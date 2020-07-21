There's not much that can make me stray from my usual cold brew order at my local coffee shop. Then I was introduced to espresso tonic. Hearing tonic is involved might make it sound like a fancy cocktail you'd order at a bar, but the two-ingredient coffee drink is simply espresso (or cold brew) and tonic water served over ice. As a result, you get a light, refreshing, and bubbly alternative to getting your daily caffeine boost. The espresso tonic has already been circling around in the specialty coffee world the past few years. If you're ready to move on from whipped coffee to something new, this is the next delicious way to up your homebrewing game.