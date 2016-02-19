25 of Our Best One-Dish Dinner Recipes for Irresistible Meals Any Night of the Week
Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Cooking chicken breasts is one of the easiest ways to get a delicious dinner ready on the fly. In this simple one-pan meal, mushrooms and broccoli accompany the tender chicken. A bit of lemon and alfredo sauce take this 20-minute dinner from standard to standout.
Skillet Taco Pie
Speed up your one-pan dinner cooking time by preparing it in a large, low-sided skillet so the filling gets warm and bubbly quicker. Try swapping the ground beef for ground turkey for a leaner protein option in this Mexican-inspired meal.
Chicken Fajitas in a Flash
The chicken, veggies, and spices cook in the oven together for an easier-than-ever one sheet pan dinner. Broiling the chicken under high heat gets the job done super fast. Simply serve the fajita filling alongside your choice of toppings and a stack of tortillas, and allow everyone to build their own meal.
Roasted Vegetable-Chicken Sausage Pizza
One sure-fire way to make better-than-delivery pizza? Cooking the different elements in layers so they get just enough bake time and no element gets overdone or underdone. Start by roasting the veggies on your sheet pan. Transfer those to a wire rack as you partially bake the crust, then layer it all together, finishing with chicken sausage and cheese (before sliding the pan in the oven for one last quick bake shift).
One-Pot Spaghetti
Yes, it's possible to enjoy a full pasta dinner with just one pot! Not only does it take fewer dishes, but cooking the pasta right in the meaty marinara sauce gives it loads more flavor than cooking separately. Don't forget a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top.
Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili
Lucky for you, this unique take on chili can be prepared fast or slow. Either combine the ingredients in your slow cooker for an all-day simmer OR give it just 20 minutes in the pressure cooker for a delicious one-dish dinner filled with tender lamb, beans, and sweet potatoes.
Sunday Oven Pot Roast
For a classic meat-and-potatoes one-dish dinner, look no further than our top-rated pot roast. The fork-tender meat will leave your mouth watering for every minute it spends cooking in the oven. If you'd prefer, let it slow-cook on the countertop all day instead of the oven.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Prepare to blow your family away with a one-pan dinner they will crave all the time. The chicken and veggies achieve a perfect sweet and tangy flavor from a balsamic-honey mixture that's finger-licking good. Oh, and your quick (20-minute!) and healthy chicken dinner is filling, yet has less than 300 calories per serving.
Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
The peppery-hot cajun seasoning blend adds bold flavor to this easy vegetarian one-dish meal idea. Using frozen and canned veggies make this slow cooker dump dinner a breeze to prepare. If desired, serve with some hot cooked rice and you've got a warm, spicy meal perfect for a night in.
Mexican Skillet Dinner
Mexican chorizo is a spicy sausage with a deep red color. The meat combined with chili powder and ground cumin really brings the heat to this quick and easy one-dish dinner. Corn, beans, and cheese round out the eight-ingredient recipe.
Mini Meat Loaves, Green Beans, and Potatoes
How cute are these tiny meat loaves?! By making those little loaves miniature, you can count on them cooking quickly. This also allows you to cook your greens and potatoes all together on one pan without separating them. Slather on some extra barbecue sauce after they're done to keep them moist and flavorful.
Beef Sirloin Tips with Smoky Pepper Sauce
For a hearty one-dish dinner, cook beef sirloin tips with roasted red peppers and serve over polenta, couscous, or mashed potatoes. Our smoky pepper sauce pulls the whole dish together. And as impressive as it looks, this one-dish meal only takes 30 minutes to make.
Roasted Salmon with Broccoli and Tomatoes
It only takes minutes to bake fish to flawless, flaky perfection. Throw some fresh (or frozen) salmon with some veggies on a sheet pan and you'll have a delicious, healthy meal ready in less than 20 minutes. A squeeze of lemon and some fresh herbs add a zesty finishing touch to this one-pan dinner.
Skillet Lasagna
Enjoy all the flavors of a classic lasagna in a fraction of the time. Wide egg noodles, ground beef, and zippy pasta sauce combine for a one-pan skillet meal that's warm and comforting with way fewer dishes to wash. All you need is some crusty garlic bread to sop up that delicious sauce.
One-Pan Sausage and Roasted Roots
Roasted beets, sweet potatoes, and shallots start first, then halved chicken sausage links get added to the oven for this easy sheet pan dinner recipe. Stir together the horseradish yogurt sauce right in the yogurt container to minimize dishes.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Huevos rancheros are a Mexican breakfast staple of eggs on tortillas smothered with salsa. Whether you need a new idea for brunch or really want breakfast for dinner, this dump and bake casserole delivers and gets some spice from cumin and chili powder. To amp up the spice of the egg bake more, choose a salsa with extra heat.
Chicken and Vegetable Sauté
You really can't go wrong with chicken and veggies, and this simple one-pan dinner is no exception. The best part about this recipe is how forgiving it is. If you don't have one of the vegetables listed, feel free to swap it out with others in your fridge or freezer. We've also added some beans to the mix for extra protein and fiber.
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
“Easy, quick, and a huge hit in my family,” says one BH&G reader of this top-rated one-pan dinner recipe. Calling for just five common ingredients (plus salt and pepper) this skillet pork dinner is one you'll make again and again.
Pineapple-Chicken Meatball Stir-Fry
A few shortcut supermarket ingredients (canned pineapple and chicken meatballs) make it possible to prep this teriyaki stir-fry super fast. Use precooked rice to keep the prep time to just 15 minutes.
Shrimp, Chickpea, and Feta Cheese Nests
All you have to do to finish this one-pot dinner is throw in some quick-cooking shrimp and chickpeas for the last minute of your pasta's cook time. The delicious pasta "nests" are dressed with a fresh combo of tomatoes, mint, and feta for a satisfying 30-minute meal.
Chili-Pasta Skillet
Your favorite cozy bowl of chili meets pasta in this irresistible one-pan dinner recipe. The pasta noodles cook right in with the beans, tomatoes, and spices. Prepare to watch your family gobble it all up. Top with shredded cheese for some extra melty goodness.
Greek Chicken and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner
Need some new Paleo recipe ideas? This sheet pan dinner will be a hit with everyone at the table. A Greek-style seasoning of oregano, basil, garlic, and lemon pepper pack in tons of bright and herbal flavor to your chicken and vegetables.
One-Pot Ham and Greens Pasta
A splash of starchy pasta water that remains after the orecchiette cooks combines with garlic, butter, leafy greens, and ham drippings to round out this quick and easy pasta dinner recipe. If you've got a lot of leftover ham from the holidays, this is a simple one-pot meal to use it up.
Striped Bass en Brodo
You'd never guess a fish dinner with such a fancy name only took one skillet and half an hour. En brodo simply means "in broth," and this dish features a light broth of white wine, water, shallots, and fresh thyme. Change-up the recipe and swap the striped bass for red snapper or halibut.
Pulled Roast Chicken Sandwiches
In just seven minutes of cook time, you can transform a store-bought rotisserie chicken into saucy barbecue sandwiches. Have more mouths to feed or want to make sure you have leftovers for tomorrow's lunch? Buy two chickens and you'll be set.