Our Best Fresh Lemonade Recipes

By Karla Walsh
Updated May 01, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Few things beat an icy-cold lemonade recipe on a hot summer day. Fresh mix-ins—fruits, juices, herbs, and spices—make these homemade lemonades (including pink lemonade, berry variations, and citrus cocktails) the best way to beat the heat.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Classic Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start here for the country-style fresh lemonade you grew up with: lemon, water, sugar, and ice. This old-school fruit drink recipe will have you dreaming of being back in Grandma’s kitchen. (While we love lemons, we adore changing things up using limes, too!)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Berry Lemonade

Credit: Annie Schlechter
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you have time and the season is right, ditch the concentrate and make this raspberry lemonade with fresh ingredients. Lemons, raspberries, and strawberries give this easy mocktail recipe a triple dose of fruity goodness. For the most true fruit flavor, squeeze the lemons yourself.

Buy It: Yimobra Original Hand Lemon Squeezer, $11.99, Amazon

3 of 20

Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Revamp an old-fashioned lemonade recipe using fresh fruit and sparkling water. Our top picks for excellent add-ins? Watermelon wedges and fresh strawberries sweetened with agave.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Guava Lemonade Fizz

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Staycations have never tasted better. Your patio can transport you to the beach as you sip this fresh lemonade cocktail from your swinging chair or hammock. Elderflower liqueur and guava nectar help this vodka lemonade taste like a tiki drink.

5 of 20

Basil Lemon Drop

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ready for the next step up from a lemon drop cocktail? Stir up this basil-infused vodka cocktail with an equal ratio of fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. (Recommended dessert pairing: Lemon Drop Cupcakes.)

6 of 20

Coconut Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Star fruit-studded and full of berries, this coconut-infused fresh homemade lemonade is a surefire winner. Use coconut syrup to add even more island appeal. Come cold-weather season, trade in frozen berries and use this refreshing drink to take your taste buds back to summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Lavender Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Though this fresh lavender lemonade contains a healthy dose of honey, it’s not over-the-top sugary. The secret? Puckery lemon juice, fresh lavender buds, sparkling water—and vodka, if you like!

8 of 20

Pink Lemonade Slush

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy a slushie drink like those you loved as a kid. Ruby raspberries and pink lemonade concentrate marry in this icy-cold sipper. A splash of lemon-lime soda (or lemon-lime sparkling water for less sugar and fewer calories) gives it bubbly appeal.

9 of 20

Strawberry-Rhubarb Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Strawberry and rhubarb make a dream duo in more than desserts, and this easy drink recipe is proof. Tart rhubarb and sweet berries meet in this farmers market-inspired fresh strawberry lemonade. Add a little vanilla for complexity and stir with a rhubarb “swizzle stick.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Carrot Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Think spring! Rich in vitamin C, this poppy-orange drink features fresh, earthy, and slightly sweet carrots alongside tropical pineapple juice. Stir in lemon wedges for a citrus garnish.

11 of 20

Lemon Thyme-Peach Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon thyme, with its small, dark green leaves and intoxicating citrus aroma, makes this fresh lemonade recipe ideal for gardeners and foodies alike. Blend with peach nectar, lemon juice (fresh-squeezed, ideally), water, and sugar for a summery, party-ready punch. Garnish with peach and lemon slices and bonus lemon thyme sprigs.

12 of 20

Melon and Mint Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mint and ripe melon create a fresh honeydew lemonade so delicious we almost guarantee you’ll want to pour yourself a second glass. This fresh lemonade with simple syrup offers a just-right mix of fresh and sweet. Garnish with cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls to hint at the sweet flavors inside.

Tip: Seek out a melon with a strong floral scent for the best results.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Raspberry Lemonade Spritzers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hot day? Pour yourself a chilly glass of crisp, fresh raspberry lemonade goodness. These party-perfect spritzers take less than 20 minutes to make. For the 21+ crowd, spike each glass with ¼ cup (2 oz.) vodka or rum.

Buy It: 10 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, $10.99, Amazon

14 of 20

Blackberry-Bourbon Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Every last sip of this four-ingredient lemonade cocktail is bursting with berry flavor. The homemade blackberry-rosemary syrup gives it dramatic color. Once you’ve mastered the original version, mix things up by trying this as a blueberry lemonade-bourbon blend.

15 of 20

Electric Lemonade Cocktail

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shake up your citrus cocktail routine by mixing sprigs of mint and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Blend those with sugar, ginger ale, and water until thick for a superb slushie. For the adults, layer this icy mocktail over a shot or two of vodka to shift it into happy hour.

Buy It: Ninja Professional 72-Ounce Countertop Blender, $79.99, Amazon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Strawberry Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If your kids love juice drinks and sodas, slowly step them down to drinking less sugar with this sweet and simple strawberry lemonade. Its vibrant color will lure them in and you can easily add bubbles with sparkling water. Because this pink lemonade includes naturally sweet fruit, you can start with 1 cup sugar and, if needed, add more to taste.

17 of 20

Mason Jar Bourbonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bourbon highballs and whiskey sours are common at bars across the globe, so it’s clear the brown liquor pairs wonderfully with lemon. Muddled citrus and bourbon, plus crushed ice and club soda, join forces in this grown-up twist on the traditional lemonade recipe. 

18 of 20

Cool-as-a-Cuke Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chill out with a crisp glass of cucumber lemonade you can make in less than 10 minutes. All you need is water, an English cucumber (noted for its long, slender shape and thin skin), and frozen lemonade concentrate. After just one sip, you’ll feel like you stepped inside a spa!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Sparkling Basil Lemonade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to this fantastic basil lemonade recipe? Jalapeño. Yes, really! The crunchy pepper adds a slight spiciness to this sweet drink. Fresh basil leaves add a lovely aromatic element.

20 of 20

Blushing Lemonade Cocktail

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Transform plain lemonade into a pretty-in-pink cocktail with the help of pink lemonade, vodka, and limoncello. Serve on the rocks with a twist and pretend you’re at a swanky cocktail bar. Raised pinky optional.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karla Walsh