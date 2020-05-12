All You Need Is Ice Cream and Your Keurig to Make a Creamy ‘Latte’
If you love ordering an affogato coffee dessert at your local gelato shop or café, this is the recipe for you.
As coffee lovers continue making mornings at home exciting by whipping instant coffee and recreating favorite Starbucks drinks at home, a new hack is here for anyone without an espresso machine at home who's craving a latte. In a recent post to the Leaf Rakers Society (a Starbucks- and autumn-loving Facebook group with more than 38,000 members), a user showed brewing coffee from her Keurig into a mug with ice cream. That's right, ice cream! If you've been to an Italian gelateria (aka gelato shop), this hack probably reminds you of an affogato. An affogato is a coffee-based dessert that starts with a scoop of gelato that is "drowned" by adding a shot of hot espresso on top. But with this easier version, you have the ability to just pop a pod into your single-serve coffee maker and brew a fresh cup with whatever flavor ice cream you desire.
Since ice cream is made of cream and sugar, adding it to your coffee essentially creates a homemade latte. The Facebook post recommended using vanilla ice cream, but the flavor possibilities here are endless. I wouldn't recommend using a flavor that has a bunch of toppings added in, but a scoop of chocolate ice cream (or homemade gelato) would be an alternative for a mocha-flavored drink. A classic Italian flavor like pistachio ice cream would also be delicious. After you've got your coffee and ice cream together, give it a stir and enjoy!
If you're like me and don't have a single-serve coffee maker at home, you can simply pour your fresh-brewed coffee from your regular machine on top of your ice cream. I tried it this morning by pouring some French press coffee onto a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. I usually just drink my coffee black, but I do love the occasional affogato for dessert. This quick-fix was a sweet way to start the day, and I plan on enjoying this again in the near future with another flavor of ice cream.
So while Starbucks is reopening its stores for the first time since March, this is one cost-efficient way to enjoy a latte-like beverage without leaving the comfort of your own home. For a fancier treat, try going the Italian way and make this quick affogato trifle recipe for dessert tonight.
