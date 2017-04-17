Do you want to know the secret to guaranteeing your cold summer drink recipe stays at full flavor level (aka avoiding that watered-down taste after all the ice melts)? This cantaloupe agua fresca has the answer! The day before you plan to blend up the melon, stone fruit, and coconut water agua fresca, freeze some melon cubes. Then, instead of ice cubes, pop a few frozen melon pieces into each glass and top off with the sweet agua fresca to keep the mix chilled.