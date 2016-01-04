Skip the Extra Oil with These Delicious Oven-Fried Recipes

You'll never miss the deep fryer once you try these top-rated oven-fried potatoes. A light brush of olive oil along with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, parsley, and Parmesan are all you need to turn plain potatoes into an irresistible oven-fried side dish.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a potato masher ($14, OXO) to smash your potatoes for an easy, even press that won't risk burning your hands.