’re at a swanky cocktail bar. Raised pinky optional.