Refreshing Agua Fresca Recipes to Make You Feel Like You’re on Vacation
Tamarind Agua Fresca
For all wondering exactly how to make aqua fresca from scratch, here’s a great place to start. Concentrate from tamarind (a part sour, part sweet tropical fruit) perks up this 5-minute pitcher drink recipe. With just a couple ingredients, it's easy to have a second batch of this lemonade-like drink on hand for refills.
Cantaloupe-Peach Agua Fresca
Do you want to know the secret to guaranteeing your cold summer drink recipe stays at full flavor level (aka avoiding that watered-down taste after all the ice melts)? This cantaloupe agua fresca has the answer! The day before you plan to blend up the melon, stone fruit, and coconut water agua fresca, freeze some melon cubes. Then, instead of ice cubes, pop a few frozen melon pieces into each glass and top off with the sweet agua fresca to keep the mix chilled.
Orange-Mango Agua Fresca
Forget plain old orange juice. This mango agua fresca recipe elevates OJ with mangoes and lime juice for a beachy drink to sip on a warm day. Try it with breakfast or mid-afternoon during the day’s peak heat.
Carrot-Clementine Agua Fresca
Get a serving of vegetables with your agua fresca! This bright, refreshing recipe is still sweet thanks to clementines and honey, but it hides a helping of carrots in each glass. (Psst...To make this a spiked agua fresca, we recommend stirring in a shot of gin per serving.)
Strawberry Agua Fresca
Who doesn't love fresh-picked summer berries? To make this revitalizing strawberry agua fresca, start with those berries, then blend with cold water, lime juice, and honey. It'll be ready for a picnic or garden party in no time flat!
Cucumber Agua Fresca
Don't let the bright green color of this drink scare you away. The combination of cucumber, fresh mint or basil, and lime juice works surprisingly well together in this garden or farmers market recipe. The fresh herbs and veggies make this cucumber-lime agua fresca a brilliant beverage option for those who don’t like their sips too sweet.
Orange-Papaya Agua Fresca
It doesn't get much easier (or tastier!) than this quick, 5-ingredient Mexican agua fresca. With just oodles of crisp citrus, creamy melon-flavored papaya, and a hint of honey, this icy beverage is full of flavor yet low in calories (just 72 per serving). Sip on this fruit-filled drink by the pool, or share at your next picnic meal.
Melon-Berry Agua Fresca
Curious about how to make agua fresca flavors that are uber-hydrating, too? Add some H2O-rich fruits. Little is more refreshing come summer than a juicy slice of watermelon, except this agua fresca that blends watermelon with blueberries and honey. It's an even more flavorful way to enjoy this all-time favorite picnic fruit.
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
Hot hibiscus tea is wonderful to drink on a cool fall morning, but come summer, we prefer to take those tea bags and brew them into a vibrant, sweet-tart agua fresca flavor. Mint lends extra freshness, while a drizzle of honey adds just enough sweetness to balance out the tart tea.
Rhubarb Agua Fresca
Rhubarb recipes can go far beyond strawberry-rhubarb pie. This agua fresca recipe showcases the versatility of the late spring superstar. Simply boil it down with water and sugar, strain, and pep it up with some fresh-squeezed lemon juice for a unique twist on lemonade.