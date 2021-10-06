Make Your Own Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for a Taste of Fall at Home
Yes, you can make the trendy seasonal beverage à la your favorite coffee shop. Use our Test Kitchen's delicious 5-minute pumpkin cream cold brew recipe and you'll be happily sipping away in no time.
Even when it's August and still 90-plus degrees outside, I'm one of those people who is filled with glee as soon as the fall decorations and pumpkin-spice-everything arrive in stores. That excitement is particularly channeled to my love for coffee. While the coveted pumpkin spice latte is always a classic, my go-to treat order for fall is a Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew. If you haven't had one yet, it's a dreamy blend of vanilla-sweetened cold brew coffee topped with a pumpkin-infused cold foam and topped with extra pumpkin spice. Seriously, it's the ultimate fall treat. But if you're trying to maintain your food budget or don't get to make frequent coffee shop trips (perhaps because you're working from home like me), I've got some amazing news: you can make your own DIY pumpkin cream cold brew at home that's just as tasty.
How to Make Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
It only takes a handful of ingredients, no special tools, and 5 minutes of your time to make pumpkin cream cold brew. Refer to our Test Kitchen's pumpkin cream cold brew recipe (ours makes enough for two) for the specific measurements and let's get started.
Step 1: Make Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam
Grab a mason jar ($2, Target) or another tall container with an airtight lid and add your milk, canned pumpkin, and maple syrup ($7, Amazon). Cover and shake for about 30 seconds until the mixture is combined and nicely frothy. Remove the lid and microwave for 30 to 45 seconds until it's very foamy and warmed through.
Test Kitchen Tip: Want to make a vegan pumpkin cream cold brew? Simply swap the dairy milk for nondairy milk. Our Test Kitchen enjoyed creamier options such as coconut milk or oat milk ($4, Amazon), but almond milk or your favorite plant-based beverage will work fine.
Step 2: Add to Cold Brew Coffee
Fill your glasses with ice, cold brew coffee, water (if you're using a concentrated coffee), and maple syrup. Stir to combine and top each drink with the pumpkin cream cold foam. Sprinkle with cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy!
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Nutrition
My favorite thing about making this easy pumpkin cream cold brew recipe at home is the lower sugar count. As much as I love the creamier, sweeter version from Starbucks, the use of a natural sweetner (maple syrup) is just enough to make it feel like a treat without loading on the extra calories. Here's the nutrition breakdown for a grande (16-ounce) serving:
- Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: 250 calories, 12 g fat, 31 g carbs, 31 g sugar
- BH&G Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (with nonfat milk): 59 calories, 0 g fat, 13 g carbs, 10 g sugar
Of course, it's always fun to play up those warm fall flavors even more. For me, I love making maple syrup ice cubes to go in my pumpkin cream cold brew or any seasonal beverage that could use a hint of sweetness. You can also up the pumpkin spice flavor of your everday coffee by adding a few pumps of pumpkin spice syrup ($22, Amazon) or making your own creamer.
Comments