Light Dinner Recipes That Won't Leave You Feeling Weighed Down
Greek Meatballs with Squash "Noodles" and Tomatoes
Spaghetti and meatballs get a fresh light meal makeover in this sheet pan dinner recipe. Replace classic spaghetti with spiralized squash "noodles," tomato sauce with roasted tomatoes, and normal meatballs with our Greek yogurt-spiked Mediterranean version. You may never go back to traditional pasta nights!
Paleo Broccoli Rice-Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers don’t have to leave you feeling stuffed to the brim, too. Two fully-loaded pepper halves—one serving of this light meal—has just 358 calories and 19 grams of carbs. That’s because broccoli or cauliflower rice stand in for regular rice. Protein-rich, lean ground turkey and a just-spicy-enough blend of seasoning staples complete the tasty line-up.
Related: Paleo Foods to Keep in Your Kitchen
Seared Steak and Peppers with Cilantro Chimichurri
This mouthwatering main dish features flank steak, among the leanest cuts of beef. Since this cut is thin and quick-cooking, the delicious seared steaks are ready in a hurry. A zesty chimichurri sauce ties together the juicy steak and peppers, plus adds a pop of freshness to the light dinner recipe.
Steamed Tilapia with Asparagus and Orange
Not only is this light dinner quick to prep, but it’s also a cinch to clean up after. Steaming the tilapia and asparagus together in the same skillet gets this meal on your dinner table a little bit faster (and cuts down on after-dinner dishwashing). Serve with orange slices to add a burst of citrus to every bite.
Related: Quick and Easy Skillet Recipes You Can Make in a Flash
Garlic-Ginger Pork Lettuce Wraps
Get dinner on the table fast with help from your pressure cooker or Instant Pot—the pork filling will cook in just six minutes! Then, instead of tortillas or other carb-based wraps, tuck the filling inside fresh lettuce leaves with your choice of toppings. (We're fans of adding shredded carrots, sliced radishes, and green onion.)
Mexican Chopped Chicken Salad with Jalapeño Dressing
If you like tacos and enchiladas, then you’ll love this fresh and light dinner recipe. It won't take much convincing for even your pickiest eaters to dive fork-first into this gorgeous rainbow-colored salad, since it tastes similar to all of their Mexican faves. Speed up prep by starting with leftover or rotisserie chicken and mix up the homemade salad dressing in advance. If you're feeling ambitious, line up your fruits and veggies in rows for the ultimate photo-ready meal!
Lentil, Quinoa, and Baby Kale Bowls
Fresh veggies are the star of this bright, beautiful grain bowl that ditches the meat yet features even more flavor than its beef- or chicken-loaded counterparts. A mix of lentils and quinoa will help fill you up, and baby kale, carrots, peas, and radish slices make this easy dinner extra nutritious. Berbere spice mix (a zesty Ethiopian blend) gives this recipe a powerful punch of flavor, so don't underestimate it!
Buy It: Frontier Co-op Berbere Seasoning Blend, $3.65, Walmart
Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad
If you like tacos and enchiladas, then you’ll love this fresh and light dinner recipe. It won't take much convincing for even your pickiest eaters to dive fork-first into this gorgeous rainbow-colored salad, since it tastes similar to all of their Mexican faves. Speed up prep by starting with leftover or rotisserie chicken and mix up the homemade salad dressing in advance. If you're feeling ambitious, line up your fruits and veggies in rows for the ultimate photo-ready meal!
Related: DIY Asian-Inspired Main Dishes Way Better Than Takeout
Chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber Radish Salad
This French-Italian fusion recipe looks elegant and extravagant but is actually simple (it only takes 30 minutes) to whip up. The light dinner recipe is accompanied by a creamy basil sauce and a fresh salad of cucumbers, radishes, and broccoli sprouts.
Related: How to Cook Chicken Breast for Maximum Flavor and Juiciness
Striped Bass en Brodo
Seafood isn’t a hassle to make at home! You only need a handful of ingredients to enjoy this fish dish. Paired with tomato slices and seasoned with fresh thyme, this is one light dinner recipe you'll want to keep handy.
Related: 25 Quick and Easy Seafood Recipes
Creamy Spring Vegetables and Smoked Trout
Think of this springy supper like a lower-carb and lower-calorie twist on a pot pie. A trio of veggies and smoked trout make for a delicious and speedy dinner. And just look at that creamy sauce!
Buy It: Calphalon 10-Inch Fry Pan with Cover, $31.99, Target
Indian Cauliflower Fried Rice
Instead of the usual white rice, this light meal utilizes cauliflower rice for an extra helping of veggies. You can also substitute shredded yellow squash or zucchini for the carrots, and cut green beans for the peas, if you like. Anti-inflammatory turmeric plus cumin, ginger, and garam masala infuse each bite with Indian flair.
Orange Salmon and Green Onions
In the mood for fish and chips? This beautiful baked fish recipe is a brilliant light dinner swap (and you have our complete permission to add a side of baked or air-fryer fries). Oranges and limes are the stars of the Asian-inspired sauce. While it tastes complex, the light dinner entrée calls for just seven ingredients and can be on the table in 30 minutes.
Tahini-Ginger Noodles and Veggies
Skip those ho-hum microwave “diet” meals. This yummy veggie and noodle bowl is about to become your go-to dinner! Tahini helps make the sauce for this dish extra creamy; lemon juice and ginger give the light, easy dinner a burst of brightness.
Grilled Turkey Gyros
Lighten up traditional gyros by filling whole wheat pita rounds with grilled turkey patties, bright tomatoes, and a homemade cucumber-yogurt sauce. You'll get all the taste of the classic Greek wrap while cutting the fat, sodium, and calories. Just add a side of veggies and hummus to complete the light meal.
Turkey Burgers with Peaches and Blueberries
Savory meets sweet in this grilled turkey burger recipe topped with fresh seasonal fruit. Seasoned with spicy chili powder and served on garlic bread, this easy burger recipe is sure to wow dinner guests. Serve it open-faced to show off the colorful ingredients (and to make the light dinner even lower-cal).
Skillet Vegetables on Cheese Toast
We can't get enough roasted vegetables! The hands-off, healthy cooking technique accentuates the natural sugars in even the most bitter veggies. Layers of garlicky cooked carrots and mushrooms balance the creaminess of the goat cheese spread in this hearty open-face veggie sandwich. For a bit more protein, feel free to top each serving with a poached or fried egg.
Roasted Vegetable Chicken Sausage Pizza
Pizza gets a fresh update when covered with fresh asparagus, sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Chicken sausage pumps up the protein so each slice (11 grams of protein strong!) is surprisingly satisfying. This easy, kid-friendly light dinner recipe is perfect for a jam-packed weeknight evening.
Related: Healthy Comfort Food Dinners the Whole Family Will Crave
Cumin-Crusted Veggie Burgers with Pineapple Salsa
Want a meal that's flavor-packed but won't take forever to make? Look no further. This unique beef-free burger is topped with a fresh pineapple salsa and comes together in 20 minutes flat. (By the way, a plant-based burger would work well here, too!)
Spicy Shrimp Pasta
Busy night? For a light, easy dinner, add shrimp, jalapeño peppers, and cherry tomatoes to a simple pasta dish for extra heartiness and spicy flavor. Start with a green salad and you'll meet all your nutrition and flavor needs for supper!
Sheet-Pan Greens and Feta Frittata
Step outside the usual breakfast-for-dinner routine and try this protein-packed big-batch frittata. Filled with fresh herbs, chard, and tomatoes, this egg dish makes a quick and satisfying meal any night of the week. (And for all those counting carbs, this dinner idea fits the keto diet!)
Pork Chops and Squash
Rather than a fried pork tenderloin or gravy-smothered stuffed pork chop, freshen up your menu with this light meal. Chopped orange slices brighten the simple salsa that tops the tender grilled pork chops. Serve on a bed of grilled summer squash to round out the super-summery entrée.
Basil, Chicken, and Tomatoes
When you’re craving the flavors you’d normally savor at an Italian restaurant but are also leaning into light meals, try this fast and fresh 20-minute solution. Jump-start the dish with store-bought rotisserie chicken. Then all that’s left to do is slice or dice that chicken and dress it up with sliced tomatoes, avocado, and basil.