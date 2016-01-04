Skip the Extra Oil with These Delicious Oven-Fried Recipes
Spicy Oven-Baked Fish and Sweet Potato Fries
For a healthier meal that the entire family will enjoy, try this amazing sheet pan dinner of crispy fish and sweet potato fries. A double-dip in flour and chili-spiked bread crumbs gives these flaky, oven-baked fish fillets their irresistible crunch. Even better, the oven-fried fish only takes 20 minutes to cook.
Avocado Fries
Stick with us on this one, and you may have a new fave oven-fried recipe. If you love creamy avocado and crunchy breading, these tortilla-chip-crusted dippers belong on your plate. It's a sure way to enjoy fries minus potatoes and a ton of oil. Serve with ranch or another delicious tangy dipping sauce.
Battered Asparagus and Ham Hoagies
Bet you haven't had asparagus like this before! Sure, those green stalks are a delicious roasted side dish, but here they are the oven-fried star of the show. The asparagus gets a crunchy panko coating seasoned with lemon and garlic before getting nice and crispy in the oven without any added oil. Pile them up on your hoagie with prosciutto or ham and you've got one delicious sandwich.
Mix-and-Match Baked Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauces
Chicken fingers are a kid's best friend. But with this many options for coatings and sauces, it will become a favorite (and fun) food for you, too! This healthier oven-fried chicken recipe gives you five different options for a crispy coating including pretzels and cheddar-flavored crackers. From there, make one (or more) of our six dipping sauce recipes.
Coconut-Crusted Tofu with Black Bean Slaw
Here's an oven-fried tofu recipe delicious for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Thanks to panko and coconut flakes, the flavorful breading brings a lot of life to the tofu. Drain and pat the tofu dry first so the coating will stick and can absorb the flavors even more. The black bean slaw is the perfect fresh element for this healthy lunch or dinner.
Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Technically an air fryer works the same as a convection oven, so we're letting the handy appliance have a moment in this oven-fried recipe roundup. Our Test Kitchen turned your favorite fried pub snack into a delicious healthy appetizer you won't be able to stop munching on. One recipe makes a whopping 90 pickle chips and serves six people. Here that means you can have about 15 baked fried pickles for less than 200 calories.
Fried Smashed Potatoes
You'll never miss the deep fryer once you try these top-rated oven-fried potatoes. A light brush of olive oil along with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, parsley, and Parmesan are all you need to turn plain potatoes into an irresistible oven-fried side dish.
Sweet Herbed Oven-Fried Chicken
What's the secret to this chicken's delish savory, crunchy exterior? Two types of cereal (cornflakes and Kashi)! Add some snipped fresh basil and those plain boneless chicken breasts are now a delicious entreé.
Southern Style "Fried" Catfish and Green Beans
Southern cuisine is known for battering and frying pretty much anything. And while it tastes amazing, it's not the most heart-healthy option. This delicious air-fryer recipe is the perfect way to enjoy fried fish with way less grease. Seriously, all you need is flour, an egg, and a spritz of cooking spray to get these catfish fillets ready for "frying."
Oven-Fried Pork Chops
For an amazing healthy pork recipe that tastes fried without the added oil, this is the recipe for you. Just two tablespoons of butter are all you need to perfectly brown four thick, juicy pork chops. Take dinner over the top by serving them alongside our sweet, zingy corn relish.
Oven-Fried Chicken
Use crushed cornflakes or buttery cracker crumbs to make this classic oven-fried chicken recipe (either way is delish!). Looking for more variations for a quick and healthy chicken dinner? The oven-fried recipe includes how to make a Parmesan flavor as well as how to bake them up as boneless chicken tenders.
Fish Tortas with Mexican-Inspired Cocktail Sauce
In culinary terms, a torta has come to hold different meanings depending on the country. Here we're talking about the Mexican-style sandwich. Fresh tilapia coated in cornflakes and three spices make a delicious oven-fried fish. Top with a homemade cocktail sauce, cheese, pickles, and avocado.
Oven-Fried Veggies
No potatoes needed for these crunchy oven fries. A well-seasoned mixture of Parmesan and panko bread crumbs are the key to the crispy exterior of these mixed veggies. They're delicious served as a side dish or alongside dressing for dipping as an easy appetizer.
Coconut Shrimp with Mango Sauce
Enjoy crispy shrimp that's gluten-free and oil-free. A homemade batter is made from fresh mango, honey, cayenne, and lime juice. The coating is simply flaked coconut. One bite and you'll feel as though you are sitting on a tropical beach somewhere rather than your kitchen.
Greek Eggplant Fries
For a Mediterranean twist on oven fries, bake up these delicious Greek-inspired crispy fries. This from-the-oven recipe is made from sliced eggplant, panko bread crumbs, and Parmesan. Top it with a feta-Greek yogurt mixture for a sweet-and-salty flavor.
Crispy Almond Fish with Potato Crisps
Dipped once in flour and again in finely chopped almonds and bread crumbs, these oven-fried fish fillets achieve crunchy perfection with just a small drizzle of oil. And no need to look for a side dish to go with your crispy fish. There are instructions for oven-fried potato crisps included in the recipe.
Sweet Potato Fries
For a delicious no-fryer french fry that's also high in vitamin A and fiber, look to this healthy sweet potato recipe. The secret to getting these oven-fried potatoes crisp? Bake them on foil and remember to turn them halfway through the cooking time.