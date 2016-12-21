Oven-Fried Chicken Recipes: Crispy and Delicious Without the Added Oil
Pretzel Chicken with Fig-Mustard Dip
Honey mustard and onion-flavored pretzels serve as the secret ingredient coating in this oven-fried chicken recipe. Simply add the crunchy coating to a bag with drumsticks, give it a shake, then bake. Fig (yes, fig!) and mustard take your dipping sauce game to a new, fancier level.
Mix-and-Match Baked Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauces
With all the different types of charcuterie board trends (i.e. brunch and dessert) these days, this oven-fried chicken recipe might inspire you to make a fancy food display of chicken strips. Choose from pretzels, tortilla chips, potato chips, and more to "bread" your chicken. Then make one (or all) of our six unique dipping sauces.
Oven-Fried Chicken
For the closest flavor and texture to the real, deep-fried recipe, try this top-rated baked fried chicken. Dried thyme and paprika give crushed cornflakes breading some spice. The best part? Your house won't smell like grease and dinner is ready in just over an hour.
Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Cilantro Ranch Dressing
This low-calorie oven-fried chicken recipe is one for adults and kiddos alike. Coat chicken thighs or chicken breast in our spiced panko breading before baking those little nuggets to crispy perfection. Make extra homemade ranch dressing—it's finger-licking good stuff.
Breaded Chicken Strips and Sweet Potato Fries
Next time you're craving chicken strips, don't head to the freezer. Try this homemade version instead. Marinate the tenders in buttermilk overnight to infuse your oven-fried chicken strips with unbeatable flavor. Swapping sweet potato fries for regular will add some extra vitamin A to the plate.
Oven-Fried Chicken with Tomato Gravy
This oven-fried chicken recipe might sound a bit unconventional, but it's sure delicious. The chicken is dipped in honey and yogurt before breaded in cornflakes. From there it's served in a unique gravy of chunky tomatoes and Worcestershire.
Sweet Herbed Oven-Fried Chicken
Hit the cereal aisle for this delicious oven-fried chicken recipe. Two kinds of cereal (cornflakes and Kashi) move away from the breakfast bowl and serve as the sweet, crunchy coating. A honey drizzle gives the oven-fried chicken a sweeter touch, but hot honey would be equally amazing here.
Oven-Fried Buttermilk Chicken
Our Test Kitchen's oven-fried chicken achieves all the same flavor as classic buttermilk fried chicken but without the oil bath. It might not be just like Mom's, but we promise it's going to be tasty. Serve with mashed potatoes and a quick veggie side.
Oven-Fried Parmesan Chicken
At 200 calories per serving, this oven-fried chicken recipe lets you indulge without the extra guilt. We gave the breading a bit of an Italian twist with the addition of oregano, Parmesan, and paprika.
Buffalo Wings
No need to break out the deep fryer for this game-day favorite appetizer. These oven-fried chicken wings get nice and crispy under the broiler, meaning they'll quickly cook (20 minutes or less!) under high heat rather than a vat of oil.