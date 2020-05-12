All You Need Is Ice Cream and Your Keurig to Make a Creamy ‘Latte’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As coffee lovers continue making mornings at home exciting by whipping instant coffee and recreating favorite Starbucks drinks at home, a new hack is here for anyone without an espresso machine at home who's craving a latte. In a recent post to the Leaf Rakers Society (a Starbucks- and autumn-loving Facebook group with more than 38,000 members), a user showed brewing coffee from her Keurig into a mug with ice cream. That's right, ice cream! If you've been to an Italian gelateria (aka gelato shop), this hack probably reminds you of an affogato. An affogato is a coffee-based dessert that starts with a scoop of gelato that is "drowned" by adding a shot of hot espresso on top. But with this easier version, you have the ability to just pop a pod into your single-serve coffee maker and brew a fresh cup with whatever flavor ice cream you desire.

Since ice cream is made of cream and sugar, adding it to your coffee essentially creates a homemade latte. The Facebook post recommended using vanilla ice cream, but the flavor possibilities here are endless. I wouldn't recommend using a flavor that has a bunch of toppings added in, but a scoop of chocolate ice cream (or homemade gelato) would be an alternative for a mocha-flavored drink. A classic Italian flavor like pistachio ice cream would also be delicious. After you've got your coffee and ice cream together, give it a stir and enjoy!

If you're like me and don't have a single-serve coffee maker at home, you can simply pour your fresh-brewed coffee from your regular machine on top of your ice cream. I tried it this morning by pouring some French press coffee onto a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. I usually just drink my coffee black, but I do love the occasional affogato for dessert. This quick-fix was a sweet way to start the day, and I plan on enjoying this again in the near future with another flavor of ice cream.