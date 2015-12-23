Yes, It's OK to Love Ranch Dressing as a Grown-Up
Fiesta Lime Chicken
This ranch chicken recipe is a full-on fiesta, perfect for Cinco de Mayo—or any weeknight you’re craving a little Tex-Mex. After marinating chicken breasts for a few hours, you’ll spoon a delicious mix of ranch dressing mix and lime seasoning over the top before grilling. The addition of melted cheese at the end of cooking takes this ranch chicken recipe over the top.
Ranch Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs, meet ranch dressing. To add a taste of your favorite tangy topper to the appetizer table, combine dry ranch dressing mix with egg yolks, yogurt, and green onion in this recipe. Then use this dressed-up mix to fill your hard-cooked egg whites—along with halved jalapeño peppers, and roma tomatoes—for a colorful twist.
Low-Cal Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Cilantro Ranch Dressing
We’re giving you permission to love chicken nuggets as a grown-up with this upgraded, adult-friendly version of the childhood staple. Make your own ranch dressing with a flavor boost thanks to fresh cilantro, perfect for dipping these chicken breasts coated in breadcrumbs and baked to crispy, toasty perfection.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
You won't have to call the family to the table twice when this chicken casserole is on the table—the creamy, cheesy aromas in this chicken bacon ranch recipe will do the talking for you. And you'll feel good about serving this meal, since it contains added vegetables like broccoli and mushrooms for more nutrition.
Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Looking for a healthier alternative to fried pickles? Look no further than your air fryer! Instead of being crisped in oil, these pickle chips get their crunchy exterior from a quick trip to the air fryer, so you can feel better about serving them to your family. And, of course, because fried pickles always need a dipping sauce—that’s where creamy ranch comes in, mixed with spicy sriracha.
Buffalo-Ranch Macaroni and Cheese
You might not be able to spot the ranch just by glancing at this slow cooker mac and cheese, but you’ll definitely taste it! This simple five-ingredient supper takes everything we love about this gooey, cheesy dish and gives it a flavor-packed upgrade with an envelope of ranch seasoning mix, hot sauce, and even a full cup of vegetables.
Butterhead Salad with Smoky Ranch
Ranch dressing and salads are a match made in heaven, but instead of reaching for a bottle, you can make your own. (And once you’ve tried it, you may never want to go back to the store-bought variety.) This simple, refreshing salad can be tossed together in only 20 minutes., Including the time needed to make the dressing. A bonus? Any leftover ranch will keep well in the fridge for up to a week.
BLT Pasta Salad
This easy pasta salad is a must-try for anyone who’s a fan of this classic sandwich. A mix of bow tie pasta, romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, and cherry tomatoes are transformed with dressing and a little mayo and sour cream to make this the ultimate creamy pasta salad. Take this salad to a summer picnic for a much quicker way to serve up BLTs to a crowd.
Pizza Cake
If you can’t resist dipping a slice of pizza into a cup of ranch, then this extreme pizza cake is for you. The layers of dough and classic toppings like mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms are delicious all on their own, but this recipe wouldn’t be complete without a heavy drizzle of ranch dressing. If you have a family of ranch-lovers, you can drip the dressing over the entire cake, or just let everyone add as much as they want on their individual slices.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Want a lighter alternative to buffalo wings? These cauliflower bites have all the spicy flavor of classic wings, but you’ll sneak in a serving of veggies and avoid a lot of the saturated fat by trying this alternative recipe. Just like any other buffalo-flavored snacks, these cauliflower "wings" are at their best when dipped in creamy ranch dressing.
Make-It-Mine Slow Cooker Party Mix
When you make this easy mix, your snacks will be the life of the party. You can mix and match your cereal, nuts, and seasonings. (We’re definitely going to make the version with dry ranch seasoning.) Plus, you can make it right in your slow cooker. Party snacks don’t get much easier than this.
Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps
Say hello to your new favorite lunch. Hard-boiled eggs, avocado, green pepper, and ranch dressing come together in a whole-wheat tortilla along with romaine lettuce leaves to make this the ultimate creamy, crunchy, protein-packed wrap that will keep you fueled all afternoon.
Potato Salad with Country Ranch Dressing
Give this easy ranch potato salad recipe an extra kick by mixing ranch dressing mix and a dash of cayenne pepper into the mayo—it’ll be just as creamy as classic potato salad but with even more flavor. Adding vegetables such as corn, celery, and avocado gives it a boost of nutrients, too.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pull Apart Rolls
Warning: Serve this chicken bacon ranch recipe as an appetizer to guests once and they’ll be requesting these rolls until the end of time (they really are that good!). The chicken, bacon, and ranch flavors combine in a savory version of monkey bread, making this an irresistibly perfect dish to serve on game day.
Avocado Ranch Tuna Melts
Put a new spin on a classic tuna melt by adding ranch dressing for another quick and easy lunch option. We used bottled fat-free ranch dressing here (but any kind will do), mixed with broccoli slaw, avocado, chopped celery, and tuna salad. Serve topped with a thin slice of melted cheddar cheese and a pickle spear.
Ranch Pork Roast
Let this pork roast cook low and slow in your slow cooker all day long, and you'll walk in the door at the end of the day greeted with a mouthwatering dinner. You can cook red potatoes right alongside the roast, so you’ll also have a hearty side dish ready to go. And the best part? The whole thing is covered in creamy ranch sauce.
Creamy Ranch Chicken
You’ll want to add this chicken bacon ranch recipe to your regular dinner rotation, stat. That tasty trio is the star of this 30-minute pasta recipe that has ranch dressing added to the sauce. Adults are sure to eat this as quickly as the kids.