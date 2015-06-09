Light Dinner Recipes That Won't Leave You Feeling Weighed Down

By Karla Walsh
Updated March 10, 2020
Andy Lyons
Think fresh! This list of our favorite fresh and light dinner recipes includes pastas, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls, and more meals you'll crave. We even have fresh dinner ideas for steak, burgers, and other favorite comfort foods. Dinner need not be smothered in gravy or loaded with calories to be delicious—all of these light meals under-500-calories are proof.
Greek Meatballs with Squash "Noodles" and Tomatoes

Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spaghetti and meatballs get a fresh light meal makeover in this sheet pan dinner recipe. Replace classic spaghetti with spiralized squash "noodles," tomato sauce with roasted tomatoes, and normal meatballs with our Greek yogurt-spiked Mediterranean version. You may never go back to traditional pasta nights!

Paleo Broccoli Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Stuffed peppers don’t have to leave you feeling stuffed to the brim, too. Two fully-loaded pepper halves—one serving of this light meal—has just 358 calories and 19 grams of carbs. That’s because broccoli or cauliflower rice stand in for regular rice. Protein-rich, lean ground turkey and a just-spicy-enough blend of seasoning staples complete the tasty line-up.

Seared Steak and Peppers with Cilantro Chimichurri

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This mouthwatering main dish features flank steak, among the leanest cuts of beef. Since this cut is thin and quick-cooking, the delicious seared steaks are ready in a hurry. A zesty chimichurri sauce ties together the juicy steak and peppers, plus adds a pop of freshness to the light dinner recipe.

Steamed Tilapia with Asparagus and Orange

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Not only is this light dinner quick to prep, but it’s also a cinch to clean up after. Steaming the tilapia and asparagus together in the same skillet gets this meal on your dinner table a little bit faster (and cuts down on after-dinner dishwashing). Serve with orange slices to add a burst of citrus to every bite.

Garlic-Ginger Pork Lettuce Wraps

Marty Baldwin
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get dinner on the table fast with help from your pressure cooker or Instant Pot—the pork filling will cook in just six minutes! Then, instead of tortillas or other carb-based wraps, tuck the filling inside fresh lettuce leaves with your choice of toppings. (We're fans of adding shredded carrots, sliced radishes, and green onion.)

Mexican Chopped Chicken Salad with Jalapeño Dressing

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you like tacos and enchiladas, then you’ll love this fresh and light dinner recipe. It won't take much convincing for even your pickiest eaters to dive fork-first into this gorgeous rainbow-colored salad, since it tastes similar to all of their Mexican faves. Speed up prep by starting with leftover or rotisserie chicken and mix up the homemade salad dressing in advance. If you're feeling ambitious, line up your fruits and veggies in rows for the ultimate photo-ready meal!

Lentil, Quinoa, and Baby Kale Bowls

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh veggies are the star of this bright, beautiful grain bowl that ditches the meat yet features even more flavor than its beef- or chicken-loaded counterparts. A mix of lentils and quinoa will help fill you up, and baby kale, carrots, peas, and radish slices make this easy dinner extra nutritious. Berbere spice mix (a zesty Ethiopian blend) gives this recipe a powerful punch of flavor, so don't underestimate it!

Buy It: Frontier Co-op Berbere Seasoning Blend, $3.65, Walmart

Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber Radish Salad

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This French-Italian fusion recipe looks elegant and extravagant but is actually simple (it only takes 30 minutes) to whip up. The light dinner recipe is accompanied by a creamy basil sauce and a fresh salad of cucumbers, radishes, and broccoli sprouts.

Striped Bass en Brodo

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seafood isn’t a hassle to make at home! You only need a handful of ingredients to enjoy this fish dish. Paired with tomato slices and seasoned with fresh thyme, this is one light dinner recipe you'll want to keep handy.

Creamy Spring Vegetables and Smoked Trout

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Think of this springy supper like a lower-carb and lower-calorie twist on a pot pie. A trio of veggies and smoked trout make for a delicious and speedy dinner. And just look at that creamy sauce!  

Buy It: Calphalon 10-Inch Fry Pan with Cover, $31.99, Target

Indian Cauliflower Fried Rice

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Instead of the usual white rice, this light meal utilizes cauliflower rice for an extra helping of veggies. You can also substitute shredded yellow squash or zucchini for the carrots, and cut green beans for the peas, if you like. Anti-inflammatory turmeric plus cumin, ginger, and garam masala infuse each bite with Indian flair.

Orange Salmon and Green Onions

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In the mood for fish and chips? This beautiful baked fish recipe is a brilliant light dinner swap (and you have our complete permission to add a side of baked or air-fryer fries). Oranges and limes are the stars of the Asian-inspired sauce. While it tastes complex, the light dinner entrée calls for just seven ingredients and can be on the table in 30 minutes.

Tahini-Ginger Noodles and Veggies

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip those ho-hum microwave “diet” meals. This yummy veggie and noodle bowl is about to become your go-to dinner! Tahini helps make the sauce for this dish extra creamy; lemon juice and ginger give the light, easy dinner a burst of brightness.

Grilled Turkey Gyros

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lighten up traditional gyros by filling whole wheat pita rounds with grilled turkey patties, bright tomatoes, and a homemade cucumber-yogurt sauce. You'll get all the taste of the classic Greek wrap while cutting the fat, sodium, and calories. Just add a side of veggies and hummus to complete the light meal.

Turkey Burgers with Peaches and Blueberries

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Savory meets sweet in this grilled turkey burger recipe topped with fresh seasonal fruit. Seasoned with spicy chili powder and served on garlic bread, this easy burger recipe is sure to wow dinner guests. Serve it open-faced to show off the colorful ingredients (and to make the light dinner even lower-cal).

Skillet Vegetables on Cheese Toast

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We can't get enough roasted vegetables! The hands-off, healthy cooking technique accentuates the natural sugars in even the most bitter veggies. Layers of garlicky cooked carrots and mushrooms balance the creaminess of the goat cheese spread in this hearty open-face veggie sandwich. For a bit more protein, feel free to top each serving with a poached or fried egg.

Roasted Vegetable Chicken Sausage Pizza

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pizza gets a fresh update when covered with fresh asparagus, sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Chicken sausage pumps up the protein so each slice (11 grams of protein strong!) is surprisingly satisfying. This easy, kid-friendly light dinner recipe is perfect for a jam-packed weeknight evening.

Cumin-Crusted Veggie Burgers with Pineapple Salsa

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Want a meal that's flavor-packed but won't take forever to make? Look no further. This unique beef-free burger is topped with a fresh pineapple salsa and comes together in 20 minutes flat. (By the way, a plant-based burger would work well here, too!)

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Busy night? For a light, easy dinner, add shrimp, jalapeño peppers, and cherry tomatoes to a simple pasta dish for extra heartiness and spicy flavor. Start with a green salad and you'll meet all your nutrition and flavor needs for supper!

Sheet-Pan Greens and Feta Frittata

Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Step outside the usual breakfast-for-dinner routine and try this protein-packed big-batch frittata. Filled with fresh herbs, chard, and tomatoes, this egg dish makes a quick and satisfying meal any night of the week. (And for all those counting carbs, this dinner idea fits the keto diet!)

Pork Chops and Squash

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rather than a fried pork tenderloin or gravy-smothered stuffed pork chop, freshen up your menu with this light meal. Chopped orange slices brighten the simple salsa that tops the tender grilled pork chops. Serve on a bed of grilled summer squash to round out the super-summery entrée.

Basil, Chicken, and Tomatoes

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you’re craving the flavors you’d normally savor at an Italian restaurant but are also leaning into light meals, try this fast and fresh 20-minute solution. Jump-start the dish with store-bought rotisserie chicken. Then all that’s left to do is slice or dice that chicken and dress it up with sliced tomatoes, avocado, and basil.

