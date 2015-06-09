If you like tacos and enchiladas, then you’ll love this fresh and light dinner recipe. It won't take much convincing for even your pickiest eaters to dive fork-first into this gorgeous rainbow-colored salad, since it tastes similar to all of their Mexican faves. Speed up prep by starting with leftover or rotisserie chicken and mix up the homemade salad dressing in advance. If you're feeling ambitious, line up your fruits and veggies in rows for the ultimate photo-ready meal!