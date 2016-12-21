Oven-Fried Chicken Recipes: Crispy and Delicious Without the Added Oil

Our Test Kitchen's oven-fried chicken achieves all the same flavor as classic buttermilk fried chicken but without the oil bath. It might not be just like Mom's, but we promise it's going to be tasty. Serve with mashed potatoes and a quick veggie side.

Test Kitchen Tip: Test oven-fried chicken's doneness by inserting a meat thermometer ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond) into the thickest part of the meat without touching the bone.