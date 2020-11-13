Sometimes you just need a nourishing and delicious meal without having to use multiple pots, pans and dishes. This roundup has some classic dutch oven recipes that benefit from a nice simmer on the stovetop and/or oven (think pot roast and short ribs). But you'll also find quick and easy one-pot recipes such as pasta, soups and even pot pies. So grab your dutch oven or stockpot and let's get cooking!